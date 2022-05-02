10 strongest State Alchemists in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is one of the most popular shonen gems in anime history. It is regarded as one of the greatest anime and manga series due to its endearing storyline, brilliant plot execution, and amazing characters.

The series comprises all the elements of a classic shonen anime like comedic relief, thought-provoking philosophy, and captivating action sequences.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood has a plethora of exceptional alchemists, but the most elite ones are of the Amestrian State Military. These individuals have exclusive access to the best research materials.

Here is a list of the best alchemists in the Amestrian State Military, from least to most powerful.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood’s State Alchemists ranked

10) Maes Hughes

Maes Hughes as seen in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Bones)

Maes Hughes was an investigative officer in the Amestrian State Military and the best friend of Roy Mustang.

Hughes is said to be the most intelligent officer in the organization as he was able to find the link between the Amestrian Military activities and the Homunculus.

Although Hughes didn’t possess any innate alchemical prowess, he was capable of overwhelming his opponents with his exceptional knife skills. He was also known for his immense strength as he singlehandedly dominated two Homunculus with ease.

9) Shou Tucker

Shou Tucker as seen in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Bones)

Shou Tucker was a narcissistic individual who seemed reserved with a polite persona. However, in reality, he was a selfish person who didn’t care about anyone but himself.

Tucker’s devotion to his experiments was such that he even sacrificed his daughter in a bid to get his State Alchemist license renewed.

Tucker is also known as the Sewing-Life Alchemist. He used his alchemy on animals as well as humans, binding them into his Chimeras for the military.

8) Tim Marcoh

Tim Marcoh as seen in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Bones)

Tim Marcoh was one of the most elderly characters in the series and was the lead researcher for the Amestrian Millitary’s Philosopher Stone creation project. He was also known as the Crystal Alchemist. As hand-to-hand combat is not his forte, he compensates for it by healing others and deciphering complex codes.

Marcoh is regarded as the most knowledgeable alchemist in the Amestrian State Military. Due to his vast knowledge of the Philosopher’s Stone, he also possessed the ability to destroy it with a single transmutation.

7) Isaac McDougal

Isaac McDougal as seen in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Bones)

Isaac McDougal, also known as the Freezing Alchemist, is one of the most respected individuals in the Amestrian State Military. He carries a rude and harsh disposition due to the responsibilities of safeguarding the Amestris.

With his alchemy, McDougal is capable of creating pathways of ice as well as deadly weapons, even with a small source of water.

Isaac can freeze his own blood to attack his opponents. He can also freeze or boil the water in his opponent’s body to instantly kill them. His most powerful technique involves transmutation circles, through which he can summon an endless supply of ice.

6) Basque Grand

Basque Grand as seen in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Bones)

Brigadier General Basque Grand, also known as the Iron Blood Alchemist, is the highest-ranking officer in the Amestrian State Military. He is also known as the legend of the Ishval War alongside Isaac McDougal and Roy Mustang. Due to his pure brute strength, he attained mastery in hand-to-hand combat.

With his alchemy, Basque was capable of creating a large number of destructive cannons, fast-moving chains, and even immensely thick iron cages.

Using his strength with his alchemy, he became one of the strongest individuals in the Amestrian State Military.

5) Giolio Comanche

Giolio Comanche as seen in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Bones)

Giolio Comanche, also known as the Silver Alchemist, is one of the most elderly Alchemists in the Amestrian State Military. He holds mastery over weapon-based combat, as with his alchemy. He has an endless supply of weapons that he creates from extracting iron and silver from the earth.

Comanche's weapons comprised of swords, chains, and large shurikens. He has Transmutation Circles Tattooed on both of his palms, which is why he doesn’t really have the need to join his hands to form a circle.

4) Alex Louis Armstrong

Alex Louis Armstrong as seen in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Bones)

Alex Louis Armstrong, also known as the Strong Arm Alchemist, is an exceptionally talented individual in the Amestrian State Military. He possesses monstrous strength and endurance, which is why lethal damage to his body is a mere scratch to him.

Alex uses his alchemy to rapidly produce large stone spikes, walls and other objects at an exceptional rate. His simple blows are capable of piercing through solid surfaces.

Alex is highly proficient in his Combat Alchemy, which has apparently been passed down the Armstrong line for generations.

3) Solf J. Kimblee

Solf J. Kimblee as seen in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Bones)

Solf J. Kimblee, aka the Crimson Lotus Alchemist, is a former State Alchemist and is a recurring antagonist in the series.

Kimblee is a psychopath who gets enamored by death and chaos. He strongly believes in his own constructed philosophy, which nobody in the entire series can defy or counter.

Kimbley is a proficient alchemist and an exceptional strategist. His alchemy reflects his personality, which is based on pure destruction. He can destroy anything that comes into contact with his destructive transmutation. His destructive alchemy became more formidable after he used the Philosopher’s Stone.

2) Edward Elric

Edward Elric as seen in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Bones)

When the transmutation ritual to resurrect their dead mother ended up being a disaster, it tragically trapped Alphonse’s body in steel armor, while Edward lost his arm and leg.

Edward never let his small body and his young age become a hindrance when it came to fighting opponents twice his size.

Edward mostly relies on his automail arm to transmute several blades. Moreover, he is one of the rare alchemists who can perform alchemical transmutations without the need to draw a Transmutation Circle.

Edward is well adept at using his physical prowess in conjunction with his alchemical skills. This makes him one of the strongest individuals in the Amestrian State Military.

1) Roy Mustang

Roy Mustang, also known as the Flame Alchemist, is the tritagonist of the series. He is regarded as the strongest alchemist in the Amestrian State Military.

Roy is highly skilled in all aspects of combat, and his strongest feat is his Flame Alchemy. He wears customized gloves that are made of pyrotex/ignition fabric and are embroidered with Flame Alchemy Transmutation Circles.

With just a snap of his fingers, Roy is capable of showing his opponents nightmares by engulfing them in flames. When he enters berserk mode, he can burn his opponents to a crisp.

