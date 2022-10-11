Bleach: TYBW anime takes over Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood on MyAnimeList as the no. 1 series

As is almost traditional at this point, the latest greatest anime of the season, this time Bleach: TYBW, has overtaken Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood’s no.1 spot on MyAnimeList. Unsurprisingly, many expect Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood’s fanbase to reclaim the top spot quite shortly, if history is any indication.

The Bleach: TYBW anime only premiered over this past weekend and early Monday morning, but has been one of the most highly-anticipated projects for a little over the last year. As a result, the dedicated fanbase has seemingly given the series nothing but 9 star or higher reviews following the first episode’s premiere.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood’s fanbase finds itself with a new enemy as Bleach: TYBW takes internet, review boards by storm

As of roughly 2 pm EDT on Monday, October 10, 2022, it became apparent that Bleach: TYBW had surpassed Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood on MyAnimeList’s best anime series rankings. Now sitting in the top spot on the day of its premiere, Bleach fans everywhere are incredibly excited to see the new series getting the respect they feel it deserves.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood’s diehard fanbase, however, is known for their feverish responses to such developments. Typically, this will involve review-bombing a series or episode which has surpassed that of FMA:B on a specific list.

Review-bombing is the act of mass-submitting low star or score reviews on a specific subject, thus lowering its average ranking significantly.

This type of behavior is historically prevalent for FMA:B’s feverish fanbase, against both live-action series and anime series alike. Their feuds with the fanbases for such shows as Breaking Bad and Attack on Titan, respectively, prove such an unpleasant history. While not all FMA:B fans participate in such behavior, there is a large, online community that does.

As a result, many fans are expecting the inevitable to happen at some point soon, with the only countdown being until the aforementioned online community discovers the news. While Bleach: TYBW is a fantastic series (albeit based on the lone episode available as of this article’s writing), this online community likely won’t let the dethroning slide based off of one episode.

Bleach fans have been incredibly excited over this latest news of the new series’ outranking FMA:B, with many fans praising the ranking as well deserved. While this is certainly up to the opinion of fans, what’s at least clear is that fans are more than happy with the new series’ first episode, and can’t wait for more to premiere over the coming weeks.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes