Attack on Titan humanizes Eren through an unexpectedly dark scene in Final Season part 3

The world recently witnessed the premiere of the much-awaited Attack on Titan Final Season part 3. It was expected to be the most horrifying yet epic installment so far and it definitely lived up to expectations.

Eren's Rumbling has begun, and it does not seem like it will stop anytime soon. Lives are being taken, and families are being crushed to death, and that is how the protagonist of the story becomes its greatest antagonist in history.

It would have been simpler to swallow if he had been portrayed as just the series' main antagonist, but there is actually a lot more to him, as at the end of the day, he is the light and the darkness of his own story.

It is genuinely brilliant how well Hajime Isayama created the character of Eren for the Attack on Titan universe. The way it humanizes Eren through an unexpectedly dark scene in Final Season part 3 is truly a work of art.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3

Attack on Titan Final Season part 3: The story of how the protagonist turned into the antagonist in his own story

Eren breaking down in front of Ramzi in Attack on Titan Final Season Pt.3 (Image via MAPPA)

Attack on Titan Final Season part 3 was a masterpiece, just like the rest of the series, and nothing could have prepared fans for what they witnessed in Attack on Titan Final Season part 3 episode 1, which is merely the beginning of the end. As the conclusion draws closer, the series is anticipated to become even more heartbreaking yet majestic.

The hour-long episode truly delivered what it promised, leaving viewers emotional, enraged, and absolutely thrilled with the way it immaculately conveyed the brutal beauty of the character of Eren Yeager. The story followed a perfect pace and kept viewers on the edge of their seats.

Throughout the series' final season, Eren's true emotions were kept a secret from the audience, but fans finally got to witness the thoughts behind his actions in the recent episode. Eren's apology to the child who was subsequently crushed under the feet of his army was so ironic that it was almost heartbreaking.

The portrayal of Eren's emotions in the Final Season part 3 episode 1

Eren was shown saving the little boy, Ramzi, from the merchants who were beating him to death for being a pickpocket.

There has been a brilliant depiction of contradictory thoughts in Eren's head, where he was shown as wanting to save the kid from civilians, despite being aware that the child's end was eventually going to happen because of him.

He even calls himself a hypocrite for wanting to save Ramzi. Eren admits that his ultimate plan is the greatest act of violence and that he has no right to talk or even think about justice after that. Despite all the clashing thoughts in his head, however, he ends up rescuing Ramzi.

Eren saves the kid and takes him somewhere else, where the kid innocently shows gratitude for saving him, unaware of the fact that he and his brother will eventually be crushed to death because of the man he was thanking.

After Eren analyzes his own actions, he relates himself to Reiner, who could neither truly become a hero nor become complete evil. He acknowledges that he is far worse, and collapses in front of Ramzi, sobbing uncontrollably while apologizing.

At that moment, all fans could see was a broken child who lost his dreams thanks to a ruthless society. The world that little Eren dreamed of after seeing Armin's book was taken away by the reality of the world. It was extremely gut-wrenching how Eren's apology echoed through the last breath Ramzi took before nothing was left of him other than just a splash of innocent blood.

