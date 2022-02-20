Tokyo Revengers chapter 243 raw scans reveal the formation of Kanto Manji, Takemichi and Mikey’s fight begins

Unexpectedly, three pages of Tokyo Revengers chapter 243 raw scans were released today on twitter, and Twitter-user mina @taiyakiboi02 revealed the detailed formation of the Kantou Manji Gang.
While very little information has been revealed, the names of the members of the Kantou Manji gang have shocked most readers. Along with the formation, the date of the final battle has also been revealed.
[This article contains spoilers for Tokyo Revengers chapter 243]
Tokyo Revengers chapter 243 raw scans reveal the members of the Kantou Manji Gang
In the last chapter, Takemichi had decided to name his team “Tokyo Manji Gang: Second Generation.” The formation of the gang was revealed, with Senju, Inui, and the Mizo Middle Five joining the team. Takemichi gave his first speech as the President on August 31.
Tokyo Revengers chapter 243 spoilers
According to the raw scans, Tokyo Revengers chapter 243 shifts to September 9, when the Second Generation of Tokyo Manji Gang goes to fight the Kantou Manji Gang. Takemichi is shown riding the bike Mikey had gifted him along with his members.
The banner they carry reads “Tokyo Manji Kai: Nidaime (Tokyo Manji Gang: Second Generation)” in the Japanese, but the English writing reads “Tokyo Revengers,” which is likely a title-placement.
Additionally, another panel of the Kantou Manji gang walking into battle has been revealed. They wear two types of uniforms, white and black. Mina also posted a detailed formation of the gang.
Mikey stands as President, with Haruchiyo as his Vice-President and Koko as his Advisor. Shion Madarame and Mochizuki Kanji serve as Executives.
Kakucho stands as the Elite Guard Captain, while Ran Haitani serves as the Captain of the Special Attack Unit with his brother Rindou as the Vice-Captain. Waka and Benkei act as the Captain and Vice-Captain of the Commando Unit, respectively, and Hanma Shuji returns to Tokyo Revengers as the Yugekitai or spy.
Speculations
Understandably, this list of members presented in Tokyo Revengers chapter 243 has enraged and confused most readers. What must be noted is that apart from Hanma, Madarame, Benkei and Waka, this formation is eerily similar to Bonten, with Koko replacing Takeomi as the advisor.
Given that South lost to Mikey, Madarame’s reason for joining Mikey is the same as the Haitani brothers and Kakucho.
While Waka and Benkei have the same reasons for joining Mikey, with the addition of their history with Shinichiro, readers are displeased that they have not joined Senju. However, the most shocking reveal is indeed the inclusion of Hanma Shuji in the Kantou Manji Gang.
Hanma is directly responsible for Emma’s death and indirectly responsible for nearly all of Kisaki’s crimes, and Baji’s death. He has always been an enigma, as his origin is unknown.
Many have theorized that Hanma may also be a time-leaper and that is what Kisaki was trying to tell Takemichi at the time of his death.
Final thoughts
Apart from Takemichi’s confrontation with Mikey, Mochizuki’s inclusion presents a chance for his rematch with Chifuyu. Senju’s reaction to seeing not just Haruchiyo, but Benkei and Waka on the other side as well, will be heart-breaking.
Takemichi’s reunion with Kakucho, and Inui’s meeting with Koko will also be interesting to see. It seems that Tokyo Revengers chapter 243 marks the beginning of the final fight.
Readers will have to wait for the official chapter to come out on February 23 for more information.