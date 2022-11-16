Bleach TYBW: Could Yhwach have defeated Yamamoto without Royd Lloyd?

Bleach TYBW episode 6 turned out to be one of the best-animated episodes Studio Pierrot had ever produced for Bleach, as fans started comparing the fight between Yamamoto and the fake Yhwach to Ufotable's animation in Demon Slayer earlier this year.

While the fight itself was gorgeous, it did have a tragic ending as it was revealed that Yamamoto was fighting a fake all along. Sternritter Y 'The Yourself' Royd Lloyd impersonated the Wandenreich Emperor as he fought Yamamoto with all his might. However, he couldn't hold his own against Yamamoto's Bankai: Zanka no Tachi, only for Yhwach to kill him later.

As the real Yhwach revealed himself, he instantly stole Yamamoto's Bankai using his Wandenreich Medallion, followed by striking him with his Reishi broadsword.

These events left fans wondering whether Yhwach could have defeated Yamamoto without Royd Lloyd's help.

Bleach TYBW: Who would win in a fair fight between Yhwach and Yamamoto Genryusai Shigekuni?

Yhwach as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Yhwach would have won in a fair fight against Yamamoto Genryusai. While most fans would argue that the sole reason for Yhwach's victory over Yamamoto was that the Captain-Commander was already weakened due to his fight against Royd Lloyd, it is far from the truth.

As stated by Yhwach, he was the only person strong enough to handle Yamamoto's Bankai, which was the reason why Royd Lloyd did not attempt to steal Yamamoto's Bankai when he was fighting him.

Sternritter Y Royd Lloyd as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Realistically, Royd Lloyd fighting Yhwach contributed nothing to the real Yhwach defeating Yamamoto as he could have easily stolen Yamamoto's Zanka no Tachi just like the way he did at the end of Bleach TYBW episode 6.

While it is true that Yamamoto Genryusai had previously defeated Yhwach, sealing him away for 1000 years, there was no Wandenreich Medallion at the time, which the latter could have used to steal Yamamoto's Bankai. So what would happen if Yhwach were to fight Yamamoto without using the Wandenreich Medallion?

Glimpses of Yhwach and Yamamoto's fight 1000 years ago in Bleach TYBW episode 6 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Even if Yhwach were not to use the Wandenreich Medallion, it is to be noted that Yamamoto was only able to defeat Sternritter Royd Lloyd after using the full extent of his Bankai: Zanka no Tachi, revealing all four of his Bankai techniques.

This fact itself is enough to disappoint Yamamoto fans as he was forced into showing all his cards against a mere Sternritter and not their King, the Father of the Quincy.

Yamamoto's Bankai technique - Zanka no Tachi, Minami: Kaka Jumanokushi Daisojin (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Royd Lloyd's Schrift Y 'The Yourself' is only capable of copying a person's appearance and memory, thus the strength which Royd Lloyd showcased in the fight was his own and not a reflection of Yhwach's strength. Considering how Yhwach was the person who gave Royd Lloyd his schrift and strength, it is only natural that Yhwach is far stronger than the Sternritter.

Thus, it can be concluded that even if Yhwach were to face Yamamoto Shigekuni in a fair fight, without Royd Lloyd's help or using the Wandenreich Medallion to steal his Bankai, he would have come out victorious.

