Tokyo Revengers Chapter 259: Taiju Shiba faces off against 1st Gen Black Dragon duo

Ever since Taiju was reintroduced to the series in the last chapter, readers have been waiting for Tokyo Revengers Chapter 259 to disclose who he will be fighting. Since Taiju is quite the powerhouse, many theorized that he would be pitted against more than one opponent.

From the raw scans released earlier this week, many inferred that the opponents will either be Mikey and Hanma, or Benkei and Wakasa. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 259 not only clarifies this but also sheds more light on how Taiju came to be the 6th Division Captain of 2nd Gen Toman.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 259 shows Mitsuya recruiting Taiju as Benkei and Wakasa face their junior

In the last chapter, Mikey and Kantou tried to take advantage of the aftermath of Sanzu’s plan and a scattered Toman. Sanzu, meanwhile, tried to kill Takemichi who was grieving Kakucho. Taiju Shiba came to Takemichi’s rescue and crashed a motorcycle against Sanzu. Taiju was then revealed to be the captain of the 6th Division of the Tokyo Manji Kai (2nd Generation).

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 259 is titled, Like a Something Demoniac.

Mitsuya asks for Taiju’s help

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 259 begins with a flashback to the day before the final battle. Mitsuya went to meet Taiju alone and implored that he help Toman defeat the Kantou Manji Gang. When Taiju asked what he would receive in return, Mitsuya replied that it would be nothing but an opportunity to witness Takemichi Hanagaki go up against Manjiro Sano.

Clearly, no one other than Mitsuya knew about Taiju’s involvement, not even Chifuyu and Hakkai. Inui and Kokonoi are shocked to see their former leader work under another. From Sanzu, who is being crushed under a vehicle, to Benkei and Waka, who are shocked to see the 10th Generation President of their former organization, everyone takes notice of the new entrant. Even Mikey looked shocked and ticked off, while Hanma is not phased at all.

Taiju vs Benkei and Waka

Taiju, meanwhile, reminds Takemichi that even though they have not seen eye-to-eye in the past, he believes that the only person who can defeat Mikey is the current President of Toman. He promises to open a path to Mikey for Takemichi, and they head into battle. Hakkai wonders why Taiju would join Toman but Mitsuya reminds him that the eldest Shiba owes a debt to Takemichi for saving the Shiba siblings.

Taiju lives up to his reputation and takes out most of the remaining Kantou members by himself. However, he is confronted by Benkei and Wakasa. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 259 ends with Taiju accepting the challenge from the legendary duo, beginning a Black Dragon showdown.

Final thoughts

Interestingly, Taiju had kept in contact with Mitsuya but not necessarily his own brother. It is Mitsuya who thinks of asking such a game-changing fighter for help, and, as many fans jokingly pointed out, likely had a uniform ready for him before he even joined. Taiju is evidently as enamored by Takemichi’s resolve to save people as others, and he would not have served under anyone else.

It is unclear whether Takemichi himself was aware of his 6th division captain, but his reaction in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 259 implies that he too was left in the dark. While the boy is still grieving, it appears that he has gathered the courage to directly confront Mikey. The next chapter may move towards this fight, which has been anticipated since the beginning of the Three Deities sub-arc.

On the other hand, Taiju going up against the remnants of the 1st Generation Black Dragon seems poetic. Not only does this make sense due to his former position as the leader of the 10th Generation Black Dragon but it also serves as revenge for his former subordinates Kokonoi and Inui who were defeated by the legendary duo only minutes ago.

