Bleach TYBW opening song creates havoc on Twitter

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War has finally arrived. After the first episode aired on October 11, 2022, fans celebrated the return of their favorite Soul Reaper after 10 years. To say that it was heavily anticipated is an understatement.

The ending theme for the series was revealed earlier, prior to its release. The opening theme, however, was a mystery. But after the premiere, leaks from Japan suggested that the opening theme would be Scar by Kitani Tatsuya. With the show out, fans took to social media to share their excitement about the opening.

Bleach: TYBW fans go gaga over the opening song by Kitani Tatsuya

The opening theme, Scar, was performed by musician Kitani Tatsuya. Earlier, he had come up with a new song for last year's Bleach Exhibit in Japan.

The ending theme, titled Saihate, has been performed by musician SennaRin. Before this, she was the voice behind the theme song for the Legend of the Galactic Heroes.

After the first episode, fans flooded Twitter with immense appreciation for Tatsuya's work. The studio did an excellent job hyping up the series, but the leaks furthered the hype with stunning visuals and reveal of the ending themes.

Now with the series finally back, the Bleach fandom cannot get enough. The anime is synonymous with OST, having treated viewers to a brilliant piece of music.

Kitani Tatsuya truly created a marvel with this. The tone and mood of the song perfectly sums up the celebration of the series' emphatic return, and the exhilaration fans are experiencing.

A wait that was long for the community but one that was worth it in the end, with TYBW holding a lot of promise moving forward.

Bleach: TYBW episode 1 recap

The first episode of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War kicked off on a high and left fans wanting more as the second is scheduled to release on October 18, 2022 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The first episode is titled "The Declaration of War." The R&D at the Soul Society notice a dramatic surge in Hollow destruction. It indicated the likelihood that the boundaries between the living world and the soul society would be blurred. Oblivious to this, Ryunosuke and Shino are sent to Karakura Town to overlook the situation.

Soon, they get surrounded by Hollows. To their rescue comes Ichigo, Orihime, Chad, and Uryu. Later, Asguiaro Ebern confronts Ichigo at his home. The latter believed Ebern to be an Arrancar, given his face mask. But after looking at his medallion, he infers that Ebern is a Quincy.

Ebern attempts to seal away Ichigo's bankai go in vain as the orange-haired boy fights back and compels Ebern to retreat. Meanwhile, Yamamoto gets ambushed by six masked men claiming to be from the Wandenreich (Quincy Empire) in the Soul Society.

They deliver a mortally wounded Chōjirō Sasakibe and declare war on the Soul Society. Elsewhere, Squad 11 inspects the Rukon District and reports its residents' mysterious disappearances. Fans also get a glimpse of the Quincy King, Yhwach, back at the Wandenreich's base.

