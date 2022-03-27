10 DC superheroes who are weaker than Krillin from Dragon Ball

Dragon Ball Z characters have long been compared and contrasted against comic book heroes and villains. The legendary Goku vs. Superman debate still rages to this day.

This list will focus on Krillin. He has come a long way since being killed by Tambourine in the original Dragon Ball, able to hold his own in the Tournament of Power in Dragon Ball Super.

The bald-headed monk may not be much when compared to the Saiyans, but when has that stopped anyone from trying to defend Earth? Krillin has proven himself to be stronger thannDC superheroes, several of which will be chronicled here.

These are 10 DC Comic superheroes that are weaker than Krillin from Dragon Ball.

Note: The rule is that it needs to be a hero, not villains. Because of the many reboots, there will be abridged histories. Spoilers are contained for individual storylines and the article contains only the author's opinion.

Batman and 9 other DC heroes that are weaker than Dragon Ball's Krillin

1) Batman (Bruce Wayne)

Bruce Wayne saw his family gunned down by a random criminal, dedicating his life to saving innocents so no one else would suffer from their parents or loved ones dying. He trained with various martial arts masters and studied every facet of the criminal mind and psyche in order to effectively combat it. He attained the monikor Batman after his own fear of bats.

A Batman without preparation is a Batman who gets either his back broken (seen in Knightfall via the Supercriminal Bane) or some kind of injury that trusted butler Alfred Pennyworth aids him with.

As a result, most of Batman's victories come from him either having good intelligence on the threat in question or a good amount of preparation time. Without all of his wonderful toys, Batman is just a good martial arts fighter with a brilliant tactical mind.

Bruce doesn't possess super powers of his own unless he happens to have a Lantern Corps ring handy. Hence why he's weaker than Dragon Ball's Krillin.

2) Aquaman

Aquaman as seen in the Aquaman movie (Image via Warner Bros)

Athur Curry is the prodigal son of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, having refused to be king to live on the surface as seen in the Aquaman movie. But when the ocean itself seemed to rise against humanity, Arthur rose to the challenge as a superhero.

Aquaman isn't a slouch, as comic readers, movie goers, and Injustice players will attest. Arthur controls all of Earth's oceans, can use lightning and bioelectricity, and can summon sea creatures to aid him in fights. He also possesses super strength, enough to knock even Superman and Wonder Woman around.

Unlike Batman, Aquaman is also incredibly durable since he can withstand the deepest pressure (even the Mariana Trench), has survived lava, and even went through the atmosphere without injury. He also has superhuman reflexes and stamina, and can fly and control weather using his trident.

So, how is Aquaman weaker than Dragon Ball's Krillin? Despite having gone up against divine beasts and gods, Aquaman is usually alongside the Justice League when such events happen. Aquaman is still only human and vulnerable, especially to dehydration, which he suffers from twice as bad as a regular human.

Aquaman is also psychically vulnerable as seen in the Tower of Babel storyline where he was made afraid of water, which was debilitating since most of Aquaman's abilities revolve around water.

3) Beast Boy

The first Teen Titan on the list and a fan favorite to boot! Beast Boy, real name Garfield Logan, contracted a rare illness that threatened to kill him. He was given an antidote that turned his skin green and gave him the ability to morph into animals.

As a Titan, Beast Boy has helped in facing down alien invasions, genocidal monsters, and world-ending threats while being infectiously positive, something that Krillin would approve of.

While animal morphing is indeed a very versatile superpower, Beast Boy doesn't have a healing factor, just some basic martial arts skills. This makes him weaker than Krillin because at least Krillin's martial arts skills are above average as per Dragon Ball Z.

Not only that, but Beast Boy hasn't been able to tank energy blasts before whereas Krillin has proven in Dragon Ball Z that he can. Plus, as a parting insult, Krillin is better at relationships than Beast Boy is. Krillin somehow managed to woo and wed Android 18 in Dragon Ball Z and marry her whilst Beast Boy's relationship with Terra failed.

4) Robin

Robins tend to never be seen too far away from Batman. That said, they aren't pushovers just because they can't fly, teleport, or shoot lasers out of their hands.

Each Robin has their own strength: Dick Grayson has an acrobatic background and thinking on his feet, Jason Todd is more aggressive and more likely to go for painful blows, Tim Drake is more tactical and cunning, Stephanie Brown is more stealthy and gadget focused.

Damien Wayne prefers the direct and focused (often lethal) approach, Carrie Kelly (The Dark Knight Returns) is more of a precise marksman but also balanced in her martial arts approach. Finally, Matt McGinnis (Robin Beyond) is more a good distraction and good with explosives and future tech.

The Robins have all gone up against assassins like Deathstroke or the League of Shadows, and superpowered villains like Clayface or Blockbuster, and even the immortal Court of Owls Talons. They've led teams like The Teen Titans against threats to nations and the world.

They may be weaker than Krillin, but Krillin may have more trouble than he did against Saibamen in the Dragon Ball Z Saiyan Saga.

5) Green Arrow

Oliver Queen was trapped on an island for many years after his boat was shipwrecked. Having survived for a long time, he eventually made his way back to Star City and became the Green Arrow. Green Arrow has plenty of arrows at his disposal, from regular to explosive, to sonic, to all manner of trick arrows.

