Bleach: 4 characters who can defeat Shunsui Kyoraku (& 4 who can't)

Shunsui Kyoraku, former captain of the 8th squad and the current captain-general of the 13-court guard squad, doesn't need any introduction to anyone who has watched Bleach.

A brilliant strategist who never loses his demeanor even in the grimmest of situations, a cool-headed leader who is able to gather his troops and lead them to victory in critical situations, and a somewhat lazy captain who doesn't want to fight until it's imperative, Shunsui is indeed a fascinating character.

Even the head captain admitted that he was a very perceptive man and could see the truth better than others for his age.

Bleach: Uryu Ishida, and 3 other warriors who cannot defeat Shunsui

4) Uryu Ishida

Uryu Ishida in the quincy attire (image via studio pierrot)

The last Quincy heir from the prestigious Ishida clan in Bleach may very well be one of the stronger ones from the newer generation, but when pitted against the experience and skills of the one-eyed captain, he will surely fall.

If you are fighting a man who has fought countless battles against opponents that have battle strength of levels exceeding the last Quincy heir, neither the Seele Schneider nor the Hirenkyaku would be much help.

Whether it's a speed and strength battle or an IQ and strategy one, there is not a single domain that the last Quincy heir can beat the current head captain in.

3) Renji Abarai

Renji Abarai using his Hikotsu Taiho(image via studio pierrot)

The second in command of the 6th division in Bleach is one of the characters that has gone through the metamorphosis brilliantly, from being a back alley hooligan to competing with the protagonist himself. The journey of his transformation from a self-doubting individual to a confident lieutenant is one of many hoops and turns.

From someone who was not able to take a stand for his friend who was on the verge of being executed to someone who was ready to forfeit his status as a lieutenant, Renji has surely come a long way.

Sadly, even after coming this far, it will still take a while for him to defeat Kyoraku Shunsui.

2) Ikaku Madarame

Ikaku Madarame in his mentor mode (image via studio pierrot)

The third seat of the Zaraki squad is more than a match for any of the squad lieutenants of the Gotei 13 in Bleach. And mind you, this list may contain warriors of the lower lieutenant level (i.e Marechiyo Ōmaeda) to the ones having strength comparable to the captain level (i.e Renji Abarai).

If it wasn't for his irrefutable belief in being Kenpachi's man until his last breath, he could have easily gained the rank of squad captain. Sadly, when it comes to fighting the current head captain, it seems that neither his fearlessness nor his Bankai would prove good enough to overcome this challenge.

1) Toshiro Hitsugaya

Toshiro Hitsugaya the squad 10 captain (image via studio pierrot)

The man to achieve the status of captain at the youngest age was mentored by Isshin Kurosaki himself. Toshiro is a wielder of an ice-type Zanpakto Hyurinmaru which can utilize every ounce of the moisture present in his surroundings at his disposal.

Shunsui acknowledged the potential that the young man possesses and even went as far as to state that given the right amount of time, he could easily surpass him. But even after having all these accolades behind his name, it will be difficult for the squad ten's captain to defeat the one-eyed one at his current level in Bleach.

Genryusai Yamamoto, and 3 other warriors who can defeat Shunsui

4) Kenpachi Zaraki

Kenpachi Zarachi and all his phases (image via studio pierrot)

Captain Zaraki was the only captain in the 1000-year existence of the 13-court guard squad in Bleach that achieved the rank of squad captain by slaughtering its current captain. A feat that sought to be incomprehensible in its 1000 years of lineage.

Adding to that, even as a child, he was more than a match for the then Kenpachi Retsuo Unohana and the fact that he had to suppress his spiritual pressure according to his opponents just so the fight doesn’t get over quickly made him more than a match for the one-eyed boss.

3) Genryusai Yamamoto

The former head captain moments before his death( image via studio pierrot)

The former head captain of the 13-court guard squad in Bleach is also a mentor to the current general captain who has reigned over the said institution for more than a thousand years. When it comes to raw strength, even his Shikai is stronger than many of his fellow captains, Bankai.

When the old man unsheaths his sword and says "All the things in the universe turn to ashes'" well he is not kidding. He has proven this very fact time and again, whether it may be his battle against Espadas or his own students, nothing can stop his scorching flames till everything has been literally turned to ashes.

2) Sosuke Aizen

Sosuke Aizen under partial metamorphosis (image via studio pierrot)

The wielder of one of the most potent Zanpakto in Bleach can dull all your senses from the moment you lay your eyes on it and many times even before then. This Zampakto alone is enough to provide an upper hand to its wielder against any opponent but adding to that is his ability to use Kito of the highest order without incantation.

Also, due to the power boost that he got from Hogyoku embedded in his body, he is in a league of his own.

1) Ichigo Kurosaki

Ichigo's Hollowfication (image via studio pierrot)

The protagonist of Bleach is a blend of a soul reaper, Quincy, and Hollow and stands at the top of the food chain in the world created by Tite Kubo. Being a twin-blade wielder just like Shunsui, Ichigo is more than a match for him.

Though admittedly, the match will be a very interesting one as one side brings the wisdom of a thousand years, and the other brings a mix of a pure-blood soul reaper and Quincy with a sprinkle of hollow powers to the mix.

