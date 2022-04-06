Tokyo Revengers chapter 248: Senju faces Haruchiyo while Inui confronts Koko, Mitsuya and Hakkai fight the Haitani brothers

After a weeklong break, Wakui has returned with Tokyo Revengers chapter 248. While a few predictions from previous chapters came true, the events regarding Inui and Mitsuya surprised most of the readers.

Not only did Wakui present a past meeting between Mitsuya and the Haitani brothers, but he also matched Inui up with an unexpected foe. Many fans had hoped for a Koko-Inui fight given the history the two boys have with each other, but the developments in Tokyo Revengers chapter 248 did not disappoint anyone.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 248 shows Mitsuya’s first meeting with the Haitani brothers, Inui faces an unexpected foe

𝘱𝘪𝘯𝘬 𝘥𝘢𝘳𝘬 𝘣𝘰𝘺 𝘥𝘦𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘥® @doritodoribos Ken Wakui/Kodansha Ltd. Illustration of the chapter 247 from Tokyo RevengersKen Wakui/Kodansha Ltd. Illustration of the chapter 247 from Tokyo Revengers © Ken Wakui/Kodansha Ltd. https://t.co/TFoaaQBoVG

In the last chapter, Chifuyu was drawn into a fight with Mochizuki Kanji while Akkun faced off against Madarame Shion. Senju and Inui each took out a considerable portion of the Kantou Manji Gang before the latter saw Kokonoi standing off to the side and called out to him.

Elsewhere, Mitsuya came across Haitani Rindou, whom he almost overpowered before Haitani Ran attacked him from behind once again. However, Hakkai came to his aid and together, they got ready to fight the brothers.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 248 is titled “Long Time No See.”

Mitsuya’s first meeting with the Haitani brothers

Tokyo Revengers chapter 248 starts with a flashback. When he was 13, Mitsuya took his sisters, Mana and Luna, to the Azabu Festival, where he saw a group of delinquents led by the infamous Haitani brothers of Roppongi. Mitsuya was impressed and wanted to become as charismatic as them.

In the present, Ran mockingly predicts that Mitsuya and Hakkai will die within five minutes. Hakkai loses his temper and tries to hit Rindou, but the brothers run away, forcing him to give chase despite Mitsuya’s warnings.

Senju and Inui find their opponents

i can’t believe we’re getting senju versus sanzu bUT YALL WHERE TF IS TAKEOMI?!?!?? his siblings are literally going to beat each other up // tokyo revengers chapter 248i can’t believe we’re getting senju versus sanzu bUT YALL WHERE TF IS TAKEOMI?!?!?? his siblings are literally going to beat each other up // tokyo revengers chapter 248 i can’t believe we’re getting senju versus sanzu bUT YALL WHERE TF IS TAKEOMI?!?!?? his siblings are literally going to beat each other up 😭 https://t.co/psu0DYQwbG

Elsewhere, Senju comes across Haruchiyo, who is displeased to see his sister. He brandishes a steel pipe at her and challenges her to a duel, which visibly shocks and upsets Senju, who is still calling him “brother.”

Tokyo Revengers chapter 248 cuts to where Inui saw Koko. Despite the former's insistence that he won’t let Koko run away, he does not want to fight his former friend.

Amidst their bickering, Wakasa Imaushi steps forth, ordering Koko to stand down and claiming Inui as his opponent instead. The lattermost looks shocked at unexpectedly having to fight his former senior.

Mitsuya and Hakkai vs the Haitani Brothers: Round 2

lou 🥀 @itadorikage I hope they take the brothers out permanently lmao like what do they really add to the story. They’ve been around for too long .. #tokyorevengers248 I hope they take the brothers out permanently lmao like what do they really add to the story. They’ve been around for too long .. #tokyorevengers248 https://t.co/c8FVYHaicX

Mitsuya finds a beaten-up Hakkai on the ground and ends up being surrounded by countless Kantou Manji members. While Ran and Rindou gloat at him, he fights off the attackers and keeps pleading for Hakkai to wake up.

Rindou quips that the boy was hit very hard on his head, but Hakkai wakes up nonetheless, claiming that the little nap has restored his health.

Mitsuya reminds Ran that five minutes have passed and as such, his prediction was wrong. He makes a prediction of his own that in the next five minutes, he and Hakkai will have beaten the Haitani brothers.

Final thoughts

Mitsuya and the Haitani brother’s past interaction was never hinted at in previous chapters, but it puts their repeated clashes into a better perspective. While Senju’s confrontation with Haruchiyo was both expected and logical, the absence of Takeomi does strike as odd.

Haruchiyo seems to have no inclination to let Senju off easily, which is juxtaposed with her feelings towards her brother.

lou 🥀 @itadorikage #tokyorevengers248 Funniest thing is how this man is literally almost 30 bouta fight a teenager like this is actually so comical. Like why are you running with teenagers Funniest thing is how this man is literally almost 30 bouta fight a teenager like this is actually so comical. Like why are you running with teenagers 😭 #tokyorevengers248 https://t.co/nH20Fodtqx

Kokonoi seems either reluctant to fight Inui or exasperated with the continued interactions. At this point, it is difficult to say who is holding onto the other against their will.

Wakasa’s appearance in Tokyo Revengers chapter 248 was unexpected, especially against Inui. They do have a minor shared history, and it could make a difference in how they handle each other.

Speculations

It seems quite evident that Mitsuya and Hakkai are more than capable of handling the Haitani brothers. The next chapter could shift back to Chifuyu or Akkun’s fights, or back to Mikey and Takemichi. Of these, Akkun seems to be the least evenly matched.

While Inui and Waka are both excellent fighters, the latter's years of experience tips the scales in his favor. Senju’s sentimentality may cost her heavily against a seemingly emotionless Haruchiyo. It remains to be seen if she can overpower him and mend their broken bond.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul