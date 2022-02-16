Tokyo Revengers Chapter 242: Twitter goes berserk over Senju in Tokyo Manji Gang uniform

Tokyo Revengers fans have every reason to be excited as chapter 242 features Tokyo Manji Gang’s new uniform. Hanagaki Takemichi is the president of this gang and called for a meeting in the Musashi Shrine.

Everyone was excited to come back to their old meeting spot, and they waited in anticipation. Meanwhile, some of the members took their time to thank Mitsuya Takashi, who provided every single member with their uniforms.

However, Twitter went berserk due to the next set of panels, as it featured Senju Kawaragi in the Tokyo Manji Gang uniform. Tokyo Revengers fans took to the aforementioned social media platform to express their excitement.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 242: Fans cannot contain their excitement over Senju Kawaragi in the Tokyo Manji Gang outfit

Fans could not stop talking about how good Senju Kawarag looked in the Tokyo Manji Gang outfit. Many felt that she looked good in every single outfit that she wore, and the Tokyo Manji Gang outfit was no different. Some of the fans were joking about how Hakkai is probably trying hard not to notice Senju when she stood next to him.

sham TR 242 @tojishoney hakkai is probably trying so hard to ignore that senju is beside him hakkai is probably trying so hard to ignore that senju is beside him https://t.co/YW01nms1ux

History was created for the Tokyo Manji Gang as Senju Kawaragi became the first female member of this organization. Fans were elated as she is quite strong, and they witnessed her potential when she managed her previous delinquent gang, Brahman.

Rin ᥫ᭡ @rinmitsuya



•



•



•



•



•



the first woman to ever join Tokyo Manji Gang, Akashi Senju <3 #tokyorevengers chapter 242 spoilersthe first woman to ever join Tokyo Manji Gang, Akashi Senju <3 — #tokyorevengers chapter 242 spoilers•••••the first woman to ever join Tokyo Manji Gang, Akashi Senju <3 https://t.co/LhbCneDNfz

Fans noticed that the mangaka of Tokyo Revengers, Ken Wakui, drew Senju in a manner that resembled Mikey in many ways. One such fan decided to compare the two characters side-by-side, and the resemblance was quite apparent. Some fans didn't really pay attention to this until the recent chapter was published.

Some of the fans had a keen eye as they noticed a small detail which gave them an interesting set of information. Based on the cover of the manga series that Senju and Chifuyu are reading, they could infer that Ken Wakui made a reference to JoJo's Bizarre Adventures and Horimiya, respectively.

Another set of fans looked at the admiration and drive in the faces of the gang. The second-generation Tokyo Manji Gang members look like they're motivated and ready to go to war. This particular fan knew that Draken would be quite proud of Takemichi on this day.

Rin ᥫ᭡ @rinmitsuya



•



•



•



•



•



Senju's admiration, and the proud looks on the other toman member's faces. I just know Draken's very proud of Michi rn :( #tokyorevengers chapter 242 spoilersSenju's admiration, and the proud looks on the other toman member's faces. I just know Draken's very proud of Michi rn :( — #tokyorevengers chapter 242 spoilers•••••Senju's admiration, and the proud looks on the other toman member's faces. I just know Draken's very proud of Michi rn :( https://t.co/pWJZRNnG2O

It will be interesting to see how Tokyo Revengers progresses from this point onwards. Will Takemichi succeed in bringing Mikey back to his normal state, or will things worsen? It will be entertaining to see how Tokyo Manji Gang fares against the Kantou Manji Gang.

