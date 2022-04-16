10 anime characters who can beat Marvel's Avengers 

Marvel’s Avengers is one of the most powerful superhero forces in movies, comics, anime, manga, or otherwise. The team is incredibly powerful and could go head-to-head against nearly any other fictional character.

However, there are a few characters against whom the Avengers would lose, despite their composition. While it may seem ridiculous to believe, it is inarguable that certain anime characters will definitely be able to overpower the Avengers.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Dragon Ball franchise dominates list of anime characters who can beat Marvel’s Avengers

Here are ten anime characters who can beat Marvel’s Avengers, ranked in no particular order.

1) Goku (Dragon Ball)

Goku as seen in Dragon Ball Z (Image via Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball’s Goku is often touted as the strongest anime character of all time. His debate enemy being Superman is proof that when it comes to power, he is at the top. There’s little doubt someone whom fans pit against the Man of Steel could defeat Marvel’s Avengers.

2) Vegeta (Dragon Ball)

Vegeta's Super Saiyan Blue form as seen in Dragon Ball Super (Image via Toei Animation)

Vegeta, especially with his Ultra Ego form, is incredibly similar in power, skill and strength to Dragon Ball’s Goku. He might have to try a little harder than Goku to fight the Avengers, but he will come out on top at the end.

3) Gear Fifth Luffy (One Piece)

Anime Central @allanimecentral One Piece chapter 1044 is the biggest chapter to have happened!!! Luffy's devil is revealed to be the Hito Hito No Mi (Human Human Fruit) Model: Nika. His devil fruit has also awakened and he unlocked Gear Fifth! Luffy is confirmed to be Joy Boy and Luffy called him an idiot. One Piece chapter 1044 is the biggest chapter to have happened!!! Luffy's devil is revealed to be the Hito Hito No Mi (Human Human Fruit) Model: Nika. His devil fruit has also awakened and he unlocked Gear Fifth! Luffy is confirmed to be Joy Boy and Luffy called him an idiot. 😤 https://t.co/E0Ml8quICY

One Piece’s Luffy, after the recent Awakening of his Devil Fruit called Gear Fifth, could defeat an Avengers team without much difficulty. The power is said to only be limited by the user’s imagination, and his has been shown to be nearly limitless throughout the hit series. With such omnipotent strength, there’s little doubt the matchup would end in Luffy’s victory.

4) Saitama (One Punch Man)

Saitama as seen in One Punch Man (Image via Madhouse Studios)

As a parody character, One Punch Man’s protagonist is designed to be able to defeat everyone and everything he comes across. Saitama may be the least-known hero in his own series, but he is known in all anime and manga as perhaps the only character who can beat Goku. The Avengers do not stand a chance against him.

5) Six Paths Naruto (Naruto)

Six Paths Naruto as seen in Naruto: Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Also called the end-of-story Naruto by fans, the eponymous protagonist has God-like powers by the end of his story. His already immense chakra reserves are made even more massive, and he is bestowed with the ability to use each Tailed Beast’s unique chakra and Kekkei Genkai when necessary. The Avengers will be lost trying to tackle him.

6) Rinnegan Sasuke (Naruto)

Sasuke seen with his left Rinnegan eye in Naruto: Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

By the end of the series, Sasuke is one of the deadliest and most experienced ninjas alive. The Rinnegan’s powers give him a wide variety of techniques and abilities to use in combat. As one of anime’s most well-known antagonists, Sasuke has all the tools necessary to defeat the Avengers at his disposal.

7) Zeno (Dragon Ball)

Zeno and Future Zeno as seen in Dragon Ball Super (Image via toei Animation)

As Dragon Ball’s multiversal Omni-King, Zeno has the ability to erase entire universes at a moment’s notice. This power can also be used on a smaller, individual scale for specific targets. Needless to say, there’s nothing any Avenger could do to overcome this anime ruler.

8) Beerus (Dragon Ball)

Beerus as seen in Dragon Ball Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Similarly to Zeno, Beerus can use a technique called Hakai to instantly destroy a target of his choosing, thanks to his title as the God of Destruction. He can use it on an individual scale or on a planetary scale, depending on the circumstances. This anime God would never let the Avengers get an edge over him.

9) Eren Founding Titan (Attack on Titan)

Eren's Founding Titan form as seen in Attack on Titan anime (Image via MAPPA Studios)

As the Founding Titan, Eren has many powerful tools at his disposal, like his ability to control the Rumbling at his own will. Marvel’s Avengers teams could do nothing against this legendary anime event, which features near infinite numbers of Colossal Titans walking across the earth. It’s such a massive threat that it would be impossible to counter even with meticulous planning.

10) Father (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Father as seen in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Last but certainly not least is the ultimate antagonist of Fullmetal Alchemist, Father. His ultimate godly powers allow him to create and control suns in the palms of his hand. With potent and versatile transmutation skills, he can come up with different ways to fight instantly. The intelligence and cunning he possesses will be the final nail in the coffin for the Avengers.

