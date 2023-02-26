Will Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 have Anime original ending?

Attack on Titan's final season part 3 is set to premiere on March 4, 2023. It is definitely the most-awaited comeback anime of the year. Being one of the best anime of the new generation, it is widely famous for its characters, plot twists, and devastating manga ending.

The manga ending has crushed not only a large portion of the fan base but also the creator. In an interview at a panel held at Anime NYC, Hajime Isayama was seen getting emotional while talking about the ending and how it also affected him.

After the story got completed in the manga, fans started flooding the internet about it, and they even requested the makers of the anime create an Attack on Titan AOE, aka Anime Original Ending, for the story.

In between all the headlines and theories about the possibilities of AOE before the release of part 3, a leaked image came out. The image circulated on Twitter and managed to shed some light on the theories and dismiss the rumors regarding the series's AOE.

Disclaimer: This article contains manga spoilers.

Attack on Titan: Final Season won't deliver an Anime Original Ending

The manga ending in Attack on Titan has received a very mixed reaction from fans all over the world. Some preferred the ending created by Hajime Isayama, and some demanded Attack on Titan AOE.

The controversy over Attack on Titan's ending has created some big headlines, and fans even went so far as to come up with their own version. This happened majorly because the ending has been stretched since the final season aired in 2020, and it gave room for all the fans to come up with imaginative endings of their own.

Since the final season aired in 2020, the anime has been divided into multiple parts, delaying the ending. The anime is finally back with Part 3 of the final season, which was expected to be the last part and the finale of the series, but according to MAPPA's official Twitter handle, Part 3 is also being divided into two parts.

The further breakdown of the series worked as a source of hope for fans who wanted to see Attack on Titan AOE, but sadly, the chances of receiving any Anime Original Ending for AOT are almost at zero now. It seems the anime is going to stick with the manga content, according to a recent update on Twitter.

The main reason why there won't be Attack on Titan AOE

The chances of receiving AOE from AOT are lesser now. (image via MAPPA)

A leaked image of Eren's Colossal Titan is spreading like wildfire on the internet, and it serves as proof that the series is sticking to the manga's plot, as the leaked image fits perfectly with the manga panel.

With the image coming out, the chances of receiving AOE for the anime are thinning more and more. The main reason for this could be sole respect for the essence of the story's origin and how it came to be that way.

Attack on Titan manga panel. (Image via Kodansha)

According to Isayama’s creation, Erens’ end comes from the closest of all, Mikasa. As devastating as it gets in the end with all the character layers of Eren, this is how it was supposed to be as planned, and there are very few anime that go for AOE; it is a very rare phenomenon.

Another major reason why there is little to no chance of receiving Attack on Titan AOE is due to how the manga ending was received by the world. There was always a mixed reaction.

While it is true that the ending devastated a big part of the fan base, it was also widely accepted by the other half. Changing the ending can thus be a risky task for the creators at this critical stage. Having said that, the low chances of receiving an AOE cannot be dismissed completely.

