Netflix starts simulcasting Bleach TYBW in India following Episode 5

Following the release of Bleach TYBW episode 5, Netflix has started simulcasting the anime in India. While up until now, fans in India have had access to the anime through the Ani-One Asia Ultra service of the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel, it seems like the anime might be switching streaming channels.

The Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel, which was released back in 2019, is an initiative to provide legal means for people within South and South-East Asia to watch anime. However, in 2021, the YouTube channel launched its premium service, meaning some anime would only be available to members of the channel, and the content itself would come under the Ani-One Asia Ultra banner.

Bleach TYBW switches platforms owing to copyright trouble with Ani-One Asia

Following the release of Bleach TYBW episode 5, it seems like the anime is switching its streaming service and will now be available on Netflix. Bleach had previously been removed from the streaming service following the announcement that Hulu and Disney+ were going to simulcast it.

While Netflix India has now added Bleach TYBW to its catalog, there is no news on whether or not the original Bleach will be added back to the streaming service.

Originally, Bleach TYBW was only available in India through the Ani-One Asia Ultra service on the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel. However, on Monday, November 7, the anime's latest episode wasn't made available to watch on the service.

Ani-One Asia did release a special announcement stating that episode 5 was in the process of copyright solving and would be uploaded to the service as soon as the problem was solved. Nevertheless, there hasn't been an update on the same, ever since.

In the meantime, all five episodes of the anime were uploaded to Netflix, as it seems like Netflix India has acquired another anime under its catalog and may now simulcast the episodes as they drop every week.

What is Ani-One Asia Ultra?

Ani-One Asia is a service provided by Medialink which provides anime fans in India a source to watch anime legally on YouTube. However, in 2021, the YouTube Channel created a premium service within its community known as Ani-One Asia Ultra.

For ₹119 per month, people in India can join the Ani-One Asia YouTube membership service, through which they can stream some exclusive anime, available only to the members of the channel.

Every anime season, a few anime will be picked to be part of its members-only content, while others will be available for free. In the Fall 2022 anime season, three anime have been picked as part of the Ani-One Asia Ultra service, namely Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Chainsaw Man, and Blue Lock.

