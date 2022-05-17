Bleach ran for more than a decade and garnered a devoted following from admirers who were completely enamored with the series. It was regarded as one of "the big three" of anime, alongside Naruto and One-Piece.

They've become part of the fandom's identity since they've been there for so long. Bleach has one of the most diverse casts in anime, so it's easy to see why they're so enthusiastic. Our collection of Bleach characters and their horoscopes is here to help you identify your zodiac twin in the world of Bleach.

Which Bleach character are you, based on your Zodiac

Aries: Jinta Hanakri

Jinta's duties at the Urahara Shop include cleaning and other physical tasks. Although he sometimes slacks off and fantasizes about playing sports, Ururu Tsumugiya is forced to undertake the bulk of the job because of this. Despite teasing her, he cares for Ururu and sits by her side while she is treated after being attacked by Arrancar, a characteristic attribute of underlying care and compassion that many Aries exhibit.

Taurus: Retsu Unohana

Retsu, as seen in Bleach (image via Studio Pierrot)

Women born under the zodiac sign of Taurus are regarded as the most loyal of all zodiac signs. In addition to her appearance, Unohana has a mellow and kind disposition. Her followers and adversaries alike are treated with the utmost respect by Unohana, who employs honorifics whenever possible. For the most part, she does not display any symptoms of terror or concern, as seen by her ordering Hanataro Yamada to be imprisoned.

Gemini: Sosuke Aizen

Geminis have a reputation for being fiery and charismatic, yet they can be duplicitous and moody. Power-crazed Sosuke Aizen does an excellent job of making people believe that his only goal is to topple Soul Society.

Is it a given that someone born under the sign of Gemini is a bad guy? Although the verdict is still not out, it's clear that Aizen is embracing the darker aspects of the Gemini way of life.

Cancer: Ichigo Kurosaki

Ichigo as seen in Bleach (image via Studio Pierrot)

Cancers are very sympathetic and emotional. They seem to be rigid on the exterior, but they're really rather pliable. Ichigo behaves like a rebel but is in fact a really gentle guy on the inside, this is especially true of him.

Ichigo is well-known for hiding his true emotions behind a mask. Even his adversaries can count on Ichigo to be gentle and sensitive.

Cancers, like the moon are prone to mood swings, and we see this in Ichigo as he alternates between depression and joy. Cancers are also known for their protectiveness, a quality that is seen as a drawback due to their innate need to protect others.

It is easy to discern Ichigo avoiding others around him when he is upset, since cancers tend to be aloof and uncommunicative at times.

Leo: Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez

At first glance, Grimmjow looks to be an arrogant and laid-back character, but his scruffy exterior belies his impulsive and aggressive nature, as well as his lethally quick temper.

Similar to Kenpachi Zaraki and his Leo equivalents, Grimmjow is abrasive and harsh, but also cruel and has a maniacal smile while fighting. Grimmjow has no regard for authority and will express what he thinks, no matter how inappropriate it may be.

Virgo: Gin Ichimaru

Gin, as seen in Bleach (image via Studio Pierrot)

Gin is tough to understand because of his slitted eyes, perpetual grin, and extensive use of sarcastic and mocking politeness. He is a man of mystery, much like his Virgo counterparts.

The fact that he was proven to be a traitor didn't change the fact that many people disliked his manner and looks. Gin is aware of the impact he has upon others and has used this knowledge to play with people's emotions for his own entertainment on more than one occasion.

Libra: Rangiku Matsumoto

The next one on the list is Rangiku. Rangiku is a self-obsessed lady who seldom thinks about the feelings of others. She is free-spirited, brazen, and easy going.

Additionally, she is pretty laid back, much like other Libras, and enjoys a good night out on the town drinking. In the end, she's someone you'd enjoy going on vacation with. However, one of her flaws is that she has a tendency to be lax about sticking to a strict work schedule.

Scorpio: Kaien Shiba

Many in the 13th Division admired Kaien for his high morals. Despite his loud and rough-edged demeanor, he maintained an approachable demeanor. Regardless of position or social status, Kaien treated all of his coworkers with the same level of respect.

This feature is shared by Scorpios as a whole. As a result, he was well-liked by both the aristocracy and the commoners in his Division.

Sagittarius: Toshiro Hitsugaya

Toshiro as seen in Bleach (image via Studio Pierrot)

As lone wolves, Sagittarius are responsible and self-disciplined, despite their tendency to go it alone. With Captain Hitsugaya, this is exactly what he would have wanted in Bleach. The 10th Division's captain may seem like a youngster, but his demeanor belies his age.

The main reason he's so successful at a tender age is that he's so meticulous and self-reliant. When it comes to Hitsugaya, even the simplest of things may get to him.

Capricorn: Rukia Kuchiki

During the plot of Bleach, Rukia Kuchiki displays many Capricorn beliefs and attributes, notably her tough childhood. Rukia grew up on the paths of the murky Rukongai neighborhood alone after her elder sister Hisana went away to get married into the Kuchiki family.

It wasn't hard for her to get to the top of this gang of young criminals, including her best buddy Renji, since she was a street urchin who relied on her innate toughness and intellect to get by on the streets.

Aquarius: Byakuya Kuchiki

It's no surprise that Byakuya carries himself in an imperious way as the Kuchiki clan's 28th head in Bleach. Even though he is terribly troubled, he always seems calm and apathetic toward others.

Aquarians are known for their calm demeanor, and he is no exception. His attitude towards most circumstances is apathetic, bordering on arrogance, and he seldom considers his opponent to be worthy of his attention. If Byakuya's name is used incorrectly, he might get very irritated.

Pisces: Rojuro Otoribashi

Rose is among Visored's most laid-back members, having an air of conceit about him. At times, he may be observed attending the guitar and conversing with Love instead of paying attention to the events taking on around him.

He enjoys music and is always up to date on the newest releases, a trait shared by many Pisces. He also likes to read manga, but if someone disturbs his enjoyment of it, he becomes irritable.

That is all from us. Do let us know who you got as your birth month twin in the comments section.

