Tokyo Revengers Chapter 242: Raw scans reveal the uniform design and formation of Takemichi’s gang

Detailed spoilers of Tokyo Revengers Chapter 242 confirm the leak from earlier this week regarding the new name of Takemichi’s gang. However, the monolog that was revealed appears to belong to a speech that Takemichi makes to the members of his gang.

A few pages of raw scans have been revealed and they confirm the claims. As usual, Twitter user Mina @taiyakiboi has provided fans with the correct leaks.

Leaked spoilers of Tokyo Revengers Chapter 242 depict the first meeting of the Second Generation of the Tokyo Manji Gang

The singular leak earlier this week, also from Mina, had revealed that Takemichi had planned to call his gang the “Second Generation of Tokyo Manji Gang.” The detailed spoilers corroborate this leak and give the readers further elaboration.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 242's leaked spoilers

キアラ Kiara | TR 242 @Kii_araaa2



Now takemichi's wish has come true and he really became the president of tokyo manji (second generation) I'm so proud of him and chifuyu really fulfilled his promise to help takemichi until he becomes toman's top, best partner ever 🥺 #TokyoRevengers242 // spoilerNow takemichi's wish has come true and he really became the president of tokyo manji (second generation) I'm so proud of him and chifuyu really fulfilled his promise to help takemichi until he becomes toman's top, best partner ever 🥺 #TokyoRevengers242 // spoilerNow takemichi's wish has come true and he really became the president of tokyo manji (second generation) I'm so proud of him and chifuyu really fulfilled his promise to help takemichi until he becomes toman's top, best partner ever 🥺 https://t.co/p7zmVdA8rA

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 242 begins with Takemichi looking at the Motorbike that Mikey gave him two years ago, when he first joined Toman. He also remembers how Mikey left his first ever Toman uniform for Takemichi with Draken after the Moebius Fight.

The uniform is laid on the bike. Takemichi starts to think aloud to Mikey, telling him that he has created a team to stop him and has named the team “Tokyo Manji Gang.”

A week later, on August 31, the members of the Second Generation of Toman gather for their first meeting at the Musashi Shrine, where Smiley remarks that it is their first meeting in two years. The members wear their former Toman uniform, but with “The Second Generation” sewn into the sleeves and at the back.

The former Toman executives return to their posts, with Takemichi as the President and Chifuyu as the Vice-president. Inui Seishu takes over the First Division with the Mizo Middle Five joining the division as well. Akkun thanks Mitsuya for their uniforms.

Senju joins them as the captain of the fifth division. She wears her uniform a little differently from the boys, with a Sarashi underneath. The Fifth Division was also Haruchiyo’s division, and perhaps the position of the Vice-president is left blank in his honor.

Chifuyu announces the commencement of the meeting and Takemichi gives his first speech as President. Characteristically, he begins by saying that the president of Toman is Mikey and he is not fit to take up that role. But he had lost to Mikey during the Battle of the Three Deities and subsequently failed to keep up his resolve to not involve anyone else in their fight.

However, Takemichi realizes that the Mikey is now different from the President they used to know. He wants to crush the Kantou Manji Gang and bring back Mikey to their side. After all, it is not just his goal, but everyone’s revenge.

Final thoughts

According to the spoilers, Tokyo Revengers Chapter 242 acts as the prelude to the upcoming all-out gang war. This is supposed to be the climactic war of the entire series, and as such the scale would be bigger than previous ones. For that, they would need considerable man power, something that Takemichi has not consolidated yet.

gie @keisfangs #TR242 #TokyoRevengers242



there's no 5th division vice captain and what if they left it empty on purpose considering who used to be the 5th division vice captain? although i feel that we will get a surprise. maybe someone else will join and what if it's kazutora there's no 5th division vice captain and what if they left it empty on purpose considering who used to be the 5th division vice captain? although i feel that we will get a surprise. maybe someone else will join and what if it's kazutora #TR242 #TokyoRevengers242 there's no 5th division vice captain and what if they left it empty on purpose considering who used to be the 5th division vice captain? although i feel that we will get a surprise. maybe someone else will join and what if it's kazutora https://t.co/YQ3JbuLHcB

Senju’s inclusion in the Fifth division specifically indicates that she would be fighting her personal battle to bring her brother back. It would be interesting to see if Takemichi can achieve his ideal future once more. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 242 scanlations come out on Wednesday, February 16.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan