Twitter loses it over Mikey, Takemichi, Hanma, and Wakasa in Tokyo Revengers chapter 243

Apart from the upcoming confrontation between Takemichi and Mikey, Tokyo Revengers chapter 243 marks the return of Hanma. Wakasa and Benkei appear on the side where no one expected them to, even though it makes sense.

The raw scans were leaked earlier this week and have caused havoc in the fandom. Twitter has rightfully been overflown with readers expressing their disbelief and confusion.

[This article contains spoilers for Tokyo Revengers chapter 243.]

Fans take to Twitter after Hanma and Wakasa appear in Tokyo Revengers chapter 243, fear for Mikey and Takemichi runs rampant

Today, mina (@ taiyakiboi02) posted three panels of Tokyo Revengers chapter 243 raw scans along with a detailed list of the formation regarding the Kantou Manji Gang. This formation included Kokonoi, Kakucho, Haruchiyo, Mochizuki, the Haitani Brothers, and Madarame.

None of these names shocked anyone, but the last three members of the gang have caused everyone to lose their minds.

spica ⋆ @shinicihro WELCOME BACK HANMA SHUJI !!!!



didn't expect wakasa and benkei will join kantou instead to help takemichi... but it make sense, bonten was created from this current formation of kantou WELCOME BACK HANMA SHUJI !!!! didn't expect wakasa and benkei will join kantou instead to help takemichi... but it make sense, bonten was created from this current formation of kantou https://t.co/GsRpRVGXDz

aslan @bontenmikey // tr 243



Senju will have to fight against Wakasa, Benkei and Sanzu.. // tr 243 Senju will have to fight against Wakasa, Benkei and Sanzu..

Tokyo Revengers chapter 243 reveals that Wakasa and Benkei have joined Mikey after Brahman was dissolved, which is a logical turn of events. However, with their relationship with Senju still fresh in everyone’s mind, fans were disappointed that they had not gone to her instead.

Yako @KarlaOv66426780 @taiyakiboi02 WAKASA, BENKEI?!! WHAT ARE THEY DOING IN THE KANTO MANJI GANG, I CAN'T BELIEVE THEY ARE WITH THE KANTO!! @taiyakiboi02 WAKASA, BENKEI?!! WHAT ARE THEY DOING IN THE KANTO MANJI GANG, I CAN'T BELIEVE THEY ARE WITH THE KANTO!!

However, considering their past with Shinichiro and the first generation of Black Dragon, it is not very surprising that they would choose Mikey, especially since Takeomi has not joined either side.

The future confrontation between Senju and her former gang-mates is also a point of interest.

Hanma’s appearance

What completely boggled the readers, however, was the reappearance of Hanma Shuji. Hanma is listed as the Yugekitai of Kantou Manji Gang. Fans are enraged that Mikey had admitted him to his gang even after his role in Emma’s death and nearly all of Kisaki’s crimes.

Draken @ryugujikun Tokyo Revengers 243 leaks

HANMA RETURNS, WTH ARE WAKASA AND BENKEI DOING THERE AND THIS WHOLE GANG COMBINATION SHOULD BE ILLEGAL HOW THE HELL IS TAKEMICHIS GANG GONNA WIN??? Tokyo Revengers 243 leaks HANMA RETURNS, WTH ARE WAKASA AND BENKEI DOING THERE AND THIS WHOLE GANG COMBINATION SHOULD BE ILLEGAL HOW THE HELL IS TAKEMICHIS GANG GONNA WIN??? https://t.co/n4u2jeMaqn

aslan @bontenmikey I wish we had Hanma or Mikey POV bc I want to know how Hanma & Mikey interactions looked like when he decided to join kanto I wish we had Hanma or Mikey POV bc I want to know how Hanma & Mikey interactions looked like when he decided to join kanto

Hanma’s sudden return has also made some fans feel that he might be responsible for manipulating the situation in previous chapters. He might even have influenced Mikey as well.

With the way Mikey’s past had taken a dark turn, many are still having trouble believing that he could do these things out of his own volition.

mikey’s sanzu @sanosanzux



Hanma is yugekitai so he’s considered like a spy someone who works behind the shadows and move unseen and strike without warning before melting away into concealment once more. he must be behind everything that’s happening now including draken’s death+

#TokyoRevengers243 Tr 243Hanma is yugekitai so he’s considered like a spy someone who works behind the shadows and move unseen and strike without warning before melting away into concealment once more. he must be behind everything that’s happening now including draken’s death+ Tr 243Hanma is yugekitai so he’s considered like a spy someone who works behind the shadows and move unseen and strike without warning before melting away into concealment once more. he must be behind everything that’s happening now including draken’s death+ #TokyoRevengers243 https://t.co/VqJI4lvuIP

hana lvs 🐶pi tr leaks @takemichicult tr 243 //

hanma being ‘yugekitai’ makes so much sense because that’s a concealed who strikes without warning before hiding again. the real question is hanma joining mikey without kisaki being there and mikey giving him a position after throwing him out years ago + emma’s death. tr 243 //hanma being ‘yugekitai’ makes so much sense because that’s a concealed who strikes without warning before hiding again. the real question is hanma joining mikey without kisaki being there and mikey giving him a position after throwing him out years ago + emma’s death. https://t.co/KFqr9z268C

Mikey vs Takemichi

pi | tr 243 @manjillua i still think hanma can be the main villain and the fact that he has now joined kanto manji is so weird to me, especially since this cover exists where hanma is sitting on a throne above the train tracks which is where takemichi thing started i still think hanma can be the main villain and the fact that he has now joined kanto manji is so weird to me, especially since this cover exists where hanma is sitting on a throne above the train tracks which is where takemichi thing started https://t.co/1UQsZQ2ioW

hana lvs 🐶pi tr leaks @takemichicult tr 243 leaks //



now completely certain this was hanma but the real question is how he had access to mikey to easily to convince him to appear and meet takemichi after mikey said he didn’t want to meet and takemichi fruitlessly searched for so long and why he set up their meeting tr 243 leaks //now completely certain this was hanma but the real question is how he had access to mikey to easily to convince him to appear and meet takemichi after mikey said he didn’t want to meet and takemichi fruitlessly searched for so long and why he set up their meeting https://t.co/o7CJtas6Y1

Nad I.M @nad_im3 Yo solo voy a rezar por Takemichi y su pandilla



I'm just going to pray for Takemichi and his gang Yo solo voy a rezar por Takemichi y su pandilla I'm just going to pray for Takemichi and his gang https://t.co/Dwq3TozgdK

Many are afraid that with such a lineup, the Kantou Manji Gang will tragically overpower Takemichi’s gang. While everyone is waiting for Takemichi to talk some sense into Mikey, it cannot be denied that there is a fair chance of the latter not returning to how he was before.

Saph @sapphanji If you think abt it Mikey’s team is strong but they really aren’t United at all, wakasa and benkei are questionable, and the tenjiku members will ditch him if kaku says so, and hanma’s a wildcard so he only has sanzu and koko really If you think abt it Mikey’s team is strong but they really aren’t United at all, wakasa and benkei are questionable, and the tenjiku members will ditch him if kaku says so, and hanma’s a wildcard so he only has sanzu and koko really https://t.co/doPqrt7Kyg

Most readers have placed their faith in Takemichi, believing that he will save Mikey and everyone else. With Tokyo Revengers chapter 243 coming out on Wednesday, the fandom is waiting for clarification on these questions.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul