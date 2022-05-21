Which Bleach Character would you date based on your Zodiac?

It's no surprise that the characters in Bleach have personalities and feelings that correspond to the zodiac signs. Bleach was one of the most popular shonen anime series of all time, figuring among other popular manga in the Shonen Jump rankings. However, it is not simply the characters and plot that distinguishes Bleach from other mangas. Character development is one of the most appealing parts of the series. Ichigo's and the others' distinct personalities all reflect, in a humorous fashion, the characteristics and eccentricities of the 12 Zodiac signs. People born under these signs all exhibit their own unique ways of thinking and being in this world.

So, without further ado, let's have a look at all the characters and see who the stars have chosen for you.

Find your zodiac match in Ichigo Kurosaki and the lot

Aries will date Jinta Hanakari

Aries appreciates the thrill of meeting someone for the first time and discovering their affections for them. Aries people can be very passionate, and as a result, they can come across as very forthcoming. Aries are known for their spontaneity, and many people enjoy being around them. Jinta's laid-back nature is a welcome change of pace for Aries.

Taureans will date Retsu Unohana

Retsu, as seen in Bleach (image via Studio Pierrot)

Tauruses take their time getting to know one another and forming romantic bonds. When a Taurus says "I love you" or makes another significant commitment, they mean it. Cooking meals or providing assistance in a variety of other small ways may be something they enjoy doing for their partner.

Taureans will like Retsu Unohana's mellow demeanor. She manages the Gotei 13's hospital, and she's more than happy to treat Ichigo's teammates as well.

Geminis will date Sosuke Aizen

Geminis are drawn to those who are trustworthy and honest. Geminis would benefit from a companion that is both academically compatible and fun-loving. They are incredibly loyal when they find the right person. Geminis are outgoing and like spending time with family and friends. It benefits Geminis that, despite his present evil reputation and prior position of power, Aizen is a very courteous and soft-spoken thinker. The man rarely exhibits any signs of fear or anxiety, and he frequently has contingency plans in place in case something harmful or unforeseen occurs.

Cancerians will date Ichigo Kurosaki

Ichigo as seen in Bleach (image via Studio Pierrot)

Cancer is renowned as the caretaker of the zodiac, and they treasure the ability to form trusted and caring bonds with those around them. At times, however, it may take some time for them to fully open up and feel at ease with the person they are seeing. But their accommodating nature can easily entice those interested in them. Partnering with a shonen hero with bravery, courage, and a gung-ho attitude with a punkish side to them like the antihero Ichigo will give Cancers butterflies in their stomach.

Leos will date Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez

To put it another way, Leo's love for their significant ones is as intense as fire. As a result, Leos are extremely dedicated and will go to any length to ensure the well-being of their loved ones. Grimmjow is a harsh and cruel brute with little regard for authority, but he may lavish all of his affection on his lover.

Virgoes will date Gin Ichimaru

Gin, as seen in Bleach (image via Studio Pierrot)

Virgo wants to determine if a relationship has a purpose and a long-term potential before making a commitment. When they get to know you better, they'll recall every small detail about the person they're dating. Gin appears to be conscious of his influence on others and has been observed on multiple times messing with other people's emotions for his own amusement. Risk-addicted Virgos will struggle in this setting. However, they might even like it because of their mercurial nature.

Libras will date Rangiku Matsumoto

While Libras are known for their tendency to fall in love quickly, they can be slow to commit. Libras may appear distant at first, but after they've found a stable place in their lives, they're open, loving, and amorous. Rangiku may appear self-centered, but she is acutely aware of how her actions influence those around her. Rangiku and Libras are going to have a fantastic time.

Scorpios will date Kaien Shiba

Kaien, as seen in Bleach (image via Studio Pierrot)

Scorpios can tell whether or not they are compatible with another individual right away. There is a preference for long-term relationships over flings. Many members of his troop were in awe of Kaien, a man of high moral character. While he is known for his outspokenness and harsh demeanor, everyone admires him for his down-to-earth approach. His temperament will be a perfect match for the vivacious Scorpio.

Saggitarians will date Toshiro Hitsugaya

Sagittarians are cheerful, fun-loving, and impulsive when it comes to dating. They have a terrific sense of humor. A Sagittarius will go to any length to cheer up their loved ones. They are faithful, dependable, and devoted to one another. Hitsugaya is generally more mature and serious than his subordinate Rangiku Matsumoto. This maturity is what a Sag seeks in a partner.

Capricorns will date Rukia Kuchiki

Rukia, as seen in Bleach (image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite their opinionated and often harsh personalities, Capricorn is known to be a loyal sign. They are not the type to walk away from someone who has chosen to expose their hearts to them. Their partners, on the other hand, are expected to make the same commitment. Rukia is all business when she's fighting, but she still flourishes outside of it. Rukia will prove to be a passionate lover for Capricorns thanks to her multidimensional personality.

Aquarians will date Byakuya Kuchiki

Aquarius need constant intellectual stimulation in and outside of a relationship. Ruled by Uranus and Saturn, those born under the sign of Aquarius enjoy some degree of autonomy and freedom. They do, however, remain devoted to their loved ones. Byakuya's dedication to his friends and family is clear, and he demonstrates it over and over again. Rules and justice are important to him, as they are to any Aquarian. Byakuya and Aquarians complement each other well.

Pisces will date Rojuro Otoribashi

Pisces is one of the most sensitive signs when it comes to romantic love. Because they are so aware and sensitive, they look for a loving partner and soulmate. A Pisces' intense affection and empathy for their partner generates a one-of-a-kind bond, making this a pleasurable experience for them. To say the least, a Pisces' love is known to be fervent and intense. When it comes to music, Pisces will have a lot in common with Rojuro.

That is all from our end. Do let us know what you think about this Bleach list in the comments section.

Edited by Babylona Bora