Tokyo Revengers Chapter 255 spoilers: Kakucho goes up against Sanzu while trying to protect Takemichi

Readers have been wondering how Kakucho and Takemichi plan to stop Sanzu, and the leaked scans of Tokyo Revengers Chapter 255 reveal that the solution is a good old one-on-one fight. Kakucho takes on Sanzu in his attempt to protect both Takemichi and the people on the battlefield, while Sanzu brings out yet another weapon.

The raw scans are unclear as to Takemichi’s participation in the fight, though it is implied that Sanzu tries to attack him. Mikey and the others have not been mentioned either. It is hinted that Tokyo Revengers Chapter 255 will focus entirely on the battle at the train tracks.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Tokyo Revengers Chapter 255.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 255 raw scans show Sanzu bringing out his katana to fight Kakucho

In the last chapter, Takemichi’s vision revealed that Sanzu planned to ram the train at the stack of metal storage units, toppling it and burying everyone in the process. In order to stop him, Takemichi teamed up with Kakucho. Sanzu had already started the train when the duo stepped onto the train tracks to stop him.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 255 raw scans

Yuki (Mary) to the 龍 selca pinned 📌 @m_dreamparadise

"I have nothing to do with enemies or allies. Everything is noisy except Mikey. I won't let you get in my way."



What's his way? Why so mad with this kids at the point he wants to kill all of them? What did he saw ... Mikey's death (?) Spoiler #tokyorevengers255 theory /"I have nothing to do with enemies or allies. Everything is noisy except Mikey. I won't let you get in my way."What's his way? Why so mad with this kids at the point he wants to kill all of them? What did he saw ... Mikey's death (?) Spoiler #tokyorevengers255 theory /...."I have nothing to do with enemies or allies. Everything is noisy except Mikey. I won't let you get in my way."What's his way? Why so mad with this kids at the point he wants to kill all of them? What did he saw ... Mikey's death (?)

According to the spoilers, Sanzu tells the duo that once the location of the final battle was decided, he came to inspect the place several times in order to formulate a plan to kill everyone should the need arise. Apart from Mikey, everyone else is far too noisy for Sanzu. He doesn’t care about allies or enemies, as long as Mikey is alright.

themanjirohole☼ @Manjiihoe #tokyorevengers255



Le katana c’est pour les traitres mais aussi pour laver le déshonneur , la honte .



Et aussi pour conclure une défaite après un duel.



Wakui tu vas pas nous faire Sanzu se seppuku? Le katana c’est pour les traitres mais aussi pour laver le déshonneur , la honte .Et aussi pour conclure une défaite après un duel.Wakui tu vas pas nous faire Sanzu se seppuku? #tokyorevengers255 Le katana c’est pour les traitres mais aussi pour laver le déshonneur , la honte .Et aussi pour conclure une défaite après un duel.Wakui tu vas pas nous faire Sanzu se seppuku? https://t.co/QfXH5UOEt2

Having said his piece, Sanzu brings out his signature katana. Kakucho immediately recognizes it and asks if this katana was used to kill Yasuhiro Muto. Sanzu’s answer is not featured in the spoilers, but he moves towards Takemichi to kill him. Kakucho protects his childhood friend and gets hurt in the process.

Kakucho tells Takemichi that his family and he got into an accident when he was in third grade. His family did not survive, and Kakucho was effectively alone from then on. He discarded his last name in preparation for a lonely existence, but then he met Kurokawa Izana, to whom he decided to devote his life. However, Izana is now gone, and Kakucho once again chooses to fight for Takemichi.

Teté, té te 🫧 @TeoImaushi Yooo, so, best friends reunion soon? Oh Kakucho, I think you've been waiting for this for quite time because you seem to accept it without any problems. Btw, I don't. Sanzu, be good pls #tokyorevengers255 Yooo, so, best friends reunion soon? Oh Kakucho, I think you've been waiting for this for quite time because you seem to accept it without any problems. Btw, I don't. Sanzu, be good pls #tokyorevengers255 https://t.co/PkIOYE8vsQ

What follows is a dizzying sequence of moves, parried attacks, and deflections. Sanzu is masterful with a Katana, but Kakucho was one of the four Heavenly Kings of Tenjiku and he lives up to the reputation. A panel of Tokyo Revengers Chapter 255 raw scans shows that he uses the Kantou Uniform Jacket as a shield to break through one of Sanzu’s attacks and punch him. One leak suggests that Kakucho ends the chapter by proclaiming:

“It was a good life.”

Speculations

Jess ☺︎♡ 𝐦𝐢𝐤𝐞𝐲 - 𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐮| Tr 255 @mybubumikey #tokyorevengers255



Shinichiro & Mikey's father's name is Makoto Sano. He died in an accident at an unknown time.



Kakucho hid his last name all this time for some reason. What if Kakucho's last name is Sano? Kakucho's parents died in an accident just like mikey's father. Shinichiro & Mikey's father's name is Makoto Sano. He died in an accident at an unknown time.Kakucho hid his last name all this time for some reason. What if Kakucho's last name is Sano? Kakucho's parents died in an accident just like mikey's father. #tokyorevengers255 Shinichiro & Mikey's father's name is Makoto Sano. He died in an accident at an unknown time.Kakucho hid his last name all this time for some reason. What if Kakucho's last name is Sano? Kakucho's parents died in an accident just like mikey's father. https://t.co/Fv8zKpp7dQ

According to the spoilers, Tokyo Revengers Chapter 255 will answer some of the burning questions about Kakucho’s past. He is an orphan, and Kakucho is his first name. There have been ongoing debates in the fandom regarding his name and origin story. After today’s leak, some have started speculating if Kakucho is somehow related to the Sano household, since Mikey’s parents were also killed in a car accident. However, this theory seems too far-fetched.

angela 💗tr 255 @takamitsuyas I really think Sanzu feels if everyone Mikey cares about is gone, that he’ll be the only one left who could matter. He’s not even thinking enough to realize Mikey is in the middle of the fight now and would he hurt. #tokyorevengers255 I really think Sanzu feels if everyone Mikey cares about is gone, that he’ll be the only one left who could matter. He’s not even thinking enough to realize Mikey is in the middle of the fight now and would he hurt. #tokyorevengers255

As expected, Sanzu does not care about anything other than Mikey. The nature of his loyalty to Mikey has not been clarified as of yet, which makes it impossible to understand what really happened when Haruchiyo got his scars. However, it can be said with certainty that he has no qualms about crushing the entire Kantou Manji Gang in his quest to get rid of Toman.

ris @saIestes



just how many weapons do you have in your hand?



255 I wonder why Sanzu didn't used his Katana (which I'm glad) at Senju. (I'm freaking glad)just how many weapons do you have in your hand? #tokyorevengers 255 #tokyorevengers I wonder why Sanzu didn't used his Katana (which I'm glad) at Senju. (I'm freaking glad)just how many weapons do you have in your hand?#tokyorevengers255 #tokyorevengers

Readers believe it that it was fortunate that Sanzu contained himself with a steel pipe while fighting Senju and did not bring out his katana. This, paired with the fact that Takemichi’s vision did not show Senju falling victim to the train accident, leads some readers to believe that Sanju may still have a soft spot for his little sister. If true, this would mean that she can be the one to try and stop him.

Meanwhile, the raw scans indicate that Kakucho vs Sanzu is going to be one of the most satisfying fights in this arc. However, Kakucho’s proclamation at the end of the chapter about leading a good life has justifiably made readers afraid for his fate. For now, they can only wait for Tokyo Revengers Chapter 255 official scans to confirm or assuage their fears.

