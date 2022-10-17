5 characters Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 2 will bring into the spotlight

With the release of Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War episode 1, the hype around the "Big Three" anime has been re-established. This was evident when the anime managed to make it to the no. 1 spot on MyAnimeList for a few days, which has since been dropped to third place after it was review-bombed by FMAB fans.

Bleach TYBW episode 1 saw Ichigo and his group back in action, as we saw the return of the Father of the Quincy, Yhwach. Following his return, he sent Luders Friegen and Asguiaro Eburn on their respective missions to the Soul Society and Karakura Town. Now that they have returned to Hueco Mundo, episode 2 is set to put the spotlight on some characters.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Bleach manga.

Jugram Haschwalth and 4 other characters that Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 2 will bring into the spotlight

1) Yhwach

Yhwach as seen in the trailer (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Yhwach is the Father of the Quincy and the Emperor of the Wandenreich. In episode 1, we see him cut off Luders's arm as punishment for arguing with Eburn, as he hates conflicts. We can see how hypocritical his statement is given how he has declared the biggest war the Bleach-verse was set to witness.

Episode 2 will see Yhwach describe Eburn and Luders as Foundation Stones for his conquest of the Soul Society. He wants to create a world without "fear of death," which can be achieved by collapsing the Human World, Soul Society, and Hueco Mundo altogether. Which is why, he decided to conquer Soul Society that would allow them to conquer the Human World subsequently. Thus, finishing their mission, considering how they had already taken over Hueco Mundo.

2) Luders Friegen

Luders Friegen as seen in episode 1 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Luders Friegen is an Arrancar who was recruited by the Wandenreich army after the Quincies took over Hueco Mundo. In episode 1, he was sent on a mission with six masked members of the Wandenreich army to Seireitei. They infiltrated Captain-Commander Yamamoto Genryusai's office and declared war on the Gotei 13 as the Wandenreich army was set to conquer the Soul Society in five days.

After returning to Hueco Mundo, Yhwach cut off his arm after hearing him bickering with Eburn. In episode 2, he is set to give his report on his mission to Seireritei. However, the way he conveys the information to Yhwach, is disliked by the latter, as he is set to receive a punishment for the same.

3) Asguiaro Ebern

Asguiaro Eburn as seen in episode 1 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Asguiaro Ebern, similar to Luders Friegen, is an Arrancar who was recruited by the Wandenreich army after the Quincies conquered Hueco Mundo. In Bleach TYBW episode 1, we saw him confronting Ichigo Kurosaki as he tried to seal his Bankai using his medallion.

After being unsuccessful in his mission, Eburn returned to Hueco Mundo, where he knelt to Yhwach, which is when Luders appeared. He started bickering with Luders as Yhwach cut off Luders's arm as punishment for fighting in front of him. In episode 2, after Eburn gives his mission report, he is set to receive a punishment for failing to seal Ichigo's Bankai.

4) Jugram Haschwalth

Jugram Haschwalth as seen in the trailer (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Jugram Haschwalth is a Quincy, who is also Wandenreich's Sternritter Grandmaster. He is Yhwach's advisor and the second-in-command of the monarch in his absence. Sternritter itself is a group of powerful Quincy in the Wandenreich army. The Sternritters are set to play a vital role in the conquest of the Soul Society as they are tasked with purging the Shinigami.

In Bleach TYBW episode 2, Jugram Haschwalth is set to appear after Yhwach punishes both Eburn and Luders for their actions. Upon witnessing Yhwach's brutality against the Arrancars, Jugram will ask if it was a wise action, given how precious Arrancars were to the Wandenreich army.

5) Quilge Opie

Quilge Opie as seen in the trailer (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Quilge Opie is a Sternritter member and the executive hunting captain of the first Jagdarmee of the Wandenreich. In Bleach TYBW episode 2, he will make his appearance as he is seen hunting down Arrancar to recruit them into the Wandenreich army. He has an arrogant authoritative personality, as the selection process requires Arrancars to kneel down and lick his boots.

He is quick to punish people who do not comprehend his words and is subsequently viewed by subordinates as barbarous. Quilge Opie is set to face some old faces from the original Bleach in episode 2, including Aizen's underlings -Loly Aivirrne and Menoly Mallia, and Harribel's underlings - Emilou Apacci, Franceska Mila Rose, and Cyan Sung-Sun.

Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War episode 2, titled Foundation Stones, will be released on October 17 at 12 am JST.

