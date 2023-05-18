Fans are eager to step into the world of Bleach before the release of Thousand Year Blood War: Part 2, where supernatural forces clash and souls intertwine, and meet a captivating cast of characters who have captured the hearts of fans worldwide. From Soul Reapers wielding mighty Zanpakuto to the enigmatic beings known as Aranccars and the lethal army of Quincy, the anime series Bleach boasts a diverse ensemble of personalities.

The world of Bleach has a variety of compelling and well-liked characters to explore. From heroes to villains, each character in this series has their own unique personality, abilities, and storyline that make them stand out from the rest. Here are ten of the most popular and beloved characters in Bleach, ranked by likeability.

Abarai Renji and 9 other in Bleach Characters, Ranked

10) Abarai Renji

Abarai Renji is a fan favourite character in Bleach, and his popularity is largely due to his sassy and hot-headed personality. He is a fierce fighter with a keen sense of justice, and his abilities as a shinigami make him a formidable opponent. Renji wields a powerful Zanpakuto named Zabimaru, which generates a giant snake sword. This makes him one of the strongest characters in the series, and he is a key member of the Soul Society's Gotei 13.

Renji's complex personality is also a source of interest for fans. He is a complex and tortured character, often conflicted between his loyalty to the Soul Society and his friends. His backstory, including his past as a member of the Rukongai slum, is deeply moving, and it adds a layer of complexity to his character that makes him all the more interesting.

9) Kuchiki Rukia

One of the primary characters in Bleach is Rukia, who pledged her soul and might to protect Ichigo in order to spare him from becoming a Hollow. Rukia battled with Ichigo and his companions in the Soul Society arc, utilising her strong skills to protect the people she loves about.

Rukia has always stood for her companions throughout the series, frequently putting her own life in peril to save them from harm. Through the course of the series, Rukia has saved a number of individuals, and her willingness to put everything on the line to save the people she loves has made her a favourite among many viewers.

Although she may not be the series' strongest character, Rukia more than makes up for it with her cunning and quick thinking. Rukia is a valued ally and a cherished character in the Bleach plot because she always manages to find a way out of tricky situations.

8) Inoue Orihime

Orihime is one of the most beautiful and loved characters, not just in Bleach but throughout the entire shonen anime. She fought and saved many characters throughout the Bleach series. Despite her outer appearance, she is also famous for her strong sense of justice as well as her unique healing abilities as a Fullbringer.

Orihime's character development throughout the series is also deeply moving, as she transforms from a damsel in distress in Arrancar Arc to a more confident warrior in the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc. Fans appreciate her growth, and they enjoy seeing her in action, whether she's using her healing powers to save lives or fighting alongside her allies.

7) Kuchiki Byakuya

Kuchiki Byakuya, the stern and powerful Captain of the Sixth Division of the Soul Society, and his abilities, Senbonzakura (Shikai) and Senbonsakura Kageyosh (Bankai), are some of the most impressive in the series. He is often described as being cold and distant, and this perception led many fans to initially dislike him.

Fans started to see a new side of Byakuya as the series went on, though. They discovered that he was very loyal to his family and those close to him, and that his severe demeanour was a result of his own childhood traumas.

Byakuya was one of the most interesting and coolest characters in Bleach because of his passionate commitment to defending those he loves and his allegiance to duty and honour. He has defeated many formidable foes, including Gerard Valkyrie, S. Nödt, and Zommari Rureaux, and prevailed.

6) Nel Tu

Nel Tu, also known as Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck, is a member of the Arrancar, a group of Hollows with abilities akin to those of the Shinigami. She has tall, elegant features, long, emerald-green hair, and green eyes. Despite having a fiery and strong mentality, Nel was locked in a child's body, making her appear to be a lost toddler.

Nel is a strong ally to have on one's side because of her unwavering commitment and capacity for maintaining composure under pressure. Overall, Nel is a charming and distinctive character in the Bleach world, and fans of the show like her for her courage, devotion, and compassion.

