How Hajime Isayama's Attack on Titan became a masterpiece with an unfaltering fan base

Since its release in 2013, Attack on Titan has established its position as one of the greatest of the new generation. It features one of the best plots in anime history, masterfully crafted by Hajime Isayama.

The series initially began as a show about humankind fighting titans. However, as the story progressed, themes such as violence, discrimination, politics, and freedom emerged within a much deeper, more complex, and twisted plot.

The world can't wait to see the grand conclusion of Attack on Titan, a true masterpiece. In 2022, when part 2 of season 4 aired, it took fans by storm. Eren Yeager's fight for freedom is now about to end, indicating that the conclusion of the decade-long masterpiece is near.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and contains spoilers.

Attack on Titan is the greatest anime of the new generation with a strong and steady fan base

Eren Yeager, the war hero. (Image via MAPPA)

Attack on Titan is set in a world where civilization has developed inside a cage-like setting. Humans are forced to live in cities that are encircled by three massive walls - Wall Maria, Wall Rose, and Wall Sina - in order to secure themselves against enormous man-eating humanoids known as titans.

Soon, the sense of security in the caged civilization vanishes. After a century of peace, the Shiganshina area witnessed a massive bloodbath during the Titans' attack on Wall Maria.

Eren had to leave his hometown with other survivors when his mother was devoured alive during the invasion. The experience made him promise to wipe out the titans, and that is how the story of the protagonist turning into an antagonist began.

The greatest plot twist

The brutal beauty of Attack on Titan, as conveyed by Hajime Isayama's brilliant writing, displayed a complicated plot that is both magnificent and cruel. Since the series' inception about 10 years ago, the final season's plot has evolved significantly from what it was.

Eren, the series' original hero, has now become the plot's greatest antagonist after committing mass genocide against the rest of the world. The narrative has blurred the line between good and evil. This caused fans to rethink their own beliefs as well as the chronology of the entire series up to this point.

Zeke and Eren at the end of Attack on Titan episode 79 (Image via MAPPA)

Part 2 of season 4 also revealed how Eren was the mastermind of the story. The audience realized that Eren from the future was the one who had influenced the course of events by manipulating his father, Grisha.

This isn't the first time Isayama has made the entire anime community experience tremendous shock. There were many such incidents in the anime that fans never saw coming. It all started with Eren appearing in his titan form during season 1, after which the trail of shocks and plot twists never stopped.

All the reasons for having an unfaltering fan base

The legacy of Attack on Titan as a genuine masterpiece is the result of several things coming together. The anime has one of the biggest, most devoted, and most consistent fan bases. This fan base, like any other, has experienced everything in the series as one huge global family.

For viewers, it has been a decade-long journey loaded with painful memories, raging moments, the discovery of true friendship, and moral conflict. Fans shed tears with Eren when he lost his mother, laughed with Hange, vowed along with Captain Levi, and also sympathized with the opponents.

The unfaltering fanbase of Attack on Titan was not built overnight. The anime now has one of the strongest and largest anime fan bases. The major points that attract viewers are:

The brutal beauty of Attack on Titan

The plot twits

The structural build of Attack on Titan's universe by Hajime Isayama

Eren is the 'GOAT'

Levi Ackerman's character

Depth of the story

The protagonist is also the Antagonist

Character developments

Emotional connection with the audience

Animation

Breathtaking sound design

All these crucial aspects have helped the title gain a large fan following and maintain its position at the top. This anime will be appreciated by viewers and the anime community for centuries to come, now that the iconic series and Eren's fight are finally approaching an end.

