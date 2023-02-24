Attack on Titan final season part 3: Release date and time for different time zones 

Attack on Titan's final season part 3 is soon to be released on March 4, as part of the spring anime season, thus providing relief to fans who have been waiting for part 3 since the previous installment concluded in April 2022.

Attack on Titan has secured its title as one of the greatest anime of the new generation. The brutal beauty created by Hajime Isayama has truly formed a global sensation.

The series is once again on its way to entertaining a global fanbase with its twisted plot and emotional connection. The last part ended with a huge cliffhanger and thus, the world cannot wait to witness the grand conclusion of Attack on Titan along with the ending of Eren's fight for fredoom.

Attack on Titan final season part 3: Everything you need to know

Release date and time

As part 2 of season 4 premiered in early 2022, it captivated the world with its twists and turns. Titled The Dawn of Humanity, the season 4 part 2 finale episode left viewers hanging and hinted at a return to the third and final installment of the series.

There was just one more part remaining, however it was further announced that the much anticipated part 3 will be broken into two parts, according to the official Twitter handle of the anime.

The anime's conclusion is almost here, and it's expected to be the most exquisite yet tragic section of the entire series. Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 will be released on March 4, 2022, according to MAPPA. Cour 1 will be premiering with a one-hour special episode.

Part 3 is being released in the original version with subtitles and as for the dubbed version, fans will probably have to wait for that even more. It will most likely be streamed for the entire global audience through Crunchyroll and Funimation. The premiere will take place in Japan at 12.25 am on Sunday, March 4.

The times scheduled for the release of part 3 episode 1 for different time zones are as follows:

Central Time- 11.25 am

Eastern Time- 12.25 pm

Pecific Time- 9.25 am

Greenwich Mean Time- 3.25 am

What can you expect?

The connection between Eren and Mikasa has been defined in The Dawn of Humanity, and it is anticipated that it will be addressed before the conclusion of the series. The bond between the Yaeger brothers still has a lot of unrevealed depths. The upcoming episode of Attack on Titan will be intriguing as fans discover more about the complex manipulation between the brothers.

The dynamics of Mikasa's relationship with Jean, who has always been fond of her, may undergo a big change. The theory is based on a dream—or perhaps a flash-forward—that was portrayed in the second part and indicated a peaceful future for Mikasa and Jean with a kid.

The conflict between Paradis and Marley will finally come to an end in the series finale, which is of paramount importance. Eren has started Rumbling and is preparing to attack Marley with a formidable army of Wall Titans. Mikasa and the Survey Corps, on the other hand, are determined to prevent Eren from causing more damage.

