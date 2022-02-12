Young Justice trailer: 5 things to know about season 4 part 2

The mid-season trailer for Young Justice season 4 was released this February 11, 2022 by HBO Max. Since HBO Max dropped the trailer, it has started to create a lot of buzz among fans as it confirms that part 2 of season 4 of the series, which went on break in December 2021, will be returning to HBO Max this spring.

Created by Greg Weisman and Brandon Vietti, the animated series is gleaned from DC Comics of the same name. The series centers around a group of young heroes such as Robin, Aqualad, Kid-Flash, and Superboy.

Despite being an absolute fan-favorite animated series, it was canceled in 2013 just after season 2 and three years on air. However, a persistent campaign by many fans resulted in a revival of Young Justice in the DC Universe, which has later been folded into HBO Max.

Know 5 things about Young Justice season 4 part 2

How many episodes are there in the second half of season 4?

Reportedly, the second half of the series' season 4 will consist of 13 episodes to balance out the 13 episodes from the first half of season 4. Therefore, season 4 will have 26 episodes in total. Greg Weisman, the showrunner for the animated series, confirmed this in October 2021 in a post to his personal blog.

When will the part 2 of Young Justice season 4 return?

The official launch date for the second half of season 4, has not yet been announced. But the animated series is expected to make its arrival in the spring of 2022.

Greg Weisman disclosed that 21 out of 26 episodes for season 4 were completed in October 2021 and later on stated that he wanted the post-production of the last 5 episodes to be concluded before the end of the year.

What are the updates on global release of Young Justice season 4?

Season 1 and season 2 of the animated series have advanced an international following and the effort of the fans that brought about the series' return was truly commendable. Unfortunately, Warner Bros. has been quite slow in releasing the series outside the United States, with the exception of licensing season 3 of the animated series to Netflix in a few other countries.

What are the predicted storylines for the part 2 of Young Justice season 4?

The most evident question leading towards part 2 of Young Justice season 4 is regarding the death of Superboy. It is believed that Conner Kent had sacrificed his life to stop the eruption of a viral bomb that had the potential to destroy the Green and Red Martian races. However, some fans believe that the time-traveling Legion of Superheroes had faked his death.

This theory was apparently discredited by the mid-season finale of season 4. Part 2 of season 4 will most certainly involve continuous subplots associated with the opiate abuse of Beast Boy and Mary Bromfield's moldering by Granny Goodness.

What's next after season 4 part 2 release?

As exclaimed by the showrunner for the series, the animated series is yet to be picked up for season 5. He also asked fans to keep showing their admirable support towards the show so that it can be renewed for a fifth season.

Also Read Article Continues below

Don't forget to watch Young Justice season 4 part 2, arriving this spring on HBO Max.

Edited by Sabika