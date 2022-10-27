Bleach TYBW: Every Anime-Original scene so far

Bleach TYBW is on a great run, dropping remarkable episodes each week. The anime is currently adapting the Thousand-Year Blood War arc from the manga, which spans across 206 chapters, starting from chapter 480, titled The Blood Warfare, to chapter 686, titled Death & Strawberry.

With so much to adapt, one would think that Bleach TYBW, ordered for 52 episodes, will have to use every scene depicted in the manga to adapt the anime. However, Studio Pierrot has gone down a different route as they have noticeably added anime-original scenes to the anime while avoiding adapting certain scenes from the manga.

Every Anime-Original scene in Bleach TYBW so far

1) Ichigo and friends fight Hollow in Karakura Town

Ishida, Ichigo, Orihime, and Sado are ready to fight Hollow (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While the fight against the Hollows in the first episode was amazing, it was an anime-original scene. In the manga, Ryunosuke passed out right after Ichigo and friends arrived on the scene. Meanwhile, in the anime, we saw all four - Ichigo, Ishida, Orihime, and Sado- fight the Hollows. Also, this time, Ryunosuke passed out only after watching the fight.

2) Tier Harribel & Arrancar's fare in Hueco Mundo

Tier Harribel trying to defend Hueco Mundo (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the manga, after Nelliel and Pesche arrived on Earth, Pesche was seen describing what happened in Hueco Mundo. Meanwhile, we got an anime-original depiction of his description in the anime. Here, we saw Tier Harribel struggling against Yhwach as he filled Hueco Mundo in blue flames. Harribel asked Nelliel, Pesche, and Dondochakka to escape while they still could.

3) Uryu and Ryuken's scene at the Ishida household

Ishida Uryu is angry at his dad for hiding secrets about the Quincy from him (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the anime, Ryuken Ishida makes his first appearance pretty early in the arc as Ishida Uryu is seen trying to find out about the enemies who attacked Ichigo and the Soul Society. As Ishida suspected it to be the work of the Quincy, he looked through their library and his father's room to find out the secrets his father had hidden.

Every scene that has not been adapted in Bleach TYBW so far

1) Ryunosuke and Shino preparing to leave for their mission

Ryunosuke and Shino in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

One of the first scenes in the arc wasn't adapted in the anime, as the manga showed Ryunosuke and Shino preparing to leave for Karakura Town, back in the Soul Society. While the conversation between Ryunosuke and Shino is pretty much the same, in the manga, Kurumadani is seen waking up Ryunosuke for his mission, and Ryunosuke receives a punch from Shino for insulting her physique.

2) The Visored appear in the manga

Hiyori Sarugaki as seen in Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the manga, fans see two Visored, Hiyori Sarugaki, and Lisa Yadōmaru. They are in the World of the Living, enjoying their time of peace, going for baths, purchasing Jump, and going to cafes. This is when Hiyori smells a Shinigami and notices a tear on the plane, which denotes the imbalance between the souls in the World of Living and the Soul Society.

3) Byakuya Kuchiki's speech during Sasakibe's funeral

Choujirou Sasakibe and Yamamoto Genryusai (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While Sasakibe's funeral was adapted in the anime, it didn't include a crucial part. In the manga, Squad 6 Captain Byakuya Kuchiki is seen giving a speech during the funeral. Here, he described Sasakibe's loyalty to Captain-Commander Yamamoto Genryusai and how he refused to be promoted to a Squad Captain until the time Yamamoto was Captain-Commander of the Gotei 13.

4) Jugram Haschwalth and Yhwach's discussion

Jugram Haschwalth as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the manga, after Asguiaro Ebern was killed, Wandenreich's Sternritter Grandmaster Jugram Haschwalt is seen observing his medallion. Here, fans can see a conversation between him and Yhwach as they discuss a need to find a new way to subdue Kuroksaki Ichigo. This is where we also see Yhwach commanding Jugram to recruit more Arrancars to be part of the Wandenreich army.

5) Lieutenants wait for the Squad Captains meeting to get finished

Rukia Kuchiki as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While the Captains' meeting was taking place, all the Lieutenants were waiting outside to hear what their course of action was going to be. This was when Lieutenant Kira came up with a theory on how the people who disappeared in the Rukongai district weren't vanishing due to internal quarrels but due to Shinigami. This scene wasn't adapted in the anime.

6) Tres Bestias protect Orihime and Sado

The Tres Bestias as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the anime, when Quilge Opie activated his Sklaverei, Apacci was knocked out by him. As Mila Rose and Sung-Sun try to save her and run away, they get knocked down by the Quincy. However, in the manga, Mila Rose and Sung-Sun are successfully able to grab Apacci and run toward Orihime and Sado to protect them from using Sung-Sun's Muda.

While the scene isn't different from what happens in the anime, in the manga, Tres Bestias managed to recognize Orihime as the woman Aizen brought to Hueco Mundo back during the Hueco Mundo arc.

These were all the anime-original and manga scenes that Studio Pierrot decided to portray in Bleach TYBW. If you feel we missed out on any of the scenes in the anime, do let us know in the comments.

