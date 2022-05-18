Which Dragon Ball character are you, based on your Chinese Zodiac?

There are many Dragon Ball characters to draw inspiration from regarding a list involving Chinese Zodiac Animals. This franchise is several decades old, and its characters are beloved across its several different iterations. So, just for fun, why not see which Chinese Zodiac Animal correlates with a Dragon Ball character? These characters won't be the only ones that represent these particular animal traits, but they certainly embody them in one way or another.

Note: This list will include characters from the entire Dragon Ball series and not just the first few seasons. Hence, there will be some references to Z, Super, etc., regarding this Chinese Zodiac Animal listicle.

Your Dragon Ball character, based on your Chinese Zodiac Animal

Master Roshi - Rat

Master Roshi is often seen with a tropical shirt of some kind (Image via Toei Animation)

Relevant years: 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008

Rats are Chinese Zodiac Animals associated with kindness and charm. As far as perverted anime characters go, Master Roshi is arguably one of the most infamous and charming examples. He's obsessed with lust, but he's not hated to the extent that other infamous perverts like My Hero Academia's Mineta are.

Aside from that, Master Roshi is compassionate toward his students and is often willing to help them grow stronger. This kindness doesn't just go to his students, either. He even helped Nam by giving him a capsule to store water, which was fortunate considering Nam's village desperately needed water.

This Chinese Zodiac Animal is also associated with people who talk a lot, fitting for a mentor like Master Roshi.

Mr. Satan - Ox

He's also known as Hercule Satan (Image via Toei Animation)

Relevant years: 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009

Oxes are Chinese Zodiac Animals associated with being kind-hearted, diligent, and greedy. He was once considered the strongest Earthling and worked hard to beat other human beings back then. He became outmatched when stronger races started to arrive, but he was still more than willing to put his life on the line when necessary (such as trying to stop Majin Buu with poisoned chocolate and explosives).

Of course, many Dragon Ball Z fans might remember him for being materialistic and a bit over his head regarding his power, which is also an Ox trait, as they are stubborn and hate to be challenged.

Vegeta - Tiger

He was once considered a supporting protagonist in Dragon Ball (Image via Toei Animation)

Relevant years: 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010

Tigers are Chinese Zodiac Animals associated with intensity, arrogance, and authority. Prince Vegeta is a perfect Dragon Ball character to represent these traits, being consistently arrogant throughout the years (one trait that many fans love him for, aside from being Goku's rival). A good quote from Vegeta even exemplifies this trait:

"You say I'm arrogant, I say damn right. That's pride. Pride in the Saiyan I am. The mighty prince of the ultimate warrior race."

He can also come across as a bit tense, arrogant, and aggressive- all Tiger traits. Vegeta is not a bad character. He clearly loves Bulma (past their early interactions, of course) and is more than willing to protect his family. He is also a perfect friend to Goku, no matter what he might say.

Krillin - Rabbit

Krillin's transition from just an envious kid to a kind adult. (Image via Toei Animation)

Relevant years: 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011

Rabbits are Chinese Zodiac Animals associated with romance and compassion. One might not immediately associate Krillin with romance, but he was once a student of Master Roshi. Predictably, Krillin had his perverted moments in the early days of Dragon Ball. Thankfully, his romance with Android 18 is genuine.

He might largely be seen as a joke, but he's still one of the strongest human beings in the world. His transition from being an envious kid to a kind adult also helps showcase his good-natured side.

Son Goku - Dragon

Goku is easily the most iconic character in the entire series (Image via Toei Animation)

Relevant years: 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012

Dragons are Chinese Zodiac Animals associated with competition, energetic personalities, and success, all of which also perfectly define Dragon Ball's Goku. His competitive side is especially notable whenever Vegeta is around (as evident in various arcs like Society Survival). As far as success goes, he's the main protagonist of the series, so it's only inevitable that he wins often and represents this trait nicely.

His success is notable both in the series and outside of it. For instance, he's one of the most iconic characters in all of anime and is often a western casual's first thought when it comes to anime protagonists.

