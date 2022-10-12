'Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War' episode 2: Release date, time, and what to expect

Episode 2 of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is highly anticipated by fans as they look forward to learning more about Yhwach and Wandenreich. The premiere episode had the most frantic ending as Yhwach made his grotesque introduction after cutting off one of his men's arms.

Tite Kubo's Bleach is finally back after a decade, as fans were left swooning over Ichigo's Bankai and Getsuga Tenshō clips on social media. The main cast, i.e., Ichigo Kurosaki, Ishida Uryu, Orihime Inoue, and Yasutora Sado, made the perfect entry as they took down hoards of Hollows that had attacked Karakura Town. Fans look forward to the upcoming episode with more action yet to come.

When will Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 2 be released?

Ichigo back in his room after his fight with Eburn (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 2, titled Foundation Stones, will be released on Monday, October 17, 2022, for most fans internationally. For people in Japan, the episode is set to be released on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 12 midnight JST. Subsequently, the release date and time of the episode will also vary between different time zones.

Bleach: TYBW episode 2 is set to be released at the following times internationally:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8:00 am PDT (October 17)

Central Daylight Time: 6:00 am CDT (October 17)

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:00 am EDT (October 17)

British Standard Time: 4:00 pm BST (October 17)

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm IST (October 17)

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 pm CEST (October 17)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 12:30 am ACDT (October 18)

Philippines Time: 11:00 pm PHT (October 17)

Ishida Uryu as seen in episode 1 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The anime is set to have a total of 52 episodes, split into four cours, meaning that we still have about a year till the episodes keep airing.

The episode will be released on TV Tokyo, after which it will also receive a simulcast on Hulu in the United States. Hulu is now the only streaming service with the original Bleach in its library. Aside from Hulu in the United States, Disney+ will stream the anime in other countries.

What to expect from Bleach TYBW episode 2?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 2 will most likely continue where we left off as Yhwach cut off Luders Friegen's hand following his argument with Asguiro Eburn. Yhwach states how he hates fights, as he asks both Eburn and Luders for their reports. It is ironic how Yhwach hates fights yet declares the biggest war set to take place between Soul Society and Wandenreich.

Luders Friegen's arm being cut off by Yhwach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The upcoming episode will also feature Nelliel, as she will come to Karakura Town to ask Ichigo's help with something occurring in Hueco Mundo. Given how Nelliel herself is quite strong in her Espada form, it is to be seen what sort of threat looms around Hueco Mundo, which has caused her to seek help from Ichigo.

What happened last time?

Thousand-Year Blood War episode 1, titled The Blood Warfare, saw the return of the Father of the Quincies, Yhwach, as he declared war on the Soul Society. He sent Luders Friegen to confront Captain Commander Yamamoto Genryusai and sent his declaration of war against them.

Asguiro Eburn showing his Quincy powers (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the meantime, another Quincy, Asguiro Eburn, confronts Ichigo trying to make his Bankai disappear. However, he fails, leaving Ichigo to wonder who the new enemy was. He came to know that Eburn was a Quincy, but according to what Ishida and others had told him, the Quincies had been annihilated by the Soul Reapers centuries ago.

Poll : 0 votes