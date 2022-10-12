'Bleach TYBW' and 'Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood' fight it out for the No. 1 spot on MyAnimeList, Chainsaw Man fails to stay on top

With the recent releases of Chainsaw Man and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, MyAnimeList saw a bombardment of reviews as expected by their respective fan bases. In doing so, both anime dethroned Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood from its No.1 spot in the website's rankings.

Unsurprisingly, the die-hard Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood fans soon arrived to review bomb the other two anime to try and reclaim their spot on the top. However, they were unsuccessful as Bleach TYBW retained their spot as the No. 1 anime. Meanwhile, the review bombing caused Chainsaw Man to fall to the eleventh position.

Chainsaw Man fails to secure the top spot as Bleach TYBW and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood fight it out

FMAB fans in the mud Chainsaw Man and Bleach taking overFMAB fans in the mud Chainsaw Man and Bleach taking over 🔥🔥🔥FMAB fans in the mud https://t.co/Ra4M7rZqoj

While many otakus predicted that Chainsaw Man would take over the top spot from either Bleach TYBW or Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (FMAB), according to sources, Chainsaw Man wasn't able to claim the top spot even once. Although it dethroned Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood and took the second spot, it couldn't do the same with Bleach TYBW.

However, this glory didn't last long as the FMAB fandom took charge to try and reclaim its top spot from Bleach TYBW. Unfortunately, as part of collateral damage, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood fans ended up review bombing Chainsaw Man to the eleventh place.

As horrible as it sounds, the FMAB fandom is notoriously known for their review bombings, as they have done the same with other top-ranked anime such as Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic and Fruits Basket: The Final. The FMAB fans managed to push down Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic to the third place, while they pushed down Fruits Basket: The Final to the 13th spot.

Sad CSM couldn't reach the top for even a second tho. Thank you FMAB fans for letting us stay in top 2. Appreciate itSad CSM couldn't reach the top for even a second tho. Thank you FMAB fans for letting us stay in top 2. Appreciate it 🙏Sad CSM couldn't reach the top for even a second tho. https://t.co/bFWDS5MVcb

While the review bombing was able to help FMAB take back the first spot, the glory didn't last for long, with the anime dropping down to second place after Bleach fans decided to respond to Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood's fandom.

As of roughly 8 am EDT on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has surpassed Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood to become the highest-rated anime on MyAnimeList. While both animes have the same rating of 9.12, it seems like Bleach might currently be higher than FMAB through some decimal points.

MyAnimeList Top series rankings roughly around 8 am EDT on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 (Image via MyAnimeList)

With constant fluctuations in the ratings, the ranking battle seems far from over, as Chainsaw Man was pushed down to the ninth position to be further pushed down to the 12th position. After that, the anime again rose to the 11th position, all of which happened in an hour.

Hopefully, we will soon reach a conclusion to the ongoing MyAnimeList ranking battle, but with Bleach TYBW set to air for 52 episodes, it seems like the Big Three anime will finally be able to dethrone FMAB.

