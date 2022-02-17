Tokyo Revengers chapter 242: Takemichi’s gang is complete with Senju, name and positions are revealed

Ever since Takemichi told Hina that he would make his team, fans have eagerly waited for the reveal of the formation and the name, and Tokyo Revengers chapter 242 has finally answered those questions.

This chapter reveals the uniform design, order, name, and gang formation and is nostalgic in every possible way. Senju’s inclusion in the gang has garnered more attention from fans than others.

With Senju and Inupi as new captains, Takemichi’s gang is ready to rumble in Tokyo Revengers chapter 242

The last chapter revealed that the Sano and Akashi siblings used to be close in the past. Senju had accidentally broken Mikey’s prized toy airplane and had blamed Haruchiyo for it. Mikey had torn Haruchiyo’s mouth in his rage, forcing the boy to undergo trauma and horrifying both Baji and Senju.

Senju still held herself responsible for it, but Takemichi assured her that it wasn’t her failure alone. He invited her to join his gang, to which she agreed, and together they planned to take down Mikey.

Tokyo Revengers chapter 242 is titled “Inheriting the Crown”.

Takemichi’s resolve

Tokyo Revengers chapter 242 starts with Takemichi sitting by himself in front of the bike that Mikey gave him when he first joined Toman. Mikey’s first Tomanwwasniform is on the bike, which he gave to Takemichi after the Moebius conflict. Takemichi remembers wondering if he would ever be fit to wear that uniform.

Mitsuya had told Takemichi that he was the best person to name their team. Takemichi said aloud to the absent Mikey that he has assembled a team called the Tokyo Manji gang.

The second generation of Tokyo Manji Gang

Tokyo Revengers chapter 242 then jumps to a week later, when the Second Generation of Tokyo Manji Gang's first meeting takes place at the Musashi Shrine on August 31.

The returning Toman members will resume their positions, with Inui taking over as the Captain of the First Division and the rest of the Mizo Middle Five joining his division.

They thank Mitsuya for making their uniforms identical to former Toman Uniforms, except having “Second Generation” sewn onto the sleeves and at the back.

Senju similarly wears her uniform to how Mikey used to wear his, except with a Sarashi underneath. She is the captain of the Fifth Division, which used to be Haruchiyo’s division. The position of the vice-captain is left blank.

The meeting commences with Vice-President Chifuyu and President Takemichi. Takemichi begins by apologizing for dragging everyone into this fight. He lost to Mikey, but he wants to win.

He wants to fight the Kantou Manji gang and bring Mikey back to their side. He asks for everyone’s cooperation since it’s not just his, but everyone’s revenge.

Final thoughts

Senju Joining Haruchiyo’s former division in Tokyo Revengers chapter 242 indicates their future confrontation. While Pah-Chin did say that he had called 50 of Toman’s former members to take on something as significant as the Kantou Manji gang, that manpower was not enough.

There has been no mention of Brahman and Rokuhara’s former members. While the Kantou Manji Gang should rule over all three gangs by virtue of winning the battle, their members should have the autonomy to pledge their loyalty to whomever they choose.

With the flashback from chapter 241 still being fresh in everyone’s mind, readers hope that Wakui will better explain Mikey’s dark impulses. Hopefully, Chapter 243 will shed some light on this issue.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar