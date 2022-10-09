Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 1 premiere exceeds expectations at New York Comic Con

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 1 is set to premiere on October 10, 2022. Fans of the series have reason to rejoice as the episode 1 premiere at New York Comic Con exceeded their expectations.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 1 had its North American premiere on the Viz Media panel at the New York Comic Con, and fans' reactions on Twitter were more than enough reason to believe that the premiere was a success.

Bleach is finally back, and now it's better than ever, as Ichigo and his friends are soon set to return to our screens.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 1 surpasses expectations ahead of simulcast at NYCC

HYPLAND @hypland Bleach Thousand Year Blood War episode 1 was FIRE! #nycc Bleach Thousand Year Blood War episode 1 was FIRE! #nycc https://t.co/vvEUtFe825

Thousands of lucky fans got the opportunity to watch episode 1 of Bleach TYBW during the Viz Media panel at the New York Comic Con. They shared how the overall production quality of the anime was almost like a movie. The pacing was good, and the episode ended right before the war was set to start, leaving fans asking for more. Many were also delighted that they got to see Yhwach.

While fans were happy with the animation quality and the entire episode was shown, the premiere did not include the opening and ending for the forthcoming arc.

Another fan shared how the last five minutes of the episode were filled with hype. However, based on the instructions they had received, they chose not to click pictures or record anything from the event itself.

While fans who weren't able to attend the premiere were envious of those who could, hearing all the good things about the anime has got them hyped for the simulcast.

While it is pretty obvious from all the promotional material we have seen about the anime, one fan didn't miss pointing out how Bleach TYBW is a step up from its predecessor.

William @2D2Will @ayoluffy_ I felt like a step up from the last time Bleach aired. @ayoluffy_ I felt like a step up from the last time Bleach aired.

They even mentioned how the premiere didn't even reveal any credits for the anime, and only showed the anime itself.

William @2D2Will @Ray9575 They did not show any credits at the screening @Ray9575 They did not show any credits at the screening

Meanwhile, some fans couldn't help themselves from making memes about how they were preparing for the premiere on October 10, 2022.

Some fans couldn't believe their eyes during the NYCC premiere. They expressed their excitement towards watching the rest of the anime when it streams globally.

While fans' excitement was also met by some unnecessary hate from other fandoms, they were too ecstatic to argue aimlessly on the internet.

It seems like the fans are well aware that they only have to wait till the premiere for other fandoms to stop commenting on their favorite series.

Cosplays and additional stuff

The premiere even featured a trailer for Bleach: TYBW and some additional stuff, including the likes of the cosplay competition and merch available for purchase, including posters and manga.

Bleach products weren't the only ones available, as fans were even able to purchase merch from Tite Kubo's other work, Burn the Witch.

Also, according to a source, the event had a total of 25 cosplayers, but not many pictures of the same are available online. The only thing for certain is that one of those cosplayers chose to dress-up as Ichibē Hyōsube.

