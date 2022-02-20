Twitter loses it over Mikey, Takemichi, Hanma, and Wakasa in Tokyo Revengers chapter 243

Apart from the upcoming confrontation between Takemichi and Mikey, Tokyo Revengers chapter 243 marks the return of Hanma. Wakasa and Benkei appear on the side where no one expected them to, even though it makes sense.
The raw scans were leaked earlier this week and have caused havoc in the fandom. Twitter has rightfully been overflown with readers expressing their disbelief and confusion.
[This article contains spoilers for Tokyo Revengers chapter 243.]
Fans take to Twitter after Hanma and Wakasa appear in Tokyo Revengers chapter 243, fear for Mikey and Takemichi runs rampant
Today, mina (@ taiyakiboi02) posted three panels of Tokyo Revengers chapter 243 raw scans along with a detailed list of the formation regarding the Kantou Manji Gang. This formation included Kokonoi, Kakucho, Haruchiyo, Mochizuki, the Haitani Brothers, and Madarame.
None of these names shocked anyone, but the last three members of the gang have caused everyone to lose their minds.
Tokyo Revengers chapter 243 reveals that Wakasa and Benkei have joined Mikey after Brahman was dissolved, which is a logical turn of events. However, with their relationship with Senju still fresh in everyone’s mind, fans were disappointed that they had not gone to her instead.
However, considering their past with Shinichiro and the first generation of Black Dragon, it is not very surprising that they would choose Mikey, especially since Takeomi has not joined either side.
The future confrontation between Senju and her former gang-mates is also a point of interest.
Hanma’s appearance
What completely boggled the readers, however, was the reappearance of Hanma Shuji. Hanma is listed as the Yugekitai of Kantou Manji Gang. Fans are enraged that Mikey had admitted him to his gang even after his role in Emma’s death and nearly all of Kisaki’s crimes.
Hanma’s sudden return has also made some fans feel that he might be responsible for manipulating the situation in previous chapters. He might even have influenced Mikey as well.
With the way Mikey’s past had taken a dark turn, many are still having trouble believing that he could do these things out of his own volition.
Mikey vs Takemichi
Many are afraid that with such a lineup, the Kantou Manji Gang will tragically overpower Takemichi’s gang. While everyone is waiting for Takemichi to talk some sense into Mikey, it cannot be denied that there is a fair chance of the latter not returning to how he was before.
Most readers have placed their faith in Takemichi, believing that he will save Mikey and everyone else. With Tokyo Revengers chapter 243 coming out on Wednesday, the fandom is waiting for clarification on these questions.