Bulma Brief - Snake

Bulma, way before she met Vegeta (Image via Toei Animation)

Relevant years: 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

Snakes are Chinese Zodiac Animals associated with cleverness, being alluring, and being generous. Dragon Ball's Bulma displays all of these traits at various points in the series, which makes sense given how she's been in the franchise since the beginning.

Bulma is a scientific genius capable of using and creating advanced technology, fitting a Snake's cleverness. She has also regularly used her beautiful looks to get male characters to do what she wants in the early days of Dragon Ball.

As far as kindness goes, she's a surprisingly generous character when she's not throwing a fit.

Vados - Horse

Vados is pretty straightforward for the most part (Image via Toei Animation)

Relevant years: 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

Horses are Chinese Zodiac Animals associated with independence and confidence. There are plenty of confident characters in the Dragon Ball series, but Vados is an interesting character to discuss. She's exceptionally powerful (quite rare, considering the series hasn't historically had too many overpowered female characters).

She confidently believes that she is stronger than Whis, whose power surprised fans of the series when he first showed up. It's not an unwarranted claim, either, for she could easily drag six Super Dragon Balls and has the power to defeat other strong characters effortlessly.

Beerus - Goat

Beerus being Beerus (Image via Toei Animation)

Relevant years: 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

Goats (sometimes referred to as Sheep) are Chinese Zodiac Animals associated with being lazy and impulsive. Not only that, but they can also be well-mannered. A good Dragon Ball series character that represents these traits is Beerus.

He's brutally powerful yet is famous for his cat-like tendencies. That naturally means that he can come across as lazy when he's not being playful. There are instances where he would rather nap than eliminate threats suitable for a God of Destruction to do.

Aside from that, he (like many cats) will destroy something for no apparent reason. Elder Kai describes him as:

"Beerus acts only on his own whim. He is nothing but bottled chaos."

Launch - Monkey

Both Dragon Ball designs come from the same character (Image via Toei Animation)

Relevant years: 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

Monkeys are a Chinese Zodiac Animal associated with unpredictability and optimism. Old-school Dragon Ball fans might remember Launch, who was a woman with two distinct personalities. Whenever she would sneeze, her personality would change. It was a strange concept but a memorable one nonetheless.

Her blue-haired form was kind, sweet, and otherwise pure. By comparison, her blonde form was violent and ruthless. Given the randomness of when she would sneeze, it's easy to see why one could consider her unpredictable (even if the two personalities are other easy to read).

Piccolo - Rooster

Piccolo's trademark look (Image via Toei Animation)

Relevant years: 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

Roosters are Chinese Zodiac Animals associated with being observant and practical. Both traits are something that Dragon Ball's Piccolo possesses in spades. He's a bit of a serious character, but his more genuine side becomes more apparent when he's no longer Goku's enemy.

There are several moments where he oversees the training of various younger characters, such as:

Gohan

Goten

Trunks

Pan

Videl - Dog

Videl with short hair (Image via Toei Animation)

Relevant years: 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

Dogs are Chinese Zodiac Animals associated with loyalty, cleverness, and trustworthiness with one's secrets. There is a great twist of irony here, as Videl finds out that Gohan was the Great Saiyaman and did blackmail him at first. However, she eventually falls in love with him. Their relationship is one of the sweetest in anime, as nothing seems to get between them.

A prime example is when Barry Kahn tries to make it seem like Gohan was cheating on her. It was all a sham, and Videl knew it. She might not be somebody one thinks of when it comes to the smartest Dragon Ball characters, but Videl is undoubtedly clever enough when it matters.

Chi-Chi - Pig

An example of her being lovely-dovely towards Goku (Image via Toei Animation)

Relevant years: 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

Pigs are Chinese Zodiac Animals associated with love and care. One of Chi-Chi's main traits in Dragon Ball is that she can be a bit of an overbearing mother. It's not because she wants to be tough on Gohan; rather, it's because she loves him and doesn't want him to be in constant danger like the other Saiyans.

She's also a dutiful wife to Goku and a great mother to Goten, although her attitude can draw some ire from the fanbase.

