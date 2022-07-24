Which Tokyo Revengers character are you, based on your Zodiac Sign?

Whoever said that all gang members have to be cruel and heartless has probably never heard of Tokyo Revengers. After Takemichi mysteriously time travels in order to change the future, he encounters many charming and unique characters that fans of the series just cannot get enough of.

Each of these individuals has a distinctive personality that fans may feel a connection with. You may identify with a particular character because of the Zodiac sign that individual embodies within the franchise.

Each Zodiac sign will be paired with the Tokyo Revengers character who best matches its description, in an attempt to determine why fans find a character so relatable and similar to them.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion and contains spoilers for the Tokyo Revengers manga.

Atsushi Sendo and 9 other Tokyo Revengers characters who best represent your astrological sign

1) Aries – Keisuke Baji

Baji's love for fighting is legendary between Toman members (Image via Ken Wakui, Tokyo Revengers)

For Baji, adrenaline and fighting were everything. He was looking for a fight, even going so far as to punch random people on the street. He loved defeating new and stronger opponents, always grinning like a little child while fighting with all his power.

A person with a competitive spirit that high and such a wild personality could not match any Zodiac sign better than Aries. Besides his more animalistic side, Baji was also strong-headed and loyal, like any good Aries who was trying to reach the top.

2) Taurus – Tetta Kisaki

The future is a mess because of Kisaki (Image via Ken Wakui, Tokyo Revengers)

Kisaki is an individual who does everything in his power to reach his goals, no matter who he hurts along the way. He is cunning and manipulative, always working from the shadows in order to obtain what he believes he deserves. He is a stubborn man who never accepts a no for an answer.

All of these traits point to Kisaki's being an out-of-control Taurus. Those born under this sign love when things go their way and can get angry when a plan is derailed. They work hard to earn what they desire, although they rarely go as far as Kisaki.

3) Gemini – Manjiro Sano

Mikey can be scary when he loses control (Image via Ken Wakui, Tokyo Revengers)

Manjiro, aka Mikey, is the leader of Toman, as well as one of the most complex individuals inside Tokyo Revengers. Mikey normally acts like an aloof and friendly individual, smiling with his friends at any given moment.

However, that upbeat demeanour belies a sadistic person who loses control of his emotions and turns into a violent and cruel person as a result.

Mikey is a clear example of a Gemini whose dual personality has been taken to the extreme. Geminis are known for their many facets as well as their unexpected changes, which Mikey undoubtedly possesses. They are also extremely extroverted individuals with clever minds, which fits Mikey to a tee.

4) Cancer – Takemichi Hanagaki

Takemichi is slowly finding his strenght and resolve (Image via Ken Wakui, Tokyo Revengers)

Takemichi’s life changed completely after he discovered his power to leap back in time. Since he became aware of this ability, he has been doing all he can to create a better future where his friends and Hina are alive and living happy lives. He does not care about what happens to him as long as he is able to help the people he loves.

Cancers are people who allow their emotions to take over them often, just like Takemichi does constantly throughout the series. People born under this sign are also selfless and extremely loyal, which are all attributes Takemichi has proven to have on more than one occasion.

5) Leo – Atsushi Sendo

Atsushi is a natural leader who cares deeply for the people under his command. He may not be the strongest fighter around, but he is confident in his abilities. If someone dear to him is in danger, Atsushi will do anything in his power to make sure they are safe.

Because of this, Atsushi is the perfect candidate for the proud and loyal Leo. People born in the sign of Leo always present themselves in a regal and assertive manner, as Atsushi does several times throughout the series. They are also determined individuals who have a natural ability to lead others, which describes Atsushi perfectly.

6) Virgo – Hinata Tachibana

Hinata is the most optimistic character in the series (Image via Ken Wakui, Tokyo Revengers)

Hinata is a kind girl who always tries to be positive and cheer up the people around her. If the people closest to her heart are having a rough time, Hina will take it into her own hands to make them feel better. She is friendly and can often establish connections with people quickly.

