Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 5: Byakuya suffers a loss, Head Captain Yamamoto Genryusai enters the battle

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 5 is finally out, with the battle between Gotei 13 and Sternritter becoming more dangerous by the second. In the previous episode, Akon contacted Ichigo and asked him to help the Soul Society in fighting the Sternritter, but on his way, Ichigo is trapped within the Senkaimon by Quilge Opie's Jail technique.

In the meantime, the battle between Byakuya Kuchiki and Sternritter F Äs Nödt had become interesting given how Byakuya was yet to figure out his opponent's ability. While this was going on, the other captains and lieutenants of the Gotei 13 had trouble fighting the Sternritter since they couldn't use their Bankai.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 5: Yamamoto Genryusai enters the battle

Sado, Orhime, and Nelliel (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 5, titled Wrath as a Lightning, saw Ichigo struggling to get out of Quilge Opie's jail when he started hearing the voices of everyone at Soul Society. This tormented him because he couldn't help them, but he kept trying to get out. Meanwhile, in Hueco Mundo, an unnamed character kills Quilge Opie, helping Urahara, Orihime, Sado, Nelliel, Pesche, and Dondochakka.

In the meantime, Äs Nödt starts using his Fear ability at Byakuya, causing him to have several irrational fears flash through his mind as Renji tries to help him. However, it is all meaningless when Äs Nödt activates Byakuya's stolen Bankai Senbonzakura Kageyoshi at Byakuya, thereby defeating him.

Äs Nödt using Byakuya's bankai (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Renji tries to protect his captain by using his Bankai, but Sternritter Mask De Masculine knocks him out of the area. Rukia sees the explosion and rushes to help her brother, but she is also taken down by an enemy.

Meanwhile, Zaraki Kenpachi gathers with Wandenreich King Yhwach and Sternritter Grandmaster Jugram Haschwalth to confront Quincy's Father. He has already defeated three Sternritters on his own and is now on the hunt for the most powerful Quincy.

Zaraki Kenpachi as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 5 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Lieutenant Shuhei Hisagi is fighting Sternritter O Driscoll Berci at the same time, but he has no chance against Quincy. Head Captain Yamamoto Genryusai comes to help him at this point. Driscoll is happy to fight the Head Captain and admits that he killed Sasakibe and stole his Bankai. He activates Sasakibe's Bankai Koko Gonryo Rikyu when it triggers a flashback in the Head captain's head.

The episode shows a young Sasakibe approaching a younger Yamamoto, who was previously known as Eijisai Yamamoto because of a scar on his head. Sasakibe aspired to be his right-hand man and had already gotten his Bankai, which he was eager to show him. Yamamoto received a second scar while the Bankai was still new, prompting the Head Captain to rename him Yamamoto Genryusai.

Young Sasakibe as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 5 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Cut to the present, Yamamoto is enraged after seeing a weaker imitation of Sasakibe's move in front of him, thus defeating Driscoll Berci instantly. The Head Captain declares that he will ensure the death of all rebels before leaping across the Seireitei, his energy reverberating throughout the Soul Society. As Yamamoto approaches Yhwach and Kenpachi's location, where Kenpachi has already been defeated, many Shinigami regain their footing.

Final thoughts on Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 5

Yhwach as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 5 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 5 saw Yamamoto Genryusai enter the battle as he was set to face Yhwach again after 1000 years. His power within the Gotei 13 is unparalleled, and he is currently the Soul Society's only hope until Ichigo escapes Quilge Opie's prison. The next episode may focus primarily on the battle between Yhwach and Yamamoto Genryusai, but other battles within the Seireitei may also be featured.

