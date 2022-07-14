Tokyo Revengers: Will Takemichi be able to save Hinata?

Takemichi is one of the most important characters in Tokyo Revengers. He has the ability to time leap and go back in time. He tries to use this rare ability, which not many characters in the series possess, to save someone who is very dear to him. The love of his life, Hinata, also known as "Hina," perishes in an accident brought on by the delinquents of a gang.

The protagonist of Tokyo Revengers attempts to save her by travelling back in time and altering some of the series of events that led to one of the delinquents becoming the leader of the gang Takemichi joins. This person is Kisaki Tetta, and he is someone who is constantly plotting and attempting to use others to start wars that would benefit him.

Fans have been wondering if Takemichi managed to save his girlfriend by going back in time. Let's examine some of the circumstances to determine whether or not he was able to save her.

Tokyo Revengers: Does Takemichi end up saving Hina?

Takemichi repeatedly goes back in time and comes back to the present. He tries to alter certain events, and because of that, the present he comes back to has a significant difference from the previous timeline. The protagonist of Tokyo Revengers would often spend time with Hina’s brother, who ended up becoming a cop at one point. They attempt to trace back specific incidents connected to the Tokyo Manji gang, find the underlying cause, and make an immediate effort to neutralise it by travelling back in time.

For example, the first time Takemichi went back in time, he was able to join the Tokyo Manji Gang despite taking a massive beating from other delinquents. After doing the things he intended to do, he ended up witnessing the death of his best friend because of his fear for Kisaki Tetta. Since then, the protagonist of Tokyo Revengers was set on understanding the reason for his actions and intended to take him down, but things weren’t that simple.

Every time he tried saving Hina, someone else ended up dying like Draken in the Moebius arc, and he was able to go back in time and save him. However, he wasn’t able to do that with certain characters like Baji Keisuke. But at one point in the story, Kisaki Tetta passes away, and when he returns to the present, everyone is living happily ever after. Takemichi was about to marry Hina, but he decided to meet Mikey, and when he met him, Mikey decided to shoot Takemichi.

The protagonist of Tokyo Revengers decided to go back in time to save Mikey despite every single person leading a normal and a happy life. Many fans had mixed opinions on this. However, Takemichi ended up saving Hina, but he went back in time to save Mikey. Fans eagerly await in anticipation for the next set of chapters to see if Takemichi can resolve these issues.

