Tokyo Revengers Chapter 240: A secret from Senju’s past is revealed

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 240 features a much-anticipated return and documents the progress of Takemichi’s new gang. A shocking secret is revealed about Mikey’s past and his current state of mind.

The chapter confirms a lot of speculation from last week and gives rise to new questions regarding Mikey and the Akashi family.

Note: This article contains spoilers for Tokyo Revengers Chapter 240.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 240 hints at a connection between Mikey and the Akashi family

In Chapter 239, Mitsuya wins the fashion competition with his theme, “Twin Dragons.” He walks onto the stage in Toman’s uniform and refuses the award in order to join Takemichi’s gang and confront Mikey.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 240 is titled Go into Retirement.

Chifuyu steps down

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 240 begins with Hakkai and Takemichi worrying over how to ask Chifuyu to step down as the designer of the Thousand Winters gang. To their utter surprise, Chifuyu himself goes to talk to Mitsuya.

He asks Mitsuya to take over the position of the advisor of the gang, considering that the latter is older and better qualified. Mitsuya accepts Chifuyu’s offer and subsequently decides to redesign the gang’s uniform and logo.

Moon 🌙 @sleepyyjo #TokyoRevengers240 Mitsuya is a literal dream boat and I'm happy that everyone else in tokorev acknowledges this 🧎🏻‍♂️🧎🏻‍♂️ #TokyoRevengers240 Mitsuya is a literal dream boat and I'm happy that everyone else in tokorev acknowledges this 🧎🏻‍♂️🧎🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/Qnwhl1ij0R

He even proposes to change the name of the gang, which is met with relief and elation from not only the members of Thousand Winters, but also from readers. Given that he spent a lot of time coming up with all three of these things, Chifuyu is rightfully upset about it.

Mitsuya informs Takemichi that Pah-Chin and Peh-Yan have also decided to join his gang, and Inui tells him the same about the Kawata twins. With these new additions, Takemichi’s gang now has nine members. Mitsuya tells Takemichi,

“We’re counting on you, Captain!”

Senju returns

Mitsuya asks Takemichi if he wants to recruit someone else, and he responds with an affirmative. A week later, he meets Takeomi Akashi and asks him about Senju Kawaragi, who is not picking up his calls. Takeomi brings him to Brahman’s hideout, where Senju is seen brooding.

Senju admitted defeat after losing to not just Mikey, but to South as well. She has gone into retirement, and nothing Takemichi says can change her mind. Takeomi understands that she blames herself for her brothers’ current states; Takeomi losing himself in pursuit of power, and Haruchiyo leaving the family and going rogue.

When Takeomi assures her that it is not her fault, Senju reveals that she is responsible for Haruchiyo’s current behavior and Mikey’s “darker impulses.” It is revealed that Mikey, Haruchiyo, and Baji used to be childhood friends, and Senju used to chase after them.

Final thoughts

##IAH MIKA ! TR240 @GOJOSDICC // tokyo revengers chapter 240



how come such a precious little strong girl like senju is the reason why sanzu fell into the darkness :( // tokyo revengers chapter 240 how come such a precious little strong girl like senju is the reason why sanzu fell into the darkness :( https://t.co/XV1tM7wQ1y

Mitsuya designing the new uniform is an expected and welcome development. Despite Takemichi’s declaration to confront Mikey by himself, he finds himself surrounded by former Toman members. While this pleased most fans, some have pointed out that every single one of them has now deviated from their respective careers from the ideal future.

The revelation of Senju’s past in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 240 raises many new questions and points out some discrepancies in the story. Despite Haruchiyo, Mikey, and Baji having been friends, there has been no mention of Haruchiyo in the flashbacks throughout the story so far.

gie @keisfangs #TR240 #TokyoRevengers240



sanzu was mikey and baji childhood friend, but in this part where he's talking with mucho about baji, doesn't seem like he knows him. so maybe he got his scars from an accident where he lost his memories and that's also why he said he was an only child sanzu was mikey and baji childhood friend, but in this part where he's talking with mucho about baji, doesn't seem like he knows him. so maybe he got his scars from an accident where he lost his memories and that's also why he said he was an only child #TR240 #TokyoRevengers240 sanzu was mikey and baji childhood friend, but in this part where he's talking with mucho about baji, doesn't seem like he knows him. so maybe he got his scars from an accident where he lost his memories and that's also why he said he was an only child https://t.co/tZxAgtju04

Senju herself was never mentioned before the Bonten arc. Therefore, her being the trigger to Mikey’s impulses seems like a rushed development.

However, the younger Akashi siblings being close friends with Mikey is not very far-fetched considering that Takeomi was Shinichiro’s friend and comrade. This would certainly explain Haruchiyo’s obsessive devotion to Mikey and his position in Bonten.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 240 can be read on ComiXology, Inky Pen, INKR, Mangamo, and other platforms associated with Kodansha. As of now, Chapter 241 is set to be officially released on Wednesday, February 9.

