Tokyo Revengers Chapter 265 makes Twitter despise Kisaki more and increases everyone's love for Takemichi

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 265 is already out, and fans could not wait to talk about the events that transpired. The chapter focused on Kisaki’s introduction to Toman from Mikey’s point of view, as well as how Kisaki influenced Mikey’s life.

As soon as the chapter came out, fans took to Twitter to comment on how Tokyo Revengers Chapter 265 cemented how the fandom felt about Kisaki and Takemichi. Continue reading to learn more about what fans think of this new chapter and their predictions for the series' future.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Tokyo Revengers Chapter 265.

Twitter is happy about seeing Mikey smile again in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 265

What happened this time?

gie @keisfangs #TokyoRevengers265 #TR265



mikey told them that he wanted kisaki to join toman, to which draken, mitsuya and baji disagreed, mikey told them that he could be useful and that he would help to free pah and that infuriated draken even more mikey told them that he wanted kisaki to join toman, to which draken, mitsuya and baji disagreed, mikey told them that he could be useful and that he would help to free pah and that infuriated draken even more #TokyoRevengers265 #TR265mikey told them that he wanted kisaki to join toman, to which draken, mitsuya and baji disagreed, mikey told them that he could be useful and that he would help to free pah and that infuriated draken even more https://t.co/4eEZN9MueT

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 265 started with Mikey hanging out with Takemichi and Draken hours before he met Kisaki for the first time. Using Pa-chin as a bargaining coin, Kisaki offered to release him from prison if he was allowed as a member of Toman.

Mikey spoke with his friends about this, but none agreed with him, almost rupturing the gang. A few days later, Mikey spoke with Kisaki and revealed that Takemichi was the only reason the gang was still together. He later spoke with Kisaki about his Dark Impulses and asked him to guide him.

The chapter ended during the war against Valhalla, where Kisaki influenced Mikey to kill Kazutora. However, his Dark Impulses were controlled thanks to Takemichi's appearance, who acts as Mikey's light in this chapter.

How are fans on Twitter reacting to Tokyo Revengers Chapter 265?

Mauro @Mauro47_ @kantoumikey Kisaki= Dark Side of Mikey. Takemichi= The light Side of Mikey @kantoumikey Kisaki= Dark Side of Mikey. Takemichi= The light Side of Mikey

The main thing fans are talking about Tokyo Revengers Chapter 265 is how Kisaki and Takemichi have influenced Mikey in two completely different ways. Mikey saw Kisaki as a way to release his Dark Impulses and satisfy his dark side. At the same time, Takemichi has been a light in his life ever since they met.

❀ Lella @scimmiella #TR265



Look at him my lil meow meow talking about takemichi Look at himmy lil meow meow talking about takemichi #TR265 Look at him 😭 my lil meow meow talking about takemichi https://t.co/Ifj7OL4ujE

Fans could not stop talking about how Mikey smiled after remembering Takemichi. His smile is not faked at that moment. Takemichi really fills his life with joy.

The panel of Mikey’s eyes filling with light after seeing Takemichi made fans emotional on Twitter. Since the two boys are destined to fight each other, seeing how much Mikey cares about Takemichi, despite his darkness, is heartbreaking.

Daikyou💥 @daikyo_take #TR265 After this chapter, I hate Kisaki even more now. #TR265 After this chapter, I hate Kisaki even more now.

As expected, Kisaki once again gained the hatred of the entire fandom with his actions. People already despised Kisaki before Tokyo Revengers Chapter 265, but this chapter cemented those feelings.

joker | maitake fic 📌 @manjirotake correct me if i’m wrong on this but takemichi doesn’t really give himself credit for what he’s done. he’s surprised when he’s praised and sometimes attributes things he did to other people?



so i’m curious to see what he’s done that he either brushes aside or doesn’t realize correct me if i’m wrong on this but takemichi doesn’t really give himself credit for what he’s done. he’s surprised when he’s praised and sometimes attributes things he did to other people? so i’m curious to see what he’s done that he either brushes aside or doesn’t realize

On the other hand, many fans are happy with how Takemichi has been portrayed in this chapter. Takemichi often thinks of his accomplishments as minor things when, in reality, people appreciate him for what he does. Seeing Mikey’s eyes shine while watching Takemichi confirms how much impact Takemichi has on others.

Speaking of eyes, fans also found it interesting that Baji’s charm was not the catalyst for Mikey to return to the light during the Valhalla fight. In reality, seeing Takemichi in front of him is what returned Mikey to the light.

The unique illustration Wakui created for Tokyo Revengers Chapter 265 is also being praised non-stop on Twitter. Fans noticed that the illustration’s meaning changes when you consider the chapter's title. Takemichi is not about to fight Mikey in the illustration. He is trying to stand by his side like he promised he would.

Another critical detail fans on Twitter are sharing is that the events of Mikey speaking with Kisaki occurred on August 1. This would have been Shinichiro's birthday if he was still alive.

Fans were also elated to see some of the most beloved Toman members once again in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 265.

Overall, fans are extremely happy with this chapter and are excited about seeing Mikey’s point of view about Takemichi next time.

Final Thoughts

Only Takemichi can save Mikey now (Image via Ken Wakui/Kodansha, Tokyo Revengers)

The past few chapters of Tokyo Revengers have been an emotional trip for many fans. Seeing how Mikey developed as a child has explained much about his behavior to fans while giving them something new to cry about.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 265, revealing how Mikey allowed Kisaki to take advantage of him, as well as seeing how Takemichi saved him, will have fans talking for a long time. Twitter will soon be filled with all the fans who want to see Mikey relieve other moments from the manga.

Fans are speculating that the next chapter will focus entirely on how Mikey sees Takemichi as the light that saved him from his darkness. They are also hoping to learn more about why Mikey allowed himself to be controlled by his Dark Impulses, which would be extremely interesting to read.

