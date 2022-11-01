Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 4: Sternritter steal Bankai from Gotei 13 captains, Ichigo gets trapped en route to Soul Society

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 4 is out and the Sternritter have launched their attack on Soul Society. Upon finding out that Kurosaki Ichigo was fighting Sternritter J Quilge Opie in Hueco Mundo, Yhwach decided to start the war against the Shinigami, as he ordered all available Sternritter to join him.

Yhwach was wary of Ichigo's abilities and aware that his Bankai couldn't be stolen, and even recognized him as a valuable war asset for the Soul Society. Thus, him being busy at Hueco Mundo was advantageous to the Wandenreich army, and they could swiftly launch their attack against the Soul Society and possibly cause some major damage.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 4: The Sternritter are capable of stealing Bankai

Sternritter Grandmaster Jugram Haschwalth as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 4 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 4, titled 'Kill The Shadow,' resumed from the previous episode as the Sternritter attacked various locations within the Soul Society. Additionally, the Sternritter caused massive damage and over 1000 deaths within seven minutes of their invasion.

Several Gotei 13 captains face a Sternritter each. Squad 3 captain Rōjūrō Ōtoribashi faces Sternritter U NaNaNa Najahkoop, Squad 6 captain Byakuya Kuchiki, and Lieutenant Renji Abarai face Sternritter U As Nodt, and Squad 7 captain Sajin Komamura faces Sternritter E Bambietta Basterbine.

Bambietta Basterbine as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 4 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While other Squad Captains such as Suì-Fēng, Tōshirō Hitsugaya, Shunsui Kyōraku, and Jūshirō Ukitake were also fighting Sternritter, the names of their enemies weren't revealed to the watchers.

The battle seemed difficult for all Squad captains as their Shikai didn't seem enough to cause significant damage to the Sternritter. However, Byakukya Kuchiki was able to make his opponent bleed by using his Senbonzakura. While this was a good sign for the Gotei 13, the strength of Shikai wasn't enough to kill the Quincy. Therefore, four Gotei 13 captains decided to use their Bankai simultaneously.

Sajin Komamura using his Bankai (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Squad 12 captain Kurotsuchi Mayuri was yet to give his analysis of the Quincy's abilities, but waiting for the same could have led to additional casualties. So, the captains took the risk believing that their Bankai would be sealed by the enemy. However, when Byakuya Kuchiki, Suì-Fēng, Tōshirō Hitsugaya, and Sajin Komamura used their Bankai, the Quincy used their medallion to steal their Bankai.

Upon realizing the Quincy's ability, the captains were left shocked as Hitsugaya ordered Matsumoto to use Tenteikura and communicate the information to other squad captains. The captains who hadn't used their Bankai were also shocked and Kurotsuchi was annoyed that the other captains didn't wait for him to finish his analysis.

Rangiku Matsumoto as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 4 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

With four Squad captains weakened, Squad 12 Lieutenant Akon decided to ask for help from Kurosaki Ichigo. He was ready to take responsibility for the same and tried to contact him.

Given how Ichigo was fighting Quilge Opie, Urahara picked up the phone call. Urahara explained how the Quincy were unable to steal Bankai from Ichigo, which seemed to be the key to winning the war. Thus, Ichigo was to head to the Soul Society as soon as possible.

Urahara shot down Quilge Opie when his defense was weakened and opened a Senkaimon for Ichigo to travel to the Soul Society. While Ichigo was en route, Quilge Opie got back up and attacked Urahara, Orihime, Sado, and Nelliel, and also used his Shrift ability to trap Ichigo within the Senakimon itself.

Final thoughts on Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 4

Sternritter J Quilge Opie as seen in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 4 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The war between the Soul Society and Wandenreich has finally begun in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 4. The Sternritter have been successful in stealing the Bankai from four Gotei 13 captains.

There are a total of 16 enemies within the Soul Society, all of whom have been able to kill over 1000 Shinigami. With the Sternritter able to deal such huge damage, Ichigo was bound to be called for help. However, he got trapped.

We will have to wait till the release of the next episode to find out how he gets out of Quilge Opie's ability.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War episode 5, titled Wrath As A Lightning, will be released on November 8, 2022, at 12 am JST.