5) Aizen Sosuke

Aizen is a beloved character among many fans, and his popularity is a testament to his unique personality. He is a former Shinigami, known for his immense power and his genius intellect. His unique abilities make him a formidable opponent, able to control all the senses of his enemies and to unleash powerful illuions. His keen intellect makes him a strategic fighter, allowing him to always stay one step ahead of his opponents.

Aizen's twisted sense of justice is also part of what makes him a beloved villain. He believes that the Soul Society is a corrupted system, one that needs to be destroyed in order to create a new and better world.

Despite his gloomy and merciless attitude, he has shown flashes of great charm, wit, and even tenacity. Fans find Aizen to be a fascinating villain with many talents and strong persuasion, making him a compelling and fascinating villain.

4) Shihouin Yoruichi

Shihouin Yoruichi is one of the most powerful characters in Bleach, known for her incredible speed and agility, as well as her ability to manipulate the speed of her movements. Yoruichi has a unique Shikai and Bankai, which allow her to transform into a black cat-like form, which greatly increases her speed and power.

Throughout the series, she has shown a strong sense of loyalty to her friends, especially Ichigo and Urahara, and she has always been there to aid them in their time of need, whether they're facing dangerous enemies like Arrancar or the Wandenreich.

Her unique style makes her an unforgettable character, and her willingness to fight for what she believes in makes her an inspiring figure. Her popularity is well-deserved, and many fans see her as a valued member of the Soul Society as well as an icon of power and agility.

3) Kisuke Urahara

One of the most beloved characters in Bleach, Kisuke Urahara, is renowned for his wit and humour. Urahara is well known for his last-minute manoeuvres and his love for pranks, but he is also a brilliant researcher, an expert in the field of hollow research, and the creator of the Hogyoku. His abilities make him a valuable ally for Ichigo and the other shinigami, and he often provides valuable information and scientific knowledge to those who need it.

Despite his silly appearance, in the final Arrancar arc, Urahara tricks Aizen and disables his Hogyokyu powers with his intelligence and cunning. He has also saved the lives of his teammates on numerous occasions with his incredible banki, known as Kannonbiraki Benihime Aratame, which he used to defeat Askin Nakk Le Vaar, one of the strongest members of the Wandenreich, in the finale of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc. Urahara has all the characteristics of a great protagonist, yet he dislikes the spotlight.

2) Ishida Uryu

Ishida Uryu is one of the most well-liked characters in Bleach, and his distinct attitude and skills appeal to a lot of fans. Ishida is a reserved and reflective person who frequently takes a backseat to the brasher and more outspoken Shinigami. He is a formidable marksman nonetheless, using his powerful bow and the ability known as the Antithesis.

Ishida is a dependable friend and ally despite his guarded demeanour, always willing to help people in need. He is one of the few Quincy that actively assists the Shinigami in their conflict with the Arrancar, and he brings special skills to every conflict.

Ishida's character growth is also among Bleach's greatest. He begins as a Quincy who is tormented by the death of his mother and obsessed with avenging her death at the hands of the Shinigami. But as the narrative goes on, he starts to let go of his pride and widen his mind to new encounters and relationships.

1) Ichigo Kurosaki

Ichigo Kurosaki, the main protagonist of Bleach, has garnered a significant and dedicated fan following over the years. Ichigo is a talented swordfighter, known for his ability to wield a Zanpakuto. Ichigo is a strong and capable fighter, able to stand tall even when faced with the most powerful of hollows.

Ichigo is famous among fans because he is considered the coolest shonen character among the big three. Ichigo has flaws, such as his recklessness and tendency to take on too much responsibility, like defecting gods like Aizen and Yhwach. However, he always finds a way to win, as some fans believe he has the ability to break destiny itself.

Ichio is a classic anime character who is a protector of his friends and family, and he is willing to sacrifice himself for the greater good. His heroism and selflessness make him a character that fans can look up to and admire.

There are many strong and endearing characters in Bleach, all of them have distinctive personalities and skills. Each character in the series, whether it be the serious and analytical Ishida Uryu, the cold and distant Kuchiki Byakuya, or the lighthearted and amusing Shihoin Yoruichi, adds something unique and contributes to make the series the cherished classic that it is today.

