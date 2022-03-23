Tokyo Revengers Chapter 247: Mitsuya and Hakkai face the Haitani Brothers, Chifuyu goes up against Mochizuki

After Kakucho and Takemichi faced each other for the second time in the previous chapter, fans expected Tokyo Revengers Chapter 247 to continue their fight. However, Wakui shifts focus throughout the battlefield and sets up three individual confrontations, one of which was completely unexpected.

The manga will go on a break next week, returning only on April 6 in Weekly Shonen Magazine Issue 19.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 247 sets up three different fights, Koko and Inui reunite on the battlefield

Chapter 247 color page (Image via Kodansha)

The previous chapter ended with Kakucho and Takemichi going in for a second bout as the Toman members made their way through the Kantou Manji Gang.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 247 includes a colored cover image, which features the Second Generation of Tokyo Manji Gang in a new set of uniforms.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 247 is titled “Hey Dude.”

Chifuyu and Akkun get pulled into individual battles

lou 🥀 @itadorikage also look how proud chifuyu and akkun are lmao I know thts right takemichi!! Hold your own, wakui been doing him so good these past chaptersalso look how proud chifuyu and akkun are lmao #TokyoRevengers247 I know thts right takemichi!! Hold your own, wakui been doing him so good these past chapters 😤 also look how proud chifuyu and akkun are lmao #TokyoRevengers247 https://t.co/rs5jMFwpc0

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 247 starts with Atsushi “Akkun” Sendou checking up on Chifuyu, who informs him that he is alright. They notice that Takemichi is still fighting Kakucho and take pride in their friend. As they try to return to the fight, they notice the rest of the Mizo Middle Five getting beaten up by Shion Madarame.

Madarame calls them fodder characters who did not put up a fight, but Yamagishi states how the former Black Dragon captain is beyond their level. Both Akkun and Chifuyu rush towards them, but the latter is pulled into a separate confrontation by Mochizuki Kanji, who wants to settle their score. The one-on-one battles are thus set up: Chifuyu vs Mochizuki and Atsushi vs Madarame.

Mitsuya and Hakkai go up against the Haitani Brothers

Mini @min1thepoo



#senjukawaragi #TokyoRevengers247 Senju is getting better and better each chapter Senju is getting better and better each chapter#senjukawaragi #TokyoRevengers247 https://t.co/N8AvRKpuLb

Senju and Pah-Chin continue to thin out the Kantou Manji Gang, leading them to label Toman as monsters. Inupi spots Koko while he is working his way through Kantou members and calls out to him. Koko seems to have been staying away from the fighting, watching Inupi fight instead.

While taking out the enemy, Mitsuya sees Mikey observe the battle with an air of nonchalance and promises to bring him down to their level. However, he is soon interrupted by the Haitani Brothers, who are looking for him.

Mitsuya highlights that instead of attacking him from behind like they usually do, the brothers are confronting him head-on. As he starts to fight Rindou, however, Ran attacks him from behind. The brothers almost tag-team by unfairly attacking him, but Hakkai soon comes to his rescue by punching Ran into the ground.

Hakkai teases Mitsuya, saying that he is losing his edge and needs Hakkai to save him. Mitsuya denies this. The last page of Tokyo Revengers Chapter 247 sets up the Haitani Brothers against Mitsuya and Hakkai.

Speculations

While Chifuyu and Mochizuki’s fight was foreshadowed, Atsushi going up against Madarame was a shock to the readers.

Chifuyu is known to be a good fighter, but it is unlikely that Akkun can win against someone as experienced as Madarame.

One of the highlights of Tokyo Revengers Chapter 247 was the reunion of Koko and Inupi. Readers had noticed that Koko was not by Mikey’s side in the previous chapters. His last appearance had many worried about fate, and Inupi getting distracted in the middle of a fight only reinforced that fear.

Mitsuya also had a score to settle with the Haitani brothers, and Hakkai kept his promise of avenging Mitsuya’s disgrace from before. Additionally, Mikey seemed aloof and detached from the battle, a stark contrast to how he used to lead every battle with Toman, front and center.

Break next week

mina @taiyakiboi 🏻 I hope you guys enjoy Chapter 247! We won't get a new chapter for next week because Tokyo Revengers will be taking a break regarding the problem of one of the staff who tested positive for corona virus, see you in WSM #19 Chapter 248 (April 6) I hope you guys enjoy Chapter 247! We won't get a new chapter for next week because Tokyo Revengers will be taking a break regarding the problem of one of the staff who tested positive for corona virus, see you in WSM #19 Chapter 248 (April 6) 👋🏻 https://t.co/MxxUh8D5DO

Due to one of the staff members testing positive for COVID-19, the production of chapter 248 has been halted. However, Kodansha has notified its readers that Tokyo Revengers will return to schedule the week after next (Wednesday, April 6) in the Weekly Shonen Magazine Issue 19.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh