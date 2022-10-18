Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 2: Shinigami vs Quincies begin, Ichigo goes to save Hueco Mundo

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 2 is now available, and it includes the anime's opening and closing theme songs. While the opening and ending were able to generate their own buzz, the episode itself did not disappoint, as fans saw Ichigo and crew return to Hueco Mundo, but this time to save the Arrancar from an unforeseen attack.

Episode 1 of Bleach TYBW saw Wandenreich declare war on the Soul Society as fans finally got a glimpse of the fabled Father of the Quincy, Yhwach. Previously, we were told that the Arrancars were annihilated by Gotei 13. However, they are back, as they have based their operations in Hueco Mundo after conquering it.

Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War episode 2: Ichigo and crew head to save Arrancars in Hueco Mundo

Yhwach watches Luders bleeding on the floor (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War episode 2, titled Foundation Stones, continues from where the last episode left off as we see Luders bleeding on the floor. Yhwach watches him from his throne, allowing him to stay down and deliver his report because Luders refuses to use his feet. Upon identifying the threat, Luders somehow picks himself back up to give his report.

Meanwhile, back in the World of Living, Ichigo returned to his room when Ryunosuke received a call from Soul Society's R&D Control Room. Akon reported the attack on Seireitei as seven individuals attacked Squad 1 office and killed one squad member as they retreated within five minutes. In the meantime, Kokuryo Gate was attacked by an intruder who killed all 116 members of Squad 1 in a 182-second-long battle, including Squad 1 Lieutenant Sasakibe.

Nel falling onto Ichigo asking for help (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Upon hearing the news, everyone was saddened, as we later saw Ichigo going out on a patrol to clear his mind, which is when he heard someone scream his name. When he looked up, he saw Nel approaching him as she used her Super Acceleration to knock Ichigo out of the sky. As Ichigo was about to shout at her, Nel told him how Hueco Mundo was under attack, and she was hoping that Ichigo would help her. Moments later, Pesche joined them as well.

Back in Hueco Mundo, Luders delivered his report, which irritated Yhwach because Luders' sentences were much more focused on the future. Yhwach cared more about the present, and thus chose to kill him. Eburn soon followed Luders, as he was of no use to Yhwach anymore, except to be a foundation stone for their conquest of the Soul Society. The sequence even shows Yhwach reveal the captured former Espada, Tier Harribel.

Tier Harribel captured by Yhwach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ichigo quickly invited Ishida, Sado, and Orihime to his home, as Pesche explained the situation back at Hueco Mundo. He described how they were attacked by an unknown army who captured Arrancars, including Tier Harribel and Dondochakka. Upon hearing their request for help, Ichigo, Orihime, and Sado decide to go, while Ishida, being a Quincy refuses to save Hollows and Arrancars. This is when Kisuke Urahara pops up in Ichigo's window, offering to take them to Hueco Mundo.

During their journey to Garganta, Urahara explained how all the recent events were tied together when they dropped in on Hueco Mundo. The location was packed with Quincy and captured Arrancars. However, they didn't give heed to Nel's screaming. Upon realizing what the attackers were doing to Arrancars and Hollows, Ichigo decided to go help them, as he was followed by the rest.

Quilge Opie in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The episode then shows us the location where the captured Arrancars were taken, as we get introduced to Sternritter J Quilge Opie, who was also the Executive Hunting Captain of the Jagdarmee. He has an inhumane demeanour as he pierces the Arrancars one by one as part of his test to recruit them into the Wandenreich army. During this selection, we see Aizen's self-proclaimed underlings, Loly Aivirrne and Menoly Mallia, who were quickly taken down and selected by Quilge Opie.

Moments later, he and the other Quincies were attacked by Tier Harribel's subordinates, Emilou Apacci, Franceska Mila Rose, and Cyan Sung-Sun. They quickly took down numerous Quincies and were soon given a proposal by Quilge to join the Wandenreich army, which they refused.

Quilge Opie in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Upon hearing the rejection, Quilge Opie took down all three of them, which is when Ichigo arrives on the battlefield. He saw his soon-to-be opponent standing in front of him. The next episode will centre on the battle between Quincy and the Shinigami.

Final Thoughts on Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 2

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 2 sets up the first battle between a Shinigami and Quincy, with the next episode potentially featuring a battle between Ichigo Kurosaki and Quilge Opie. Meanwhile, back at Seireitei, the Gotei 13 have identified Quincy as the enemies, and thus, they could make some counter-measures for the forthcoming war declared by the Wandenreich. We will have to wait for the next episode to be released to find out more.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 3 titled March of the Star Cross, will be released on October 24, 2022.

