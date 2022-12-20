Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 11: Isshin reveals Ichigo's lineage, Masaki's presence interests Aizen

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 11 has finally come out as it is set to act as the penultimate season of cour 1. The final episode will see episodes 12 and 13 being combined into a special one-hour iteration.

The previous episode saw Yachiru Unohana helping Zaraki Kenpachi remove the seal from his strength as he had unknowingly done so, to extend his fights with opponents. Upon releasing his seals, the latter happened to kill Yachiru, after which he started hearing the voice of his Zanpakuto.

Elsewhere, Ichigo and Renji had managed to reach Hooden, the residence of Oetsu Nimaiya, the creator of the Zanpakuto. However, Ichigo was sent back to the World of the Living after Oetsu realized that he wasn't really a Soul Reaper.

Isshin unveils Masaki Kurosaki's identity to Ichigo in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 11

Ikumi and Ichigo as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 11 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 11, titled Everything But The Rain, opens with Oetsu Nimaiya revealing to Renji how Ichigo wasn't an actual Soul Reaper and thus, had acquired his Zanpakuto through some other means, other than the standard process with Asauchi.

Elsewhere on Earth, Ichigo goes to meet his employer Ikumi-san after he is left troubled by the recent events. This is where his father comes to fetch him in his Shinigami form, causing Ikumi to not see him. Ichigo readily goes back home with his father.

Ichigo as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 11 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Back at home, Ichigo gets angry at his father for not revealing his lineage as Isshin proceeds to narrate the story to him. It was back during the days when Isshin Shiba used to be the Captain of Squad 10 when he decided to go to Karakura Town after hearing a concerning report from a young Toshiro Hitsugaya. At the time, Toshiro was in the third seat of Squad 10, while Rangiku was its Lieutenant.

Elsewhere, fans get to see Masaki Kurosaki as she has been taken in by the Ishida household. Given how Masaki is one of the last Quincy, she is set to be married to Ryuken Ishida, however, he isn't really interested.

Black Hollow as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 11 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

At the same time, Isshin, who reaches Karakura Town, is attacked by a mysterious black-colored Hollow, which gets stronger with every Soul Reaper it kills. Isshin is seen having a tough time fighting it when Masaki Kurosaki detects the Reiatsu and convinces Ryuken that they go fight the Hollow.

As the fight proceeds further, Aizen, Tosen, and Gin observe it from afar. This is when they notice a Quincy coming in to help Isshin. Aizen lets the situation proceed as it is, as he is interested in learning what would happen.

Masaki Kurosaki as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 11 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Masaki, upon realizing that her attacks wouldn't reach the Hollow, lets it bite her, as she blows its head off at point black range. However, the Hollow is about to blow up when Isshin rescues her, after which Masaki reveals that she is a Quincy.

Later, Aizen could be seen looking extremely interested in learning what would be the result of a Hollow created from a dead Shinigami who chose a Quincy for the Hollowification.

One Piece is going to end soon, but creator Oda has a message for fans. Read here!

Poll : 0 votes