Will Ichigo's son get the spotlight in Bleach TYBW?

With so many ongoing speculations about the First Generation Gotei 13 going around, it seems like Bleach fans have several questions as to what could feature in Bleach TYBW.

While many believe that the First Generation Gotei 13 captains are set to appear in the anime, others believe that the poster which has been revealed is for the continuation of Bleach's Echoing Jaws of Hell arc.

If Bleach TYBW were to feature the First Generation Gotei 13 from Bleach's No Breathes From Hell manga, does that mean that fans can expect other characters from the manga to also make their appearance in Bleach TYBW?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Bleach manga.

Bleach TYBW: Will Ichigo's son appear in the anime?

Kazui Kurosaki as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Yes, Ichigo's son Kazui Kurosaki will appear in Bleach TYBW.

While he only made his appearance twice in the manga, in chapters 687 and 688, his presence sets up the next arc of the anime. Although it is yet to be confirmed whether the Bleach anime will continue after the Thousand-Year Blood War arc, fans can be sure that Kazui Kurosaki will get his spotlight, but only at the very end of the anime.

Bleach TYBW: Who is Kazui Kurosaki?

Kazui Kurosaki is the son of Ichigo Kurosaki and Orihime Inoue, and was born to them less than ten years after Yhwach was defeated. He is a human with Shinigami powers.

Similar to his father, he too likes to spend time with Souls, but unlike other Shinigami who use Konso to send the souls to the Soul Society, Kazui makes use of the Eldritch ritual involving ominous apparitions.

Kazui Kurosaki (Image via YouTube/@JaymesHanson)

He regularly sneaks into Hiyori Sarugaki's home and is eventually chased out by her. In the manga, Kazui returns home through the window of Yuzu Kurosaki, where he spots a hole oozing with Yhwach's Reiatsu. Out of curiosity, he tries to poke his finger into the hole when it dissipates.

As he turns back, he meets Renji Abarai and Rukia Kuchiki's daughter, Ichika Abarai.

She appeared in Yuzu's room through a makeshift portal after she sneaked away from her parents, who were being greeted by the Kurosaki household downstairs.

Ichika Abarai (Image via Twitter/@Hkhight789)

She introduces herself as a Shinigami apprentice, which is when Kazui introduces himself as well, revealing himself to be a Shinigami by activating his robe.

What is Kazui Kurosaki's significance in the Echoing Jaws of Hell arc?

In the Echoing Jaws of Hell arc, Kazui Kurosaki is shown to have next to no fear when it comes to things relating to souls and portals, as he is seen grinning after being spotted by a skeleton on the Gates of Hell.

Earlier, he also opened up a portal for a lonely soul to meet other souls. While the soul itself and Kon were left terrified, he kept smiling, assuring them that it was safe.

Kazui Kurosaki as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

While not much has been revealed about Ichigo's son, it can be concluded that he is a bit of an enigmatic figure who could play a vital role in future arcs.

Given his lineage, he could possess some special powers, which are yet to be revealed in the manga.

