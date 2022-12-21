Bleach TYBW’s latest cliffhanger hints at Uryu joining the dark side

Bleach TYBW ended the latest episode with a dark cliffhanger involving Uryu Ishida. It seems he will consider Jugram Haschwalth's offer to join the Wandenreich.

The end of the most recent episode, Everything But the Rain, is a huge turning point in the Bleach TYBW anime. Uryu has been presented with a moral conflict that he needs to contend with.

Uryu is not particularly friendly with the Shinigami, but at the same time, he isn't cruel and bloodthirsty like the Sternritter. Either way, he must choose a side in the Bleach TYBW anime. Based on the end of the last episode, it's clear he didn't have an easy time deciding.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Uryu Ishida could potentially join Yhwach's forces in the Bleach TYBW anime

Haschwalth approaches Uryu with an offer

Several Bleach TYBW anime viewers will discuss the end of episode 11, Everything But the Rain. The atmospheric tone is set through a cold and foggy night. Uryu looks down at the ground as Yhwach's personal adviser watches from a distance. It only lasts a few seconds, but it tells a larger story.

There's a reason why Uryu didn't just attack Jugram on sight, although Yhwach is a direct enemy of Ichigo Kurosaki. Uryu might strongly consider switching to the "dark side" by joining forces with the Wandenreich.

Understandably, most viewers would root for the Shinigami in the Bleach TYBW anime since those are the characters they spend time with and care about. However, this moral conflict is not all black-and-white. Uryu would have good reason to help out the Sternritter in their invasion of Soul Society.

The Quincy are natural enemies of the Shinigami

The Bleach TYBW anime expanded on Uryu's dilemma by learning more about his own history. After going through his father's archives, he learned that most of the Quincy were exterminated over a thousand years ago. In fact, the Shinigami attempted to finish the job as recently as 200 years ago.

In the end, this scene will likely factor into Uryu's decision. However, it's not the easiest choice in the world, considering his friendship with Ichigo. If he were to join Yhwach, Uryu would inevitably have to fight his friends, including Orihime Inoue and Yasutora Chad.

Uryu's potential inclusion in the Wandenreich should give Quincy more sympathetic members in the Bleach TYBW anime. The audience isn't expected to side with Yhwach or Jugram, but Uryu is a more complicated issue.

Uryu could be a dangerous threat to Soul Society

Let it be known that Uryu is an extremely powerful fighter in the Bleach TYBW. This is the same person who defeated Mayuri Kurotsuchi in the Soul Society arc. Uryu has only grown stronger in the years since. Despite his underdog status, he should not be underestimated.

With the introduction of new Quincy abilities, Uryu will continue expanding his arsenal of moves and techniques. Imagine him using Blut Vene to protect himself from deadly attacks like Ichigo did against Yhwach.

Assuming he does fight alongside his fellow Quincy, he will further bolster their powerful ranks. The Sternritter decimated the Shinigami in their first encounter without Uryu helping them out. It remains to be seen how Ichigo and his friends would react to such news.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

One Piece is going to end soon, but creator Oda has a message for fans. Read here!

Poll : 0 votes