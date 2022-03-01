10 strongest anime characters with ice powers

Ice powers are considered to be one of the most powerful abilities in an anime, whose users often make their opponent’s teeth chatter. Ice power wielders are proficient in generating and manipulating ice and can also imprison their enemies.

This power might be enthralling on one side, but on the other, it is truly menacing. Here is a list of characters who are well versed with their ice powers, and can either become a game-changing ally or one's worst nightmare.

Anime characters who are known for their ice powers

10) Yukihina (Code:Breaker)

Yukiha as seen in the anime (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Yukihina is one of the major antagonists in Code: Breaker who is affiliated with Re-Code. He was an aloof and gentle individual who also had a sadistic personality to himself. He possesses a special ability to manipulate the “Forms of Water,” in which he can create any shape, mass, or density.

Yukihina can create numerous spikes of ice out of the air and use them as projectiles, and with his "Eternity Zero" technique, he can emit an ice blizzard from his body, which can freeze everything around his radius to the molecular level.

9) Ami Mizuno (Sailor Moon)

Sailor Mercury as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Goes by her Sailor Guardian Identity, Sailor Mercury is the nerdy intelligent character of Sailor Moon, who spends most of her time reading books. She is known for her powers based on ice and water.

Although she has a plethora of water-based attacks, Ami is also skilled in Ice-based techniques. Her "Shine Snow Illusion" attack manifests a freezing storm that blasts away enemies and can also freeze them to the core.

8) Isaac Mcdougal (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Isaac Mcdougal as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

Widely renowned with his moniker “The Freezing Alchemist,” Isaac is a hot-tempered and harsh person with a pragmatic approach towards life. He specializes in manipulating water and is able to freeze in any source of water.

He can utilize his technique to create pathways of ice as well as deadly weapons, even with a small source of water.

7) Haku (Naruto)

Haku as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Haku was a shinobi from Kirigakure and a member of the Yuki clan, who are known for their Kekkei Genkai of Ice Release. He dedicated his life to serving the notorious rogue ninja, Zabuza Momochi, one of the Seven Ninja Swordsman of the Hidden Mist.

Haku’s most noteworthy Ice Release ability was the "Demonic Mirror Ice Crystal," in which he entraps his victims by surrounding them with large ice mirrors. Haku can easily travel through each ice mirror in conjunction with throwing metallic needles in a rapid conquest onto his victims, making them completely baffled to decipher the exact location of the user.

6) Gray Fullbuster (Fairy Tail)

Gray Fullbuster as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Gray is the mage of the Fairy Tail Guild who tends to talk smack most of the time and pretends to be evil where he is not. He is a member of Team Natsu whose members consider themselves the strongest.

He is skilled in his molding magic of "Ice-Make," which is widely acclaimed for its versatility in the Fairy Tail universe.

Gray can create an arsenal of ice weapons with his Ice-Make like hammers, swords, bows, arrows, and even giant knights.

5) Aokoji Kuzan (One piece)

Kuzan as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Kuzan, more popularly known by the epithet ‘Aokoji’ was a former Marine Admiral. He was a major antagonist in One Piece’s Foxy’s Return Arc. After consuming the Devil Fruit "Hei Hei No Mi,",he gained the ability to manipulate and generate ice and was even capable of transforming his entire body into ice because of its Logia-Type nature.

He can create ice swords which he uses to demonstrate his swordsmanship. Kuzan can incapacitate his enemies by freezing them solid upon physical contact or through the medium of water.

4) Shoto Todoroki (My Hero Academia)

Shoto Todoroki as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Shoto is one of the strongest students of UA’s Class 1-A. He is the son of Endeavor, who currently holds the Number 1 Hero title after the retirement of All Might. Endeavor highlights that his son has the potential to surpass him in the future.

Shoto possesses the unique Quirk “Half-Cold Half-Hot” which grants him the ability to generate two elements, fire and ice, each from either side of his body. His Heaven-Piercing Wall ability is considered to be his deadliest technique that can overwhelm even the strongest of foes.

3) Toshiro Hitsugaya

Toshiro Hitsugaya as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Toshiro is the 10th Division Captain of Soul Society’s Thirteen Court Guard Squads in Bleach. Despite his child-like appearance, Toshiro is exceptionally intelligent and a mature individual who doesn’t like jokes.

His Zanpakuto is called "Hyorinmaru" with which he is capable of controlling and generating ice. His Bankai: Daiguren Hyorinmaru gives him a set of large ice wings with a tail sprouting behind him. In this state, he can freeze anything around his radius.

2) Doma (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba)

Doma, as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Doma is one of the major antagonists in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. He holds the position of Upper Rank Two in the organization called 12 Demon Moons. As a demon, Doma has the bizarre nature of devouring only female humans, due to his personal belief that they must be unshackled from their misery.

Doma possesses the Blood Demon Art of "Cryokinesis," in which he generates ice and frost from his flesh and can spawn it anywhere around him. His most unique technique would be "Rime – Water Lilly Bodhisatva," in which he creates a gigantic ice statue of Bodhisatva that can deliver deadly lethal blows with its huge arms.

1) Esdeath (Akame Ga Kill)

Esdeath as seen in the anime (Image via Square Enix)

Esdeath is the sadistic and treacherous high-ranking general of the empire. She is feared for her unethical atrocities over people outside the Empire, but within it, she is hailed as a majestic hero.

She possesses one of the most powerful yet terrifying Imperial Weapons called "Demon’s Extract" through which she can manipulate and mold ice out of thin air. She can create a huge army of ice soldiers and loves to freeze people to death.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul