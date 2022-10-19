Who Is Quilge Opie in Bleach TYBW? Ichigo's upcoming fight explained

Bleach TYBW has already released its second episode as fans saw Ichigo return to Hueco Mundo, but this time to save Arrancars. The episode also saw the return of several old characters from the original Bleach, including Urahara, Nel, Pesche, Loly, Menoly, Apacci, Mila Rose, and Sung-Sun. However, one character also made their notable first appearance - Quilge Opie.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Bleach manga.

The character was first seen at a Jagdarmee camp in Hueco Mundo, as he was designated the letter "J" of the Sternritters. While a lot about the character remains unknown, fans are aware that he is a Quincy and has been assigned to recruit new Arrancars into the Wandenreich army.

Quilge Opie in Bleach TYBW has an authoritative personality

Quilge Opie as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Quilge Opie is a member of the Sternritter, who has been designated the letter "J," which is used to refer to him as Quilge Opie of "the Jail." He is the Executive Hunting Captain of the first Jagdarmee of Wandenreich and has been tasked to recruit Arrancars and Hollows into the Wandenreich army.

As seen in the anime, Quilge has an arrogant and authoritative personality, as he is known to barbarically subjugate individuals who do not understand his intentions. This was also evident when he asked Arrancars to kneel and lick his boots to show his superiority over them.

However, his nature is also known for reflecting on his subordinates as he is quick to point out their drawbacks, as he is pretty unforgiving to people who show signs of resistance against him, which was evident from his attack on Aizen's underlings - Loly and Menoly, and the Tres Bestias - Apacci, Mila Rose, and Sung-Sun.

How is Ichigo's fight against Quilge Opie significant to Bleach TYBW?

Ichigo Kurosaki as seen in Bleach TYBW opening (Image via Studio Pierrot)

When Ichigo confronted Quilge Opie in Hueco Mundo, at that point, he was not entirely convinced that his enemies were Quincy. While he did see Eburn carrying the Star Cross and using Quincy powers, he also wore an Arrancar mask, making him doubt if his white-clad enemies were Quincies. He was bound to feel confused as he was told that the Shinigami had annihilated the Quincy clan over 200 years ago, with Ishida's family being the only remnants.

So, the fight against Quilge Opie helped Ichigo confirm that his enemies this time were, in fact, the Quincy while also allowing him to understand the extent of their powers.

Ishida Uryu as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Quilge Opie confirmed that he was a Quincy and displayed the extent of his powers through his new angelic form, Quincy: Vollständig. He also confirmed how his Letzt Stil was different from Ishida's, as he was taught an outdated version of the same by Soken Ishida, who held onto the old method. The new technique was invented around 200 years ago, around the same time the Shinigami were said to have annihilated the Quincy.

Given how Ichigo confirmed in the fight that Quilge Opie's Heilig Pfeil was stronger than Ishida's, it can be confirmed that the Sternritter was far stronger than Ishida Uryu. This means that we are yet to see the full potential of Ishida's powers. If he were to learn the new Quincy techniques, he could become far stronger than his current self and thus become a significant challenge to the likes of Ichigo Kurosaki and other Shinigami.

