The identity of the imprisoned woman in the Bleach TYBW trailer

There is a lot to unpack in the recent Bleach trailer, particularly with the destruction of Hueco Mundo.

Ichigo and his friends are not going to have an easy time with the looming threat of the Wandenreich. Believe it or not, they are far more dangerous than even Sosuke Aizen and his Arrancar. To demonstrate this point, Wandenreich has taken in some prisoners in Hueco Mundo.

Fans may have noticed a female prisoner in the recent trailer, although her face isn't clearly visible. Of course, manga readers already know her identity, but that may not be the case for anime-only watchers. Moreover, it's been several years since the Bleach anime ended.

Note: This article will contain manga spoilers that haven't been adapted to the anime yet.

The improsoned woman from the latest trailer is a familiar face to Bleach fans

Tier Harribel has been captured

For those who may be wondering, Tier Harribel was the prisoner shown in the recent Bleach trailer. While Hueco Mundo was completely overwhelmed by the Wandenreich army, Harribel also suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Yhwach, the Father of the Quincies.

The former Espada was ranked third in her organization. Not only was she known for her immense spiritual energy, but she could even fight Toshiro Hitsugaya on a level-playing field. Even then, she was clearly no match for Yhwach. It's no surprise that Ichigo and his friends had shocking reactions in the trailer.

Harribel is clearly not looking good right now. Her own subordinates aren't faring much better, either. Bleach fans will just have to stay tuned for the anime next month. After several years of waiting, it seems that October 10 cannot arrive soon enough.

It remains to be seen if she will play a bigger role in the anime

🌗 @TensaLala Trailer already gave us something new. An Uryu and Ryuken scene at the start of TYBW, something that didn’t happen in the manga. Love it. Trailer already gave us something new. An Uryu and Ryuken scene at the start of TYBW, something that didn’t happen in the manga. Love it. https://t.co/ULJdRHOYvj

Harribel's defeat and capture reminded manga readers that Yhwach is not to be messed with. He will personally deal with the most powerful leaders from any country. Unfortunately for her fans, Harribel simply disappeared from the story after this particular incident.

Perhaps the anime will further expand her role, and there is good reason to believe this might happen. In the recent trailer, manga readers may have noticed original scenes featuring Uryu Ishida and his father Ryuken.

Previously, Bleach manga readers had a complaint concerning how characters didn't get as much screentime as they needed. Tite Kubo is supervising the anime project, so it's very likely that he will include extra scenes not found in the manga. Perhaps this will bode very well for Tier Harribel.

What happened to her after the war?

Tite Kubo was forced to finish the manga early due to health problems. Unfortunately, this also meant that he couldn't tie up many loose ends. Bleach manga readers may be asking themselves what happened to Harribel. She was not seen again in the Thousand Year Blood War.

Thankfully, her fate was finally revealed in the Can't Fear Your Own World light novels. It turns out that she was rescued by her former Espada, namely Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez and Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck. Harribel currently rules over Huenco Mundo with her fellow allies.

It remains to be seen if Studio Pierrot will adapt the light novels after the Thousand Year Blood War. At the very least, Bleach fans can rest easy knowing that Harribel is still around. She has been a consistently popular character in the series, mainly due to her appealing design.

