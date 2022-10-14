Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood regains No. 1 spot on MyAnimeList after review bomb battle with Bleach: TYBW

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood has managed to regain its no. 1 spot on MyAnimeList after its three-day long review bomb battle with Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. Ever since Bleach TYBW's premiere on October 10, 2022, FMAB fandom has been in an all-out review bomb battle with the "Big Three Anime."

While the review bomb battle was between Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and Bleach TYBW, the release of Chainsaw Man episode 1 had brought in a new contender into the mix.

While both Bleach TYBW and Chainsaw Man were able to dethrone FMAB, its fandom soon responded by review-bombing both of them, dropping Chainsaw Man to 13th position, and Bleach TYBW to 2nd position.

MyAnimeList Rankings brought around 3pm EDT on October 13, 2022 (Image via MyAnimeList)

After FMAB lost its throne to Bleach TYBW, the fandom didn't stay put for long, and soon began review-bombing both Bleach TYBW and Chainsaw Man. With Bleach's larger fandom backing it up, the anime managed to stay in the top 2 for couple of days, switching its ranks with FMAB multiple times.

Chainsaw Man had only started garnering some serious fanbase after its anime release. However, it saw severe damage as the anime dropped to the 13th spot, all the way from its 2nd spot in the rankings. Even now, the anime's fanbase is trying to rise up the ranks, as they repeatedly keep falling to the same position.

As of roughly 3 pm EDT on October 13, 2022, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood was ranked above Bleach TYBW with a rating of 9.12, while Bleach TYBW's rating dropped to 9.11. In the meantime, Chainsaw Man's rating has dropped to 9.01, all the way from 9.13

Twitter reacts to the MyAnimeList review bomb battle

Golden Wind Kurosaki @Vinsmoke_Gojo I love FMAB but y'all are just petty, let Bleach have it's shine

With the FMAB fandom managing to regain its top spot on MyAnimeList, anime fans are left unsurprised by the fanbase's repeated acts of pettiness.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood fans are notoriously known for their review bombing whenever any other anime manages to dethrone it from its top spot. So, the anime managing to take back its throne doesn't surprise anime fans.

clipSeer @clipSeer @JacobNalbandian I'm honestly shocked FMAB is ranked #1 all this time, despite it being over for like a decade. It's a great anime but I thought something like AoT wouldve been #1. Hell not even hxh is in top5 on MAL wtf

With the fandom's pettiness becoming more apparent each day, other anime fans have started to urge FMAB fans to try and watch something new for a change. Some fans even joked on how the only purpose of a FMAB fan was to down vote any anime that manages to be a threat to them.

Joe @XBArtic @shabb03 That one FMAB fan making the last review to overtake Bleach

While a majority of people were seen despising FMAB fandom's review bombing, some took this opportunity to make fun of them by sharing memes on the same.

