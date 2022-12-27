Bleach TYBW part 1 finale breaks the internet with Ichigo’s new weapon and Uryu’s betrayal

Bleach TYBW ended its first cour on a high note as Ichigo and Uryu went through several key developments.

The one-hour special marked the end of the first part of the widely acclaimed revival. Episodes 12 and 13 were condensed with action-packed moments from start to finish. In what has become the norm at this point, the Bleach TYBW anime has trended on Twitter yet again.

Ichigo Kurosaki finally realized the full potential of his Zanpakuto as he discovered his true self. In the meantime, he unknowingly became enemies with Uryu Ishida, who made his decision to fight alongside the Quincy Emperor Yhwach. The Bleach TYBW part 1 finale has fans excited for more in the very near future.

The Bleach TYBW part 1 finale trended on Twitter for several hours as fan excitement reaches fever pitch

A brief recap of what happened

Bleach TYBW was broken up into two parts, the first of which focuses on a flashback between Ichigo's parents. It turns out that Isshin gave up his Soul Reaper powers just to save Masaki from Hollowfication. The part 1 finale explained why Ichigo had inherited both these powers in the first place.

Meanwhile, the second part of the one-hour special focused on Ichigo's attempts to fix his broken Zanpakuto. It turns out that Zangetsu is split up into two different forms, both of which manifest Ichigo's Quincy and Hollow powers, respectively. Oetsu Nimaiya forged two blades to represent this fact.

By the end of this episode, the Bleach TYBW anime revealed that Uryu had met with Yhwach and Jugram Haschwalth. He will now fight alongside the Quincies in their ongoing conflict against the Shinigami. Uryu will be on the opposing side of the battlefield, across from his friend Ichigo.

"Straight Chills": Twitterati could barely contain their excitement

The Bleach TYBW anime has reached a critical turning point with the part 1 finale. Ichigo and Uryu have made significant progress in their respective goals. As a result, Twitter discussions have largely centered around them.

Here's a look at some of the more engaging responses:

~𝙁𝙖𝙣𝙞~ @FAAAAAAAAANI_ Uryu's presence was felt heavily in PV. With his Quincy cross next to Ichigo they are building up the rivalry hard.



After all the staff comments, his new lines and even him name dropping the name of new season, I'm hoping good things from character arc this time. Uryu's presence was felt heavily in PV. With his Quincy cross next to Ichigo they are building up the rivalry hard.After all the staff comments, his new lines and even him name dropping the name of new season, I'm hoping good things from character arc this time. https://t.co/r1M7TpjOTF

Juniper Raven @artemis_falls @uryuism For. Real. I’m glad the anime is adding more Uryu scenes (crossing my fingers for an actual Ichigo vs Uryu fight). His reasons for betrayal need explored more deeply. More father/son scenes to explore their relationship. More Uryu grappling with what being a Quincy means to him. @uryuism For. Real. I’m glad the anime is adding more Uryu scenes (crossing my fingers for an actual Ichigo vs Uryu fight). His reasons for betrayal need explored more deeply. More father/son scenes to explore their relationship. More Uryu grappling with what being a Quincy means to him.

YoungLordNeverDeadAgain🍥🩸 @RunawayFamous , now we have to wait till July and still Uryu is an L friend @ichigod22 Real anime is over, now we have to wait till Julyand still Uryu is an L friend @ichigod22 Real anime is over😣, now we have to wait till July😭 and still Uryu is an L friend😡 https://t.co/zrGoQPnypp

Studio Pierrot really outdid themselves with this adaptation. With the inclusion of original anime scenes, along with the superb animation, Ichigo and Uryu's moments are made that much bigger.

Viewers will have to wait a while before the second part

Dedicated Bleach TYBW fans should enjoy this episode while they can, since the second cour doesn't start until July 2023. Each cour will have 13 episodes in total, so the entire final arc will have 52 episodes altogether.

It will be interesting to see how Ichigo and Uryu will interact in the second part. Ichigo has seemingly finished his journey to find himself, but the same cannot be said for Uryu. Anime viewers would love to know more about his reasoning for joining Yhwach's army.

Either way, expect the internet to break once again in the summer of next year. The anime revival has been a huge success commercially and critically. Remember, the best moments have yet to come, so viewers have a lot more to look forward to in 2023.

