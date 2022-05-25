Tokyo Revengers chapter 254: Takemichi and Kakucho team up to stop the vision from coming true

After leaving the readers on a cliff-hanger in the last chapter, Tokyo Revengers chapter 254 provides more insights into the structure of Takemichi’s vision. The details of Sanzu’s plans come to light, and in a desperate attempt, Takemichi confides in Kakucho.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 254 also provides a little insight into how Takemichi’s vision works. It remains unclear if Sanzu is working on his own or under orders from anyone else.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Tokyo Revengers chapter 254

Tokyo Revengers chapter 254 explains Takemichi’s vision and the combined effort to stop Sanzu

In the last chapter, Toman begins to lose to the Kantou Manji gang. Mikey emotionlessly beat up Angry and Peh-Yan and faced Smiley. Wakasa and Benkei defeated Koko and Inupi, while Hanma took care of Chifuyu and Mitsuya.

Feeling guilty, Takemichi became distracted and lost focus while still fighting Kakucho. Insulted, Kakucho threw Takemichi onto the train tracks. Upon touching the tracks, Takemichi had a vision of all of his friends dying. It appeared as though Sanzu had killed them.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 254 is titled Train Wreck.

Takemichi’s vision

Tokyo Revengers chapter 254 starts with an elaboration of Takemichi’s previous vision, which clarifies that the train crashes into a tower of metal storage units, which tumble down and bury everyone. A lot of Kantou members get caught in the cross fire as well. Takemichi sees Mitsuya and Chifuyu both die, before Sanzu comes out and claims to have killed them because they were being annoying.

When Takemichi tries again, he is unable to have another vision. He deduces from it that since he was touching the train tracks, Sanzu must already be on them, and since he could not receive another vision, there must not be much time left for him to counter this one.

Abandoning his fight with Kakucho, he rushes to Sanzu’s location. Kakucho pulls him back and asks for an explanation. Takemichi’s demeanour visibly shifts into a much more serious mode, and he resolutely asks Kakucho for a momentary truce.

A momentary alliance

Tokyo Revengers chapter 254 cut to Sanzu, who was already inside the train trying to start it. He keeps talking to himself, but some fans believe there may have been someone with him who was out of the frame. However, someone calls him and he looks ahead just as Takemichi and Kakucho step onto the tracks together.

It is revealed that Takemichi has told Kakucho about what Sanzu was trying to do, but it is unclear if he told his friend about his ability to receive visions of the future. Kakucho exclaims that Takemichi was right and he proposes a ceasefire until everyone is saved. The childhood friends form a temporary alliance and try to stop Sanzu.

Final Thoughts

Tokyo Revengers chapter 254 explains more about Takemichi’s visions than previous chapters. Comparing this to the previous two visions regarding Kisaki and Senju, a few conditions of the vision become clear.

One is that Takemichi must be at the place where the events of the vision took place. The second is the he must be with a relevant person or thing from the vision for it to be clear. The third is that the nearer the future is, the clearer the vision.

This allows a sense of continuity and logic to seep into an otherwise erratic power. Several things do not make sense, however, such as how does Takemichi know how his vision works since he has only had two before, and neither time allowed him to look at the specifics. The importance of the train tracks also remains a mystery.

It is unclear what Haruchiyo’s motivations are. He could be trying to appease Mikey, but that does not necessarily mean that he is working with his permission. Haruchiyo’s lack of care for anyone but Mikey becomes clear once more as he does not hesitate to sacrifice Kantou members in his scheme.

It is unlikely that Takemichi and Kakucho can stop Haruchiyo by themselves. However, Tokyo Revengers chapter 254 at least shows them banding together, which may foreshadow a reconciliation. Hopefully, the next chapter will see more characters involved in stopping Haruchiyo, as well as show readers a glimpse of his past with Mikey.

