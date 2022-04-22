All Sins in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, ranked

The anime universe has a lot of menacing evil organizations, and Homunculus from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is one of them. Homunculus comprises powerful villains who are artificial humans created by the Father and named after the Seven Deadly Sins that pretty much represent them.

Defeating Homunculi is not an easy job as they possess tremendous powerful capabilities that are enough to overwhelm a stronger Alchemist. This article will list all Homunculi from the weakest to the strongest.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood all Sins ranked

7) Gluttony

Gluttony as seen in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Studio Bones)

Being the embodiment of the sin he is, Gluttony eats everything that comes his way. He cares a lot about his fellow homunculi, especially Lust, to whom he shares every single detail of how his day went like a little kid. Despite Gluttony carrying a childish demeanor, he’s nowhere near being innocent as he loves to feed on humans as he proclaims.

Gluttony is one of Homunculi's strongest members, who possesses immense strength, agility, endurance, etc., making it harder for him to be subdued. Upon activating his Gate of Truth, he can swallow anything from a greater distance and also attain multiple overwhelming feats that are truly terrifying.

6) Sloth

Sloth as seen in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Studio Bones)

Out of all the sins, Sloth received very little screentime, which is why his personality is not explored much. The anime shows that Sloth is constantly suffering from existential dread, and he feels like death is the only answer to all of his pain. Like Gluttony, Sloth doesn’t feel any anguish towards humanity and only kills them as part of his mission.

Sloth is tremendously strong in physical strength as he can destroy solid concrete walls and steel with just his bare hands. He is also the largest and fastest of all sins in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood.

5) Lust

Lust as seen in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Studio Bones)

Lust is one of the most intelligent and pragmatic Homunculi who will often strategize before engaging in combat. Moreover, she is more sadistic than all the homunculi as she enjoys torturing humans, unlike killing them in one swift motion is quite an easy job for her.

Lust is renowned for her moniker, the “Ultimate Spear,” due to her unique feat of extending her fingertips into long claws that can cut through anything with ease. As Lust is well aware of her charm, she doesn’t hold back in using it as a weapon by tricking and manipulating people.

4) Wrath

King Bradley/Wrath as seen in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Studio Bones)

It came as a shock to fans of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood that King Bradley, who came up as the Fuhrer-President of Amestris, was the Homunculus Wrath. He can switch from being a gentleman to a ferociously enraged individual in an instant. After his transformation into Wrath, he attains enhanced strength, intelligence, agility, etc.

However, unlike depending on the powers of the stone, he has his own set of skills enough to overwhelm his opponents. His Ultimate Eye grants him extra sensory vision through which he can detect his opponent's or obstacle's nature, strengths, weaknesses, etc.

3) Envy

Envy as seen in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Studio Bones)

Envy is exceptional at shapeshifting and blending with humans, and it gets hard to sense her real identity even for a stronger Alchemist. She is cruel as well as remorseless and often makes jokes about the suffering of humanity. Despite being one of the most evil characters, he can get quite comical and rambunctious around his fellow Homunculi members.

Taking his True Form as a gigantic lizard, all his strengths and powers get enhanced to a formidable level. Envy can even transform just her limbs into her true form.

2) Greed

Greed as seen in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Studio Bones)

Every Homunculi in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood has a great sense of respect for the Father, but Greed, with an exception, is the only individual who openly mocks him and defies his orders. Being the embodiment of Greed itself, he is arrogant and narcissistic. Even being the most cunning individual, he claims that he will never hurt any women or children.

Greed walks his own path and doesn’t like if anyone meddles in his business. He is called the "Ultimate Shield'' due to his ability to transform his skin into impervious armor.

1) Pride

Selim Bradley/Pride as seen in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Studio Bones)

Selim Bradley was the first Homunculus that Father created with the most prominent of all sins, Pride. Despite his outer appearance as a kid, he is the most powerful of all homunculi. For him, humans are nothing but pathetic weaklings and creatures of no importance.

Like Father’s True Form, Pride’s abilities are pretty much about multi-eyed and multi-mouthed controllable shadows, which shows that his human embodiment of a kid is just a mere vessel. He can also consume living things to assimilate their abilities as he did by killing his own brethren Gluttony and gaining his abilities.

