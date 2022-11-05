Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 5 will be broadcast on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 12 midnight JST on TV Tokyo. The episode will be available to stream exclusively on Hulu in the United States. Meanwhile, fans outside of the US will be able to simulcast the anime through Disney Plus.

The previous episode of Bleach TYBW saw the Sternritter fighting the Gotei 13 as they began their conquest of the Seireitei. With little to no information available on the enemy, the Gotei 13 were stumped, trying to find their opponents' weaknesses. In the meantime, the protagonist Ichigo was still fighting Quilge Opie back at Hueco Mundo.

Renji Abarai is set to fight Sternritter F Äs Nödt in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 5

Release date and time, where to watch

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 5, titled Wrath As A Lightning, will be released on November 8, 2022, at 12 midnight JST. Subsequently, the release date and time of the episode will also vary across different time zones, allowing most international fans to stream the episode on Monday, November 7, 2022.

Episode 5 will be available to watch at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Monday, November 7

Central Standard Time: 10 am, Monday, November 7

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Monday, November 7

British Standard Time Time: 4 pm, Monday, November 7

Central European Time: 5 pm, Monday, November 7

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Monday, November 7

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Monday, November 7

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Tuesday, November 8

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 5 will first broadcast on TV Tokyo. Subsequently, the anime will be available to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll in the US. The same will also be available for simulcast in countries outside the US. For fans in South and South-East Asia, the anime will be available to stream on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel, however, it will only be available as members-only content.

What to expect in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 5?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 5 will see Renji Abarai take over his captain Byakuya Kuchiki's fight against Äs Nödt to determine the enemy's abilities.

In the meantime, the Shinigami will be relieved to hear that Ichigo is on his way to Seireitei. However, he has been trapped within the Senkaimon by Sternritter J Quilge Opie. Even though the connection to the R&D Department had seemingly gotten disconnected, for some reason, Ichigo could hear every Shinigami's voice, causing him to force an exit out of the trap.

What happened last time?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 4, titled Kill The Shadow, saw the Sternritter attacking the Seireitei as there were over 1000 deaths within seven minutes of their conquest.

The Gotei 13 captains were quick to react as they headed to the Sternritter close to them. Several battles were set up as the attacks by Gotei 13 captains had little to no effect. This forced the captains to make use of their Bankai. However, when four captains - Byakuya, Komamura, Suì-Fēng, and Hitsugaya - activated their Bankai, it got stolen by the Sternritter, who made use of their Wandenreich medallions.

With no other means to defeat the Sternritter, Akon asked for Ichigo's assistance. However, when Ichigo was heading towards the Soul Society, he was trapped by Quilge Opie within the Senkaimon.