Green Arrow fought and took down more powered villains like Malcolm Merlyn, Count Vertigo, the League of Assassins, and even Deathstroke/Slade Wilson. He has his own company, like Batman, and often uses whatever skills he has at his disposal to win the day.

While he's helped battle superpowered villains, he has the same weaknesses as any other human. He can die of disease, drowning, blood loss, and isn't all that durable unless he has a Green Lantern Corps ring or some other powered armor. Hence, Dragon Ball Super's Krillin is more durable.

6) Superboy

Connor Kent is half Kryptonian, half human like Dragon Ball Z's Gohan is half Saiyan, half human. A product of evil billionaire Lex Luthor's mechanations and Superman's DNA, Superboy has most of the powers of the Man of Steel. The only problem is that while Superboy's growth accelerated, his mind remained unstable. It took the Young Justice team (cartoon and comics) months to get the Superboy stable.

Superboy possesses most of Superman's abilities: heat vision (with aid), super breath, superhuman hearing, superhuman strength, all manner of superhuman vision, super jumps, super speed, and near invulnerability. In some continuties (like the Young Justice cartoon) he cannot fly without aid or use heat vision.

His weaknesses are much the same as any Kryptonian: Kryptonite stops him immediately or otherwise afflicts him with illness. He cannot take as much punishment as Superman can, and has a solar power dependecy.

As far as being weaker than Krillin in Dragon Ball Super goes, this one is a matter of which continuity is chosen. For the sake of this list, it's the Young Justice cartoon continuity, wherein Superboy gets knocked around by people like Amazo, Bane, and others.

7) John Constantine

The occult detective from Liverpool, England, and one of the Legends of Tomorrow, can usually be found smoking or drinking after dealing with a demon.

John Constantine became a sorcerer following several traumatic accidents with magic and trickery that left his parents dead, several lovers either bound to demons or dead, and at one point a small girl named Astra Logue dragged to Hell. He has since become one of Earth's greatest magicians and magical protectors, albeit with a looser moral code than the standard Justice League member.

Constantine prefers to do whatever it takes to get the job done, with cleanliness and conscience being optional. To that end, he's armed with various magical abilities like pyrokenisis, energy projection, plant control, time control, blood and dark magic, demon summoning, and the list is very long. He has basic hand-to-hand combat skills, hypnosis, prestidigitation, and other deceptive skills.

He's weaker than Krillin from Dragon Ball or even Dragon Ball Z by virtue of having his demon blood ripped from him, which removed a lot of his durability. He also relies on trickery to do his business, and usually runs or outsmarts stronger opponents.

8) Cyborg

Victor Stone was a star athlete with a bright future in football ahead of him. Then an accident (usually a car crash, but others have had explosions) happened that tore most of his body apart. His father, Silas Stone, used cutting-edge science and alien technology to put his son back together as Cyborg.

Cyborg has been part of the Teen Titans and the Justice League, often switching between the two depending on the continuity. His cybernetics and JLA training make him more than a formidable opponent.

He can shapeshift and craft various cannons from his cybernetics, can interface and hack machines faster than humans can blink, is an expert in melee combat following training with Batman and Wonder Woman, and has superhuman strength, stamina, and durability.

The problem is that Cyborg's vulnerable to magic and energy weapons, despite his resistance. He's been broken before by threats such as Amazo, Doomsday, the members of HIVE in the Teen Titans animated series, and others. While he can self-repair, it's not instantaneous and Krillin in Dragon Ball Z was able to fight Cell for a time.

9) Hawkman

To get this out of the way, this entry doesn't deal with the Thanagarian Hawkman but the reincarnated Carter Hall.

One half of the fated Hawk duo alongside Hawkgirl, Carter Hall has been reincarnated thousands of times over the course of millennia. He is cursed with forever reincarnation until he meets his soul mate, only for them to be murdered and forced to reincarnate and repeat the cycle. He has been on the Justice League as well as the older Justice Society.

Hawkman can fly, is multilingual, and his Nth Metal armor is akin to Adamantium or Vibranium from Marvel in that it's practically indestructible and very mallaeable to form any kind of weapon. His mace is likewise made of that same metal, able to bash even Superman senselessly.

Dragon Ball's Krillin is stronger because of his durability, as damaging Hawkman isn't difficult given he doesn't wear the Nth metal armor as much. He's vulnerable to magic, to cuts, to a beatdown and to the energy projection that Krillin can do.

10) Hourman

An older human superhero from the Justice Society of America, Rex Tyler (or Richard Tyler depending on continuity) discovered the miracle drug Miraclo which granted him superpowers for an hour. He became Hourman shortly after developing the drug, wanting to assist people in any way he could.

The drug gave Hourman superhuman strength, stamina, durability, and agility. He used these to help the Justice Society fight off threats such as Solomon Grundy, Gorilla Grodd, Sinestro, and all other manner of colorful terror.

Miraclo can only be absorbed by the human body for an hour at a time. The drug became an addiction, nearly causing Hourman's heart to fail were it not for Doctor Fate cleansing him.

Krillin is already stronger in that his powers last for more than an hour and are the result of hard training through Dragon Ball with Master Roshi.

