Tokyo Revengers spinoff manga supervised by Wakui set to focus on Baji, Chifuyu

Author Ken Wakui’s Tokyo Revengers manga is set to get a new spinoff series focusing on some fan-favorite characters from the anime’s first season. The new series, entitled Tokyo Revengers ~Baji Keisuke Kara no Tegami~ (A Letter from Keisuke Baji), will be written by Yukinori Kawaguchi with supervision from Wakui.

Baji and Chifuyu are introduced during one of the series’ earliest arcs as the First Division Captain and First Division Vice-Captain, respectively, for the Tokyo Majin Gang. The spinoff manga will most likely focus on their time together running the First Division, likely beginning before the start of the mainline series.

Tokyo Revengers spinoff manga set to begin serialization on July 27

As mentioned above, Ken Wakui’s original manga is set to receive a spin-off series from author Yukinori Kawaguchi. Tokyo Revengers ~Baji Keisuke Kara no Tegami~ (A Letter from Keisuke Baji) will be supervised by Wakui, and will primarily focus on Baji and Chifuyu and their time running Tokyo Manji Gang’s First Division together.

The spin-off is set to begin serialization on July 27 via Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine publication, which is where the mainline series is also currently being serialized. Wakui’s original story is currently going through its final arcs, with many fans expecting it to end sometime later this year.

The spinoff manga will focus on Chifuyu and Baji, with the story focusing on their relationship from their meeting to their parting, per other sources. This parting most likely references Baji leaving Toman (Tokyo Manji Gang) to infiltrate rival group Valhalla.

As seen in the recent anime adaptation’s first season, this eventually leads to Baji’s death when an all-out war is waged between Toman and Valhalla. After the former's death, the mainline series’ protagonist Takemichi Hanagaki is nominated by Chifuyu to replace Baji as the First Division Captain, with Chifuyu remaining as Vice-Captain.

No other story information is currently available about the upcoming spinoff, but fans can expect to see many new sides of both Baji and Chifuyu within. The spinoff will likely be covering some of Baji’s highest and lowest moments, including his unfortunate and tragic involvement in the murder of Toman leader Mikey’s older brother, Shinichiro Sano.