As such, Hinata’s personality is almost a carbon copy of a Virgo’s description. Those who have Virgo as their sun sign tend to be kind, humble, and sympathetic individuals. They are very energetic and often focus that limitless energy into helping the people around them, just like Hina does every time someone is in need of assistance.

7) Libra – Chifuyu Matsuno

Chifuyu has a golden heart (Image via Ken Wakui, Tokyo Revengers)

Chifuyu can seem like a cold and distant individual at first glance, but do not let this trick you since he is one of the most kind and caring people in Tokyo Revengers. Chifuyu hates people who abuse their power or strength to hurt others and he will not rest until those who did are punished.

This strong sense of justice and deeply rooted moral code are all qualities of a Libra. People born as Libras are selfless individuals who love balance and equality more than anything else, so Chifuyu fits right in with these righteous people.

8) Scorpio – Kazutora Hanemiya

In the end, Kazutora was able to overcome his illness (Image via Ken Wakui, Tokyo Revengers)

After a tragic accident sent him and Baji to jail, Kazutora’s mental health started to deteriorate. He became a sadistic individual who wanted nothing more than to kill Mikey. Despite this horrible motivation, he was a kind and loyal friend who just needed a little bit of help to get better.

Kazutora is the best character to represent Scorpios, as they are also often misunderstood because of their actions. They are also passionate people who fight fiercely for what they believe in, going as far as to act in violent ways to defend their beliefs. Because Kazutora's character possesses all of these characteristics, there is no doubt that he is the embodiment of Scorpio within the series.

9) Sagittarius – Hajime Kokonoi

Koko is often depicted as a greedy individual who only cares about money and nothing else. This desire for monetary gain comes from a traumatic experience he went through as a child. However, underneath all that greed lives a smart and loyal person who is really good with numbers.

Koko is often depicted as a greedy individual who only cares about money and nothing else. This desire for monetary gain comes from a traumatic experience he went through as a child. However, underneath all that greed lives a smart and loyal person who is really good with numbers.

His high intellect and assertive behavior point to Koko’s Zodiac sign being Sagittarius. Those who belong to this sign are often some of the most talented individuals in whatever they do. Koko is often sought after because of his money handling skills, so this is another point in favor of him being a Sagittarius.

10) Capricorn – Naoto Tachibana

Naoto will stop at nothing until he is able to save his sister (Image via Ken Wakui, Tokyo Revengers)

Takemichi has few allies who know about his time leaping powers, with Naoto being one of them. He is a serious and disciplined individual who always takes his work seriously and never strays from his objectives. He is desperately trying to help Takemichi achieve a future where his sister, Hina, is not dead.

The Zodiac sign that would fit Naoto’s personality the best is Capricorn, as the members of this group are also straight forward individuals who value knowledge and discipline above all. He may not show it often, but Naoto cares deeply for his sister and Takemichi, another characteristic trait of Capricorn.

11) Aquarius – Ken Ryuguji

Draken is strong and he knows it (Image via Ken Wakui, Tokyo Revengers)

Otherwise known as Draken, he is Toman’s second in command and Mikey’s right hand man. He is a kind person to his friends, but he is rude to those he considers to be beneath him. He enjoys his time alone and has no problem facing vast numbers of enemies without any help.

An individual as honest, independent, and self-governing as Draken is the perfect portrayal of the ever-changing Aquarius. Like Draken, they are independent people who enjoy solitude and can appear rude to strangers. Nevertheless, those who know them well are aware of their big heart and loving side.

12) Pisces – Hakkai Shiba

Shiba and his sister had to put up with years of abuse from their older brother. Because of this, Shiba can sometimes act like a coward who just wants to avoid problems. However, when the situation calls for it, he is one of the most reliable members of Toman. He has been shown to be very kind and compassionate, not only to his sister but also to his friends in general.

He can sometimes be controlled by his emotions and has one of the softest hearts in Tokyo Revengers. These are the reasons why Shiba is associated with Pisces, a sign known for its deep connection to its emotions and empathetic personality. If someone they know needs help, Pisces is willing to sacrifice themselves to help them, just like Shiba did when Takemichi was in danger.